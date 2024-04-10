HSA honours nurse who remains on job after 50 years

Nurse Elba Hessing at her 50th Anniversary celebration with HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood

Nurse Elba Hessing at work in one of the HSA’s operating rooms

(CNS): Nurse Elba Hessing has played a significant role in caring for many patients at the George Town Hospital and has seen first-hand the transformation in healthcare over her fifty years of service. Hessing, who was recently honoured by the hospital, began her nursing career with the Health Service Authority in March 1974. In 1985, she became the first nurse anaesthetist in the Cayman Islands and is still in that role today almost 40 years later.

Elba Hessing in her early years of nursing

In a press release to mark her incredible service, the hospital said she was a highly skilled veteran nurse who had “played a crucial role in championing HSA’s core values of integrity, responsibility, excellence, respect, and caring, highlighting a combination of factors that has led to her remaining dedicated”.

HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood said the health authority appreciated her contribution and dedication. “We are proud to have her as a standard bearer of care, and we thank her for the many years of service to the HSA and the community,” she said. “Half of a decade in service, not only to an institution but to a nation is significant and is indicative of her commitment to offer exemplary care and foster an environment that is productive and ideal for overall wellness.”

HSA Medical Director Dr Delroy Jefferson said she is the quintessential professional. “It has been a profound honour to work with her as she brings a lot of experience and know-how to the team. She has always been and continues to be keen on sharing her knowledge to the benefit of all.”

Speaking about her long career, Hessing said the patients were the driving force behind the longevity of her career. “Through the decades, things were made possible with great teamwork, modern technology, working hard and praying incessantly, as God does care, to maintain that glowing flame of Florence Nightingale’s lamp,” she said.