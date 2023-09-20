Costly beach replenishment project still in the works
(CNS): The proposal to replenish the sand on parts of Seven Mile Beach is going through the business case process, Lands Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connnolly revealed in parliament Tuesday. Funding for the controversial plan to replenish the southern end of Seven Mile Beach between the Marriot hotel and Dart’s private house, which will cost more than $21 million, is expected to be allocated in the 2024/25 budget cycle.
Even though the erosion of Grand Cayman’s famous beach was largely caused by private entities building hard structures too close to the ocean, the government is expected to finance the project with taxpayers’ cash. To date, the owners of the affected oceanfront property have indicated they believe they shouldn’t have to contribute to the costly initiative, despite benefiting directly from it, because it impacts the wider tourism product.
The project was initially under the premier’s sustainability ministry but was transferred earlier this year to O’Connor-Connolly’s ministry as she has responsibility for public lands. In response to questions from Opposition Leader Joey Hew in the House yesterday, she explained that the funds originally allocated to the premier’s ministry had still not been transferred.
She said her ministry team had completed a strategic outline case, and the business case is now in progress, which will continue so long as they receive the funds allocated for the project in the forthcoming budget for 2024/25. The minister explained that a new technical committee had been established to look at the issue, which is different from the original Coastal Erosion Committee established in 2021.
Hew said that owners of beachfront properties who had made coastal works applications to construct seawalls had been told that these were being held up until the Coastal Erosion Committee had developed a policy position. However, the Department of Environment’s technical team has stated on numerous occasions that building sea walls will not solve their erosion problems without a managed retreat.
The erection of walls, patios, decks and swimming pools on the dynamic part of the beach undermined the natural movement of sand and caused the beach erosion. But this resulted in a proliferation of seawalls as the waterfront property owners sought to save their beach, which caused even more erosion, exacerbated by rising sea levels.
There is strong disagreement about who should pay for the replenishment project, even within Cabinet. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has said he doesn’t support public funding if the owners are not contributing. He also believes it could be a costly failure, reflecting concerns that this project is doomed to fail if the property owners are not prepared to remove the hard structures they have erected on the beach and rebuild them further back.
In light of Bryan’s public comments about the issue, Sir Alden McLaughlin (RED) pressed O’Connor-Connolly to explain the PACT policy, given that nothing has happened so far, even though Finance Committee approved the $21 million last year. “Can she explain if the government’s policy in relation to this has changed?” he asked.
If a Cabinet minister seeks to deviate from government policy, there is a provision for this in the Constitution, O’Connor-Connolly explained but said she had not received a briefing from the tourism minister.
McLaughlin said that he and his opposition colleagues would wait with “bated breath” to hear the next episode on this issue, a veiled reference to the divisions within a Cabinet comprised of independent MPs who do not have a clear common policy platform.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Politics, Science & Nature
I never thought I would find myself agreeing with Kenneth Bryan on anything. We should be in the streets about this if the hotels are not forced to move the walls, pools etc. off the active beach.
It’s a tough decision, and should be made by people with more intelligence than those with the power to make the decision.
Was the problem caused by developers? No. It was caused by greedy politicians who let the developers have their way by overriding decisions and recommendations by Government Departments with educated staff such as Planning and DOE.
Do developers own any of the developments now without a beach? No. Developers, by definition develop, sell at a profit and move on long before the problems associated with poor decisions become evident.
Do you catch a lot of fish if you use poor bait? No, but sometimes you still catch some fish. Similarly, Government has to calculate what increases in revenue will accrue to government coffers by way of transfer tax and tourist tax in return for replenishing (baiting) the beach.
How many of our MPs know how to evaluate the risks and estimate what the return on an investment might be? Other than the possibility of getting a “wote” in return for paying someone’s light bill, no many.
Well said Kenny!
If this persists – can we have a referendum? Should the Caymanian people have to pay millions of dollars to replenish the beach for the very people who destroyed it – all whilst chasing Caymanians from what was left of it?
The restoration of the beach benefits all the condo owners, the hotel guests, and the general public that use the beach. The condo owners further benefit people in the island by paying millions of dollars for condos, a direct investment in the Island economy. The sand is likely to stay for several years and if it does move, then the restoration can be done again. There is more than a billion dollars of real estate along this section of the beach, and the revenue generated by government from taxes on sales and overnight stays will be much larger than $21 million.
The ocean view from your penthouse is making you confused
Just tell me where the general public go. The beach is completely dominated by hotels and condos. Maybe there is 500/800 of feet for the public
Why not take the fence off the Smatts land and open it up to the public. What is the purpose of closing it. Government are doing nothing with it.
These delusional puppets think beach sand replenishment is a fix.
Its not. and it needs repeated replenishment. it buries/destroys existing marine life. it erodes in the next storm. it basically just mitigates temporarily BUT only if theres no manmade impediments…hello seawalls and seven mile beach developments.
Anyone with half a brain knows the beach has come and gone almost on 10 years cycles for generations. It is worse now not because of anything other than the development (Sea walls, etc). Nothing else is affecting the natural course.
But the buildings and walls are here. They have to go. So who’s going to be brave enough to tell the Sovereign, the Regal Beach, the Beach Bay, the Marriott, all of them, that they gotta go to dust?
My suggestion? The Insurance Companies. make it either astronomically priced or even outlaw insurance for any building within XXft of the high water mark as reviewed annually.
Mortgages stop without insurance. Foolish development stops also.
But waht about those living there now? Life sucks. What about the rest of us having to pay for your taking our beach access away in all but name? What about us having to pay huge insurance inland because yours is already high. Etc. Tough love baby.
Eveyrone on the beach should sell now before logic finally lands in the Parliament
Any politician that support this should never be elected again.
Why should the public purse go toward this!? Greedy developers are responsible for the erosion due to all the sea walls they built. The DOE was warning them decades ago that this would happen but no one listened. Why should we have to pay to replace the sand? It will be swept away again within years if not sooner. Ridiculous waste of money.
Sand doesn’t evaporate.. it’s sitting on the sea floor somewhere nearby. All you need is the removal of the sea walls and wait for the right weather pattern. This is another CIG disaster about to take place. They might as well build the dock with the amount of silt that will come out from the imported sand. Good Bye Corals!!!!!
My yard floods every time we get an unusually heavy rain, – sign me up please Ms O’Connor-Connolly to replenish the topsoil.
A home owner asking for the same benefits as those that buy ocean front property. ☔️
Fudge the beach replenishment, pleeze 🙄
In the past there have been two questions I have wanted to ask.
One is why havent they charged all arrivals a small tax to top up the beach on a regular basis. It’s in the Cayman Islands best interest. Two is why when they put sand on the southern part fron Plantation Village north look at old photos and restore the beach to its origonal depth. By not doing this the waves hit the swa walls and move the sand more qiuckly north. Iremember whenit was 50′ or more. I even have a film of the beach from The old Holiday Inn down to the Marriott done in 1985. If they need it I can try to find it,
Baird was commissioned to inform the CIG with an expensive public-funded ESIA report that few of our MPs seem to have read. It included discussion about sand transport and where it goes (off the west wall and down 1000ft). There’s no sense or sustainability in adding imported sand, at our significant cost, to benefit irresponsible developers, only to watch it flush away in a calendar year.