DoT shops for long-haul flights for new runway
(CNS): Tourism Director Rosa Harris led a delegation to the Routes Americas conference last month in Bogota, Colombia, where they met with representatives of airlines and airports operating in the Americas region to shop for long-haul carriers. The Cayman Islands Airports Authority currently has plans to expand all three airports, including a controversial proposal to lengthen the runway of the Owen Roberts Airports Authority (CIAA) so that bigger planes from further afield can land on Grand Cayman.
The project has been approved by Cabinet but is still in the very early stages and remains controversial because the runway would be extended into the North Sound.
Nevertheless, a release from the Department of Tourism said the delegation, which included representatives from the DoT, the CIAA, and the DoT’s aviation consultants, Volavion, attended meetings about the runway and other upgrades at ORIA with the aim of attracting long-haul direct flights into and out of the Cayman Islands.
Destination targets included Brazil, Peru and Argentina in the Americas and Germany, Italy, France and Switzerland in Europe, according to the release.
“Aviation is one of our top priorities, and increasing airlift to the destination is crucial to the continued development of the Cayman Islands tourism industry,” Harris said.
“Attendance at Routes is critical for us as we expand and conduct business development opportunities for the Cayman Islands. This conference gives us a platform to deepen our relationships with existing carriers and develop relationships with new carriers to ensure a steady stream of visitors to the islands,” she added.
The Routes Americas conference took place from 19 to 21 March.
Category: development, Local News, Travel
Please the way development is going no one from Europe is going to want to come, they already have high rises on the beach, good
(And way cheaper) food and beautiful sunshine. Why would they pay x10 to come to Cayman? with all the development the island is loosing its magic I’m sorry but its just becoming not that special for tourists.
Years back when the airport was being expanded I was asked my opinions of the plans (the private sector was not consulted until that late stage).
“Where is the US Customs pre-clearance area?”, I asked.
I was told it wasn’t in the scope. I was the told we couldn’t get permission. I proceeded to check for with with those who had just done that (Ireland) and they gave a road map of how to get it approved by the US.
As we know, CIAA didn’t action it.
One for the key benefits of this would have been to attract South American carriers to land in Cayman and avoid the chaos of MIA, clear US border control and then go onwards to any US airport. Yes, there was clear market interest for that.
To try to attract carriers from there without pre-clearance is a waste of time. There simply any enough demand for Cayman in those countries not about hotel rooms to put them.
Sure will take a lot of fill from your buddy’s quarry Mr. Kenneth. Yep…same one where you are proposing to put the new port…you guys just don’t stop.
peru???
is it April’s fools day again??
Calgary or Vancouver please!
As I’ve said before.. he is/they are lost in this fantasy of “if we build it they will come”.. Who is advising the Minister??!! Perhaps there’s no advice being given or accepted!
Having spent a career in international airport management, I’ve never known of going shopping for carriers, so as to justify extending a runway…..it works the other way around.
The location must first have the proven NEED for additional runway – extensions included (for the armchair critics), either as destination or hub operations, then you build it!!
BTW, a standard CIG “Business Case” or a contracted consultant “study” which says what the politicos want to hear, won’t cut it! We already have too many public elephants sorry, entities funded fully by the public purse…the CI Airports Authority does not need to be another one due to unadvised and unnecessary expenditure by people who simply want a personal legacy.
Another Johnny come up lately. This guy is such a BS artist. All this dude is seeking is fame. What next? ORIA to be named KENNY BRYAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT? This man is going to ruin the envorinment and bankrupt this country. The locals barely surviving and you already implemented a $15 tax increase for traveling. Election can’t come quick enough!!!
I wonder if Cartel Kenny realises that he is using Cayman airways to compete with BA on a route (KY to Lon) that has served us for a very long time. By connecting Barbados with England he is dilluting the flights and causing both airlines to lose money. Why mess with a good thing ? He dont like BA or wa?
How about a daily 7 am flight to Miami?
And can you convince American Airlines to add an evening flight from Miami to Cayman again please? That would really help us residents AND tourists.
Why keep throwing darts on new markets? Just continue to expand on markets that we already know do well….the north east US (specifically New York City), Texas and Florida.
Pretty please.
Too sensible.
Can anyone remember when the Airport used to be a pleasant experience, watching and waving to loved ones from that triangular timber structure as they returned. Whilst grabbing a very reasonably priced rum and coke from The Hungry Horse (I think that’s what it was called)…
Now just a dull awful germ breeding ground, full of tossers.
Kenny and Colombia do have something in common..
After much behooving about Kenny’s vision I must behoove that tourists from Peru and Argentina aren’t coming to Cayman. probably be as busy as those 33% occupancy Barbados direct flights.
A cartoon of Kenny in the bathtub playing with floating toy boats and making motor boat sound effects with his lips come to mind where these ideas originate.
Like the bat sign over Gathom Cayman needs to call out to Dwayne The Rock Seymour for wisdom and foresight on where these planes should go. Tanks again Rock tanks!
Rio would be along the lines of what it is they are really looking for.
What are they looking for? Are there any criteria beyond fresh Minister hooker venues?
HAAAAAAAHAAAAAAAHAAAAAA Keeny B strike again. This guy is hilarious.
My new Grand Harbor lot has just lost value.
Just vote him out already.
i thought that the barbados flight was opening up the European market?
Where is the long overdue APPROVED Updated Development Plan?
Where is the APPROVED Updated Tourism Management Plan?
Where is the built East West Artierial to help poor people and the traffic jam problems?
Where is the APPROVED Public Transport System?
It seems that all Kenneth, Jay and Julianna are good for is talk talk talk.
When you have delivered on those other items, then we might listen to what you have to say about extending the runways.
Vision 2008
So Kenneth. How much has Barbados reimbursed KX for those direct flights? Rumor has it nothing and they won’t !
Paid in rum.
Brazil and Peru??? Because we are overloaded with tourists from these areas…… 🤦
There is nothing absolutely nothing attracting left in Cayman. The Cancer islands of the Caribbean.
Bet you won’t go home though <3
What about relocating to Scotland?
Kenny can go first and we will follow.
Pinky Promise!
We are (re)building a wall.
Transport routes from Colombia are one of the rare subjects which Kenny might actually know something about.
More flights to Miami (not to Barbados) does the trick Kenny!!
DoT Shops, just leave it at that.
Tourism is does far more damage to Cayman than good. Covid was a blessing in showing how people should change to a different sector.
It is insane to petulantly demand the destruction of Cayman for *everyone* merely to satiate the greed of a tiny minority of politicians taking kickbacks from developers (see Wendy’s superb September 2023 editorial: https://caymannewsservice.com/2023/09/donkeys-developers-and-deaf-ears), and a small number of Caymanians working in the sector. Most people in the sector are the ‘imported poverty’ of comments section fame: primarily Jamaicans.
Cruise tourists are pests, who further clog up the island, and make life for residents a nightmare. The industry can’t collapse fast enough.
There’s also no business case for long haul tourist flights from anywhere else to bring in more stay over tourists, because:
1. Those flights will be more expensive than existing warm weather options, so tourists won’t be interested.
2. Cayman is already too expensive for most tourists, in large part because a bloated, incompetent and corrupt CIG and civil service/de facto welfare scheme are funded by 20%/22% import taxes on everything entering.
3. Cayman is now a [far] more expensive version of Miami. If tourists want that, they can go to Miami; if they want undeveloped islands, there are cheaper options. Cayman should forget tourism, and focus on increasing offshore work. The government hasn’t screwed that up yet (but with the increases in fees, beneficial ownership changes, and lack of competitiveness with Dubai, Singapore, etc. it’s on track to do so).
What would be worthwhile, is reintroducing early and late flights to Miami, therefore enabling people to travel to different destinations in the US in a single day rather than forcing them into multiple days of travel. Obviously, this doesn’t pander to “Crackhead Kenneth’s” ego or any inbred politicians’ desperate desire to buy wotes, and so will never be adopted. Plus ça change…
Like you say why would the average European come here? they have hot weather, high building on beaches, Amazing (and way cheaper) food at home. If they want islands direct flight to panama city and a short hop to bocas, or any number of different carib and central American destinations.
The runway extension is a horrible idea and Minster Bryan knows it but is too stubborn to admit when he has made a mistake. That makes him a poor leader and Minister. Caymanians don’t want mass tourism particularly when it involves huge capital expenditures to fund an unwanted runway extension and when solid economic analysis call into question the real benefits of tourism to Caymanians. Stop with this crazy idea. Minister Bryan, you will be thought of more highly by admitting this is not the right course for the country at this time.
“Aviation is one of our top priorities, and increasing airlift to the destination is crucial to the continued development of the Cayman Islands tourism industry,” Harris said.
Meaningless words unless you can provide evidence, and an infrastructure to support more people. We can get by perfectly fine without tourists, the top priority is the financial industry.
The developers don’t care about the financial sector. They care about selling hotel rooms and holiday homes and the more airlift there is the bigger their potential market. And if the taxpayer pays for that airlift – perfect. And what the developers want Kenny and CIG will happily provide, be it a new runway, private air terminal, exemptions to set backs, access to cheap foreign labour……
Kenny thinks that we need to fill in North Sound to increase air lift capacity so that more monstrosities can be built on 7-Mile Beach in order to provide employment for thousands more foreign construction and tourism workers who will eventually vote for him.
How much did attending this conference cost???
And in May ne t year headline will read.
“Cayman Shops for New Idiots to Run Country”
DOT has known for years that the UK and European markets perform well under the visitation targets. I am so tired of watching this dog fight for more people to visit this country and no regard for the product and the enhancement of it when vistors arrive there. I wonder, extend the runway to get people here but destroy the number one attraction in the North Sound, Stingray City? I hope that EIA takes place. Worst, look at the disaster that is public beach. It is an absolute travesty to go down there and see what is taking place. More people = more problems. I wonder, where is that National Tourism Plan today? Wasn’t there a Visitor Management Strategy? Another Government policy; shelved.
Europeans can go to Miami already, and much more interesting.
I agree this is another stupid waste of taxpayer money. The traffic is already impossible. The population has doubled. 7 mile beach is a catastrophy that will only get worse. That is the major attraction of the entire island. Resources should be expended to preserve the beach. Tourism needs to be contained not increased.
KB on another jolly, when will it end? Nobody wants your dock or expanded runway! Take the hint….
This fool and our money will soon be parted.
Did Kenny go on the jolly to Bogota…? .hmmmm.
Yeah. More Europeans. Does that mean we will also get sections of beach for male & female sunbathing/swimming equality, i.e. top less?
I’ve really never understood the issue with women sunbathing topless! The same can be said of some persons demanding that women cover with a towel or similar, or worse yet – go to a toilet to nurse her child? If it bothers you don’t look!
absolute nonsense. there is no sustainable market for long haul flights to cayman.
Our biggest market (UK) needs to run a bahamas leg to make our ba flight viable.
pure wonderland stuff…not based in reality.
I agree completely. Another nonsense idea!
yep and the ba flight survives on relations of expats visting to stay with their family members….very few stay in hotels.
ZZZZZZ….pay caesars taxes to pay fir it!