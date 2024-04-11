CPA turns down 12-storey 7MB condo tower

Aqua Bay, artist’s rendition

(CNS): An application for a condo tower on Seven Mile Beach has been refused planning permission by the Central Planning Authority because it is too tall. What was described by objectors as a “monstrosity” that would change the entire character of the quieter northern end of the Cayman Islands’ famous beach was rejected because the board found that the application for the redevelopment of Aqua Bay into a ten-storey building was actually for twelve storeys and the CPA does not have the discretion to waive building height restrictions.

According to the minutes published on the Department of Planning website this week following the hearing last month, the CPA found that the below-level parking area was not “below grade” or ancillary to the apartments but a “primary component of the development”. It therefore counted as a storey and was not exempt.

The developers had also argued that one of two roof-top levels should also not count as a storey but the CPA disagreed. The board found that the “level labelled Roof Deck Plan… includes areas covered by the floor of the mechanical level above. As such, this area is a storey….”

This means the tower would be twelve storeys, two more than current regulations allow. The CPA stated that it could not waive regulations relating to the maximum height of ten stories unless a level meets the exempted criteria.

Butler Development Group had applied on behalf of the owners of the existing 21 condos to redevelop the complex, which was built in the 1980s, into a glass and steel tower containing 38 apartments. The application attracted significant opposition in the community and dozens of formal objections from those living within 1,000 feet of the proposed development.

While this has been seen as a small victory for the neighbours and the wider community, there are concerns that with so many applications now for taller buildings, the character of this stretch of Seven Mile Beach remains under threat. And it does so in the face of successive governments’ failure to address a catalogue of problems associated with Cayman’s outdated planning laws and the much-needed review of the national development plan.

In contravention of the law, the development plan has not been properly reviewed for more than 25 years. Local lawyer Kate McClymont, who represented more than three dozen objectors during the application hearing last month, argued before the board that they should not grant permission for the tower, which the objectors said was “strikingly out of keeping with the surrounding area”, in the absence of an updated development plan considering the wider implications.

She had argued that it should have been obvious to the CPA that the “scale of the over-development is so egregious that it breaches even the generous tolerance” in the planning regulations. She said that, given the radical change to the area such a project would bring and that it would set a precedent for further redevelopment of low-rise condos into high-density development, the CPA shouldn’t “sleepwalk into permitting” the application without wider consultation and strategic planning.

Under the law, the CPA, in partnership with the planning department, is responsible for reviewing the National Development Plan every five years. McClymont argued that the board had not conducted that exercise since the current plan was rolled out in 1997 and has therefore been in breach of its statutory obligations for more than two decades.