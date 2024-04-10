Suspect denies 15 counts of sexual abuse of girls

George Slijper (from social media)

(CNS): George Martin Slijper (24), a UK national living in George Town, has denied a catalogue of allegations against him relating to the sexual abuse of three girls aged between 11 and 14 years from January last year until March 2024. Slijper is accused of 15 counts of various sexual offences, including rape and assault by penetration and possessing pornographic videos of one of the girls. He is also accused of sexual communications with underage girls and inviting them to engage in a threesome with him.

On Tuesday, Slijper appeared via video link from HMP Northward, where he is being held on remand. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and is now expected to stand trial before a jury in July.