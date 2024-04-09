ReGen EIA finished but project still in limbo
(CNS): The construction of the proposed waste-to-energy facility and other related waste-management projects remain in limbo 2370 days after the Cayman Islands Government awarded the contract to Dart before the details of the deal had been worked out. Last week, Department of Environment (DoE) Director Gina Ebank-Petrie said that the environmental impact assessment on the project, known as ReGen, was complete and an environmental plan had been drafted. However, there is no sign of a financial close, and Dart has told the DoE that it cannot finalise that plan until the deal is done.
Speaking at a National Conservation Council meeting last week, Ebanks-Petrie outlined the status of the EIA. She said the Environmental Advisory Board created to oversee the EIA process had reviewed the final report, which was submitted on 19 March, and found it to be an adequate representation of the facts.
But she said the plan that had been drafted was not a complete document. She also noted that the EAB had no input into or knowledge of the negotiations, though the draft document does include the mitigating measures recommended during the EIA process.
“We were told by the ReGen that they couldn’t finalise the environmental management plan at this point because the project has not reached completion,” she said. “What we accepted was that the draft environmental management plan that was appended to the environmental statement is a high-level review of the implementation of the mitigation measures that the environmental statement recommended, and we have requested that we need to be involved to further reviews to finalise the environmental management plan.”
CNS has asked the Ministry of Sustainability about the status of its negotiations with Dart but we have not received a response. Numerous deadlines to close the deal have come and gone since Dart was picked as the preferred bidder six and a half years ago.
In March 2021, just days before the last election, the PPM-led administration signed a deal with Dart and a consortium of companies to take on the contract. This move was heavily criticised and the next premier, Wayne Panton, said on numerous occasions that it was an inadequate agreement.
As a result, the financing for the project is still being negotiated, and the high costs that Dart is seeking to run the facility are said to still be causing considerable concern for the government.
Nevertheless, the PPM government allowed Dart to cover the original George Town dump. The fact that this is located close to the heart of the Dart Group’s property portfolio at Camana Bay is thought to be one of the main motivating factors that led the islands’ wealthiest developer to get involved in the waste-management business.
Allowing the developer to cover a significant section of the landfill has removed Dart’s incentive for getting the project moving and left Grand Cayman with a potential garbage crisis.
Space is now very limited at the dump, but Cayman’s growing population is producing more and more garbage every day with no mitigation measures, such as comprehensive recycling efforts, composting or other reduce and reuse programmes. As a result, the Department of Environmental Health could run out of space to dump the garbage it collects before the waste-to-energy facility, which will be burning the rubbish, is complete.
When, or if, the project gets underway, it will include a 158-foot-high ventilation stack, a boiler house and a waste bunker. Under the proposed deal, Dart is also supposed to increase and improve recycling efforts on the island, create a composting site, and conduct a campaign to encourage people to reduce what they consume and reuse what they can’t reduce.
Category: Environmental Health, Health
WTE is outdated technology. The UK will soon require WTE facilities to manage the carbon capture process as well. We should be looking at full recycling, and a lined and engineered landfill where we can recapture the methane to generate electricity to then run a battery operated fleet of trucks. This is nothing new and is being done around the world. No need to reinvent the wheel.
Incineration is the most expensive way to manage waste.
https://www.no-burn.org/wp-content/uploads/The-High-Cost-of-Waste-Incineration-March-30.
It’s not incineration, it’s Waste to Energy, where incineration is the first step and the heat is used to run a generator.
Dart continues to tighten its grip on the country’s gonads.
Meanwhile the lawyers, accountants, engineers etc continue to bill CIG for this project…which has no closing date.
This is such a disgrace that this project isn’t #1 or #2 priority over EVERYTHING. You want to benefit all the people? Get this done! #2 real and reliable public transportation.
Then, and ONLY then, build your Highway, your airport runways, your overpriced high schools, your boutique hotels.
Good gravy, who are they working to benefit? So pissed off. I swore to myself I wouldn’t come here anymore.
Hear! Hear! And the same for the all other environmental issues – this is THEE biggest environmental issue the nation has! People continue focus on their back yard. Literally in some cases.
There is nothing clean about incineration. The electrical power generated, which DART will sell to CUC for them to turn around and sell back to us, is neither clean, nor efficient. We will get screwed at every corner of this deal.
Where’s the Analysis of the Economic and
Environmental Viability of the Waste-to-Energy project?
🚮Cayman doesn’t have solid waste management legislation.
🛑Clean Air Act and Standards for Waste Management don’t exist.
🛑There’re no National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants.
🛑There’re no WtE Performance Standards
🛑There’re no Waste Incineration Rules
🛑There’s no local expertise to built and run WtE Plant, to monitor its emissions and enforce non-existent rules and regulations
🛑There’s no equipment to monitor emissions and no qualified personnel to use the non-existent equipment.
How in the world the WtE project was approved❓
It would require an army of highly trained and experienced expats to build and run WtE Plant.
Cancer rates in Grand Cayman are frightening already.
show me your cancer stats.
or are you just making everything up???
We should note the absence of sensible air quality regulations, even with all these intervening years of planning. Missing standards do not point to any necessity of baghouses, scrubbers, electrostatic precipitators to filter out air pollutants and flue gases like nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides and carcinogenic particulates.
The 158-foot tall smokestack, perhaps inadequate for purpose, will need new building height laws. At 10ft per floor, at least to 16 stories, making it nearly as tall as the Arc de Triumph in Paris, a little bit shorter than the Tower of Pisa. This is the real objective: Building Code changes. Wait for it.
It wasn’t just the details, there was completely lacking a winning proposal.
This is such a joke. World class BS is all this Government knows how to produce.
We should be glad this and the last regime haven’t signed yet another caustic unresearched deal, as was routine in prior UDP/PPM times. The PPM who awarded this contract, outside of the merit-based process, should be under investigation/arrest themselves. Yet, Cayman’s voters allow them to remain in the LA. That is the punchline to your joke.
the usual shambles and incompetence by cig.
don’t worry we can ask some hard questions at the next cig press conference…oh wait…
Didn’t the Honorable Premier address this in her speech to the chamber of commerce forum? Don’t worry UPM under her great leadership has it all under control folks!
The ignorance and incompetence of successive governments since 1988 has led us down this arduous road. Now the same rebranded dishonourable idiots who failed to understand the scope and financial implications of a deal with the devil we know so well have allowed themselves to be backed into a cul-de-sac from which they cannot escape.
The deal will eventually be done and we will most likely never see true figures for what we are paying for but we will surely pay well over the odds for it. This is Cayman’s penance for decades of solid waste mismanagement.
However, we may have to pay double or more if this garbage Cabinet are bent over backwards by Dart’s incessant leveraging. Either way we are on the way to increased government fees and indirect taxes to take out our trash.
“Indirect taxes” is perhaps optimistic. We can thank the PPM for this.
“Successive governments since 1988” ….You mean the ones before were competent? Were you here then? Did you attend the LA? Or listen on the radio? Or assess what laws they passed? Like all governments, there was some positive stuff but by and large our governments have been useless for many many years though I agree this one with its empty flights to Barbados surpasses all others.
2 years now no glass recycling. Shameful.
How about we re-start recycling glass?
Waste glass will never be collected by DEH until ReGen gets up and running. Don’t hold your breath, instead you might as well get yourself a hammer and a paper bag. Start smashing your own glass and throw it inna ya yard.
Go for it bruh. Who is stopping you?