EAB: Legislation needed to manage ReGen project

Location of ReGen, artist’s rendition

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government could have problems holding the Dart-led consortium that will be running the ReGen waste-management operations to account because there is no legislative framework to support the project and its ancillary elements, the Environmental Assessment Board has warned.

In a review of the Environmental Statement for the Integrated Solid Waste Management System (known as ReGen) that emerged from the environmental impact assessment, the EAB also said the decision to waive planning permission for the project means there will be no permit to which the required mitigation measures can be tied.

The EAB review, which was recently published on the National Conservation Council website, found that the Environmental Statement resulting from the EIA on this project is “an adequate representation of the environmental effects.”

However, the board also noted that Dart is unable to finalise the management plan at this point until financial closure on the project is reached, and there is no indication when or even if that is going to happen.

The review found that much of the oversight and accountability for this project and the subsequent running of all waste management in Grand Cayman, not just the waste-to-energy component, will be in that final agreement with the government, presenting a number of problems.

Given the lifetime of this project and the ongoing development and urbanisation of Cayman, having issues such as emission controls as part of the contract and not in separate legislation “may not be the most appropriate long-term solution”, the EMB warned in their review.

The technocrats noted that tying the need to meet international standards for air quality and penalties for non-performance to the contract is not transparent and should really be governed through legislation, as the parties involved will change over the next 25 years.

“The EAB therefore continues to be of the view that legislation ought to be promulgated which will govern air quality emissions from the Energy Recovery Facility as well as the water quality and other required monitoring which will come forward under the Environmental Management Plan (EMP). In addition, the legislation could extend to existing and/or future emissions from other sources e.g. CUC or other industrial emissions,” the board stated.

The EAB also found it problematic that planning permission had been waived. Building permits are not appropriate to enforce the conditions of the environmental management plan, and some of the monitoring requirements are long-term and part of the project’s operational phase.

“It is our understanding that the current version of the Project Agreement contains a section on Planning and EIA and there is a Performance Framework which will outline what happens if the obligations are not met,” the board said in the review.

However, the members noted that they had not seen this section of the contract and were therefore unable to say whether it could appropriately cover the commitments, monitoring and reporting elements of the plan.

“The EAB has concerns regarding continuity as the project moves out of the EIA phase into the construction and long-term operation. Contracts can be amended or revised (in either direction) and it may be difficult to refer to and enforce contractual terms over the 25+ years of the ReGen project,” the review warned. “The Cayman Islands Government (CIG) must ensure that the responsible agency is adequately empowered and resourced to fulfil the CIG obligations.”

The Department of Environmental Health is expected to take a lead role supported by the Water Authority and the Department of Environment.

“The ReGen project is a substantial operation that will require time and Cayman Islands Government resources and the EAB urges that arrangements for long-term environmental oversight of the project are specified and planned for,” the board said.

The EAB also raised concerns about some of the issues that have simply been left out of the process. Unusual waste, such as contaminated soil, sewage sludge, radioactive or other hazardous waste, is outside of the ReGen contract, and a special contract will be needed to deal with this, the board learned during the EIA process.

As uncommon as this sort of waste may be, it still exists and will eventually need to be managed, the EAB said, noting the uncertainty and potential liability for the government.

Nutrient loading into the marine environment is also a cause for concern as the remediation of the landfill was outside of the EIA. A risk assessment noted elevated levels of ammonia and related compounds could reach the North Sound, and although the levels are predicted to decline due to the capping of the unlined landfill, there remains a risk of nutrients seeping into the sea, fuelling algal blooms.

There is still no news on when, or even if, the CIG expects to reach financial close with Dart on this contract, which is now years behind schedule. Officials from the Ministry of Sustainability have still not replied to CNS inquiries about the current status of the talks.

See the full review on the NCC website here.



