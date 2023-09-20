Costly beach replenishment project still in the works

Coastal Erosion Committee in August 2021 (from social media)

(CNS): The proposal to replenish the sand on parts of Seven Mile Beach is going through the business case process, Lands Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connnolly revealed in parliament Tuesday. Funding for the controversial plan to replenish the southern end of Seven Mile Beach between the Marriot hotel and Dart’s private house, which will cost more than $21 million, is expected to be allocated in the 2024/25 budget cycle.

Even though the erosion of Grand Cayman’s famous beach was largely caused by private entities building hard structures too close to the ocean, the government is expected to finance the project with taxpayers’ cash. To date, the owners of the affected oceanfront property have indicated they believe they shouldn’t have to contribute to the costly initiative, despite benefiting directly from it, because it impacts the wider tourism product.

The project was initially under the premier’s sustainability ministry but was transferred earlier this year to O’Connor-Connolly’s ministry as she has responsibility for public lands. In response to questions from Opposition Leader Joey Hew in the House yesterday, she explained that the funds originally allocated to the premier’s ministry had still not been transferred.

She said her ministry team had completed a strategic outline case, and the business case is now in progress, which will continue so long as they receive the funds allocated for the project in the forthcoming budget for 2024/25. The minister explained that a new technical committee had been established to look at the issue, which is different from the original Coastal Erosion Committee established in 2021.

Hew said that owners of beachfront properties who had made coastal works applications to construct seawalls had been told that these were being held up until the Coastal Erosion Committee had developed a policy position. However, the Department of Environment’s technical team has stated on numerous occasions that building sea walls will not solve their erosion problems without a managed retreat.

The erection of walls, patios, decks and swimming pools on the dynamic part of the beach undermined the natural movement of sand and caused the beach erosion. But this resulted in a proliferation of seawalls as the waterfront property owners sought to save their beach, which caused even more erosion, exacerbated by rising sea levels.

There is strong disagreement about who should pay for the replenishment project, even within Cabinet. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has said he doesn’t support public funding if the owners are not contributing. He also believes it could be a costly failure, reflecting concerns that this project is doomed to fail if the property owners are not prepared to remove the hard structures they have erected on the beach and rebuild them further back.

In light of Bryan’s public comments about the issue, Sir Alden McLaughlin (RED) pressed O’Connor-Connolly to explain the PACT policy, given that nothing has happened so far, even though Finance Committee approved the $21 million last year. “Can she explain if the government’s policy in relation to this has changed?” he asked.

If a Cabinet minister seeks to deviate from government policy, there is a provision for this in the Constitution, O’Connor-Connolly explained but said she had not received a briefing from the tourism minister.

McLaughlin said that he and his opposition colleagues would wait with “bated breath” to hear the next episode on this issue, a veiled reference to the divisions within a Cabinet comprised of independent MPs who do not have a clear common policy platform.