DoT shops for long-haul flights for new runway

Minister Kenneth Bryan with picture showing outline of runway extension in May 2023

(CNS): Tourism Director Rosa Harris led a delegation to the Routes Americas conference last month in Bogota, Colombia, where they met with representatives of airlines and airports operating in the Americas region to shop for long-haul carriers. The Cayman Islands Airports Authority currently has plans to expand all three airports, including a controversial proposal to lengthen the runway of the Owen Roberts Airports Authority (CIAA) so that bigger planes from further afield can land on Grand Cayman.

The project has been approved by Cabinet but is still in the very early stages and remains controversial because the runway would be extended into the North Sound.

Nevertheless, a release from the Department of Tourism said the delegation, which included representatives from the DoT, the CIAA, and the DoT’s aviation consultants, Volavion, attended meetings about the runway and other upgrades at ORIA with the aim of attracting long-haul direct flights into and out of the Cayman Islands.

Destination targets included Brazil, Peru and Argentina in the Americas and Germany, Italy, France and Switzerland in Europe, according to the release.

“Aviation is one of our top priorities, and increasing airlift to the destination is crucial to the continued development of the Cayman Islands tourism industry,” Harris said.

“Attendance at Routes is critical for us as we expand and conduct business development opportunities for the Cayman Islands. This conference gives us a platform to deepen our relationships with existing carriers and develop relationships with new carriers to ensure a steady stream of visitors to the islands,” she added.

The Routes Americas conference took place from 19 to 21 March.