Bar tenants want $1.2M to vacate GT premises

Cayman Technology Centre

(CNS): A commercial landlord trying to evict a troublesome tenant who is refusing to vacate the premises has accused them of holding the property owners to ransom after they demanded $1.2 million to leave. In a lawsuit filed in the Grand Court this week, Cayman Technology Centre has accused the managers of Vine and Tap of a long list of breaches of their lease and its patrons of anti-social behaviour that the landlord says is causing havoc at their “smart, clean, friendly, upscale and safe business and retail park”.

In July 2020, Cayman Technology Centre leased two units to the bar owners for five years at a cost of $80,000 per year. But in 2023, the bar had a change in shareholder ownership, which Cayman Technology Centre said in the lawsuit has attracted a very different clientele, leading to a long list of problems.

This includes a shooting at the premises around Christmas time, regular fights in the parking lot, and lewd, unpleasant and drunken behaviour that is undermining the entire commercial centre and the safety and security of the rest of the tenants, the landlords stated.

The writ states that other tenants have repeatedly complained about the bar and its patrons, and staff and customers of neighbouring premises feel unsafe owing to the clientele the bar has attracted.

“The Defendant is the source of and responsible for the nuisance, annoyance and danger it is attracting to the premises,” Cayman Technology Centre said about Vine and Tap, adding that the centre was now “suffering the stigma that comes with the nuisance, annoyance and danger that the defendant is permitting, suffering to be done and attracting to the premises and the vicinity, with people commenting adversely on social media and being put off from coming and spending time in the business park”.

Used condoms, cigarette butts and broken bottles now regularly litter the car park, while pole dancing, drug-taking, vomiting, urinating and excessively loud music in and around the bar are becoming frequent, especially on the weekends. As a result, the landlord issued an eviction notice in January, saying that the bar had breached the condition of the lease.

In a letter sent to the managers of Vine and Tap in January through its attorneys, Cayman Technology Centre gave them notice that the lease would terminate at noon on 29 February and also asked them to produce the insurance policy required under the lease. However, the tenant has refused to leave and failed to produce the insurance documents.

“The Defendant has refused to vacate and remains in unlawful occupation of the premises without the Plaintiff’s consent,” Cayman Technology Centre stated in the suit. “Instead of acting responsibly, in response to the Plaintiff’s termination and forfeiture of the Lease, the Defendant has sought to hold the Plaintiff to ransom and asserted that it… will not vacate unless and until the Plaintiff gives it CI$1.2 million.”

CNS has contacted Vine and Tap for comment on the allegations and their demand for the $1.2 million but so far the owners have not responded.