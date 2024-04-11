CPA turns down 12-storey 7MB condo tower
(CNS): An application for a condo tower on Seven Mile Beach has been refused planning permission by the Central Planning Authority because it is too tall. What was described by objectors as a “monstrosity” that would change the entire character of the quieter northern end of the Cayman Islands’ famous beach was rejected because the board found that the application for the redevelopment of Aqua Bay into a ten-storey building was actually for twelve storeys and the CPA does not have the discretion to waive building height restrictions.
According to the minutes published on the Department of Planning website this week following the hearing last month, the CPA found that the below-level parking area was not “below grade” or ancillary to the apartments but a “primary component of the development”. It therefore counted as a storey and was not exempt.
The developers had also argued that one of two roof-top levels should also not count as a storey but the CPA disagreed. The board found that the “level labelled Roof Deck Plan… includes areas covered by the floor of the mechanical level above. As such, this area is a storey….”
This means the tower would be twelve storeys, two more than current regulations allow. The CPA stated that it could not waive regulations relating to the maximum height of ten stories unless a level meets the exempted criteria.
Butler Development Group had applied on behalf of the owners of the existing 21 condos to redevelop the complex, which was built in the 1980s, into a glass and steel tower containing 38 apartments. The application attracted significant opposition in the community and dozens of formal objections from those living within 1,000 feet of the proposed development.
While this has been seen as a small victory for the neighbours and the wider community, there are concerns that with so many applications now for taller buildings, the character of this stretch of Seven Mile Beach remains under threat. And it does so in the face of successive governments’ failure to address a catalogue of problems associated with Cayman’s outdated planning laws and the much-needed review of the national development plan.
In contravention of the law, the development plan has not been properly reviewed for more than 25 years. Local lawyer Kate McClymont, who represented more than three dozen objectors during the application hearing last month, argued before the board that they should not grant permission for the tower, which the objectors said was “strikingly out of keeping with the surrounding area”, in the absence of an updated development plan considering the wider implications.
She had argued that it should have been obvious to the CPA that the “scale of the over-development is so egregious that it breaches even the generous tolerance” in the planning regulations. She said that, given the radical change to the area such a project would bring and that it would set a precedent for further redevelopment of low-rise condos into high-density development, the CPA shouldn’t “sleepwalk into permitting” the application without wider consultation and strategic planning.
Under the law, the CPA, in partnership with the planning department, is responsible for reviewing the National Development Plan every five years. McClymont argued that the board had not conducted that exercise since the current plan was rolled out in 1997 and has therefore been in breach of its statutory obligations for more than two decades.
See the full minutes in the CNS Library.
Category: development, Local News
The April 10, 2024 Cayman Islands Cabinet Meeting Summary noted that Cabinet approved the issuance of drafting instructions to amend the Development and Planning Act (2021 Revision) and the Development and Planning Regulations (2024 Revision).
We all need to point out how imperative it is to acknowledge the necessity of integrating a comprehensive climate change strategy into any proposed development plan.
The Cayman Islands, with its porous limestone foundation, faces significant environmental challenges exacerbated by unchecked development. The strain on our already overcapacity landfill, lack of recycling and the exponential growth in construction without a requirement to incorporate renewable energy or to adopt reasonable coastal construction setbacks and a national stormwater management plan further exacerbate the concerns we all talk about such as quality of life, affordability, and health costs. Water pollution and the degradation of our marine environment adds another layer of complexity to these challenges.
Failure to address these multifaceted challenges risks long-term ecological and societal consequences. Therefore, any future planning initiatives must prioritize sustainability, waste management, and environmental stewardship to ensure the well-being of our islands and future generations.
If an MP denies global warming, they’re not just burying their heads in the sand; they’re digging our islands into a deeper environmental crisis.
So everyone needs to ask:
Will the proposed amendments to the Planning Regs incorporate robust climate change strategies from appropriate experts to address these pressing concerns?
Just modify the plans. Drop a story and rework the roof so that it is not considered a story and/or rework the bottom parking.
The current development is at its end of its life.
You do know that was the plan all along right? Those plans been ready for a while now.
Can you please explain how a building but in the the late 80’s be at the end of it’s useful life? My Dad still lives in his 1987 house quite comfortably. As far as I’m aware Buckingham Palace was built before the 1980’s and I see no public plans to replace that.
According to the CPA minutes, whether or not a ‘storey’ is above or below grade is determined by how high the developer can bank dirt within 5 ft of the building. It has nothing to do with the average height above sea level of a property.
That is just one of dozens of examples of how our development and planning legislation has been corrupted in recent years in order to facilitate the developer cabal’s destruction of our country.
Thank you to CNS for publishing a link to the CPA’s deliberations.
Having read the CPA’s minutes, it appears to me that the CPA would have approved this ‘monstrosity’ were it not for the technical defects in the application pointed out by the objectors attorney. Nothing in their decision points to anything done by the CPA in protecting the environment or the interests of the Caymanian people. Well done to lady attorney acting for the objectors.
@4:57 p.m. Anonymous well stated.
Hallelujah. CPA actually applying the law. Miracles do happen.
Many people would have said:
In 1775 that “the character” of the United States was threatened by George Washington
In 1862, that “the character” of the United States was threatened by the abilition of slavery.
Today, that “the character” of the United States would be threatened by the repeal of the second amendment (right to bear arms) .
The point is that one cannot conclude anything about whether something is good or bad solely from whether or not it “changes the character”. This is a good example of circular logic.
“Changing the character of anything is bad. Any change constitutes a change in character. Therefore any change is bad.”
So what you’re saying is you don’t like it so it’s bad, and you can tell it’s bad because you don’t like it.
How about asking what’s in the best interests of the community and having an honest, open discussion. Because if nothing is ever allowed to change from how it currently is…. we are completely and utterly f@#ked.
Instead what we have is “changes are inherently awful unless they are changes I would like to see” like a higher minimum wage or more solar energy. Those changes are fine. But higher buildings…. f@#$ no!
Give me sprawl or give me death!
Hopefully it is done, the project is not financially viable at 10 stories. You have to replace the 21 units for the existing owners. The builders has to cover his costs and profit with selling the other 17 units. If you lose 7 or 8 units you can’t make it work.
Lets hope so.
So let it be as it is.
I think the island is fast becoming over developed and loosing its lovely appeal. The planning departments first question going forward with any new larger development should be how with this going to help or benefit the Caymanian people. If it just benefits the wealthy expats and foreign worker it needs to be turned down. Infrastructure needs to catch up with all the growth.
But the problem now is, they can just revise the plans according to what the CPA rejected. Unfortunately, there is still a chance this gets approved, just within the limits. Keep your letters of objection and Kate on retainer.
If it obeys the law, it should be approved….otherwise we will have rule by those who shout the loudest.
LOL. Time to release the real plans now that this test case has been turned down.
Mr CPA Chairman, get this project passed so we can have many more as we need all the high paying jobs and rich people moving here. We need more development, not less.
The high paying jobs lol. Only high paying jobs in this are for the developer – adding hundreds more low paid construction workers to build the thing for absentee second/ third/fourth home property holders isnt going to generate jack for the local economy (other than the building supply companies of course).
What a joke, the CPA clowns will get it thru one way or the other, just stay tuned.
But for the fact that the objectors were relatively wealthy and organized, and were smart enough to hire an attorney who has distinguished herself as very capable in successfully appealing errant decisions of the planning authorities, I suspect that the outcome would have been entirely different even though the plans would have been exactly the same.
This was likely a good decision, but will it stay this way?
Finally some good news and a sensible decision by the CPA
…. when they have no other lawful choice.