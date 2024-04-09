ReGen EIA finished but project still in limbo

George Town dump

(CNS): The construction of the proposed waste-to-energy facility and other related waste-management projects remain in limbo 2370 days after the Cayman Islands Government awarded the contract to Dart before the details of the deal had been worked out. Last week, Department of Environment (DoE) Director Gina Ebank-Petrie said that the environmental impact assessment on the project, known as ReGen, was complete and an environmental plan had been drafted. However, there is no sign of a financial close, and Dart has told the DoE that it cannot finalise that plan until the deal is done.

Speaking at a National Conservation Council meeting last week, Ebanks-Petrie outlined the status of the EIA. She said the Environmental Advisory Board created to oversee the EIA process had reviewed the final report, which was submitted on 19 March, and found it to be an adequate representation of the facts.

But she said the plan that had been drafted was not a complete document. She also noted that the EAB had no input into or knowledge of the negotiations, though the draft document does include the mitigating measures recommended during the EIA process.

“We were told by the ReGen that they couldn’t finalise the environmental management plan at this point because the project has not reached completion,” she said. “What we accepted was that the draft environmental management plan that was appended to the environmental statement is a high-level review of the implementation of the mitigation measures that the environmental statement recommended, and we have requested that we need to be involved to further reviews to finalise the environmental management plan.”

CNS has asked the Ministry of Sustainability about the status of its negotiations with Dart but we have not received a response. Numerous deadlines to close the deal have come and gone since Dart was picked as the preferred bidder six and a half years ago.

In March 2021, just days before the last election, the PPM-led administration signed a deal with Dart and a consortium of companies to take on the contract. This move was heavily criticised and the next premier, Wayne Panton, said on numerous occasions that it was an inadequate agreement.

As a result, the financing for the project is still being negotiated, and the high costs that Dart is seeking to run the facility are said to still be causing considerable concern for the government.

Nevertheless, the PPM government allowed Dart to cover the original George Town dump. The fact that this is located close to the heart of the Dart Group’s property portfolio at Camana Bay is thought to be one of the main motivating factors that led the islands’ wealthiest developer to get involved in the waste-management business.

Allowing the developer to cover a significant section of the landfill has removed Dart’s incentive for getting the project moving and left Grand Cayman with a potential garbage crisis.

Space is now very limited at the dump, but Cayman’s growing population is producing more and more garbage every day with no mitigation measures, such as comprehensive recycling efforts, composting or other reduce and reuse programmes. As a result, the Department of Environmental Health could run out of space to dump the garbage it collects before the waste-to-energy facility, which will be burning the rubbish, is complete.

When, or if, the project gets underway, it will include a 158-foot-high ventilation stack, a boiler house and a waste bunker. Under the proposed deal, Dart is also supposed to increase and improve recycling efforts on the island, create a composting site, and conduct a campaign to encourage people to reduce what they consume and reuse what they can’t reduce.