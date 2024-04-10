Bar tenants want $1.2M to vacate GT premises
(CNS): A commercial landlord trying to evict a troublesome tenant who is refusing to vacate the premises has accused them of holding the property owners to ransom after they demanded $1.2 million to leave. In a lawsuit filed in the Grand Court this week, Cayman Technology Centre has accused the managers of Vine and Tap of a long list of breaches of their lease and its patrons of anti-social behaviour that the landlord says is causing havoc at their “smart, clean, friendly, upscale and safe business and retail park”.
In July 2020, Cayman Technology Centre leased two units to the bar owners for five years at a cost of $80,000 per year. But in 2023, the bar had a change in shareholder ownership, which Cayman Technology Centre said in the lawsuit has attracted a very different clientele, leading to a long list of problems.
This includes a shooting at the premises around Christmas time, regular fights in the parking lot, and lewd, unpleasant and drunken behaviour that is undermining the entire commercial centre and the safety and security of the rest of the tenants, the landlords stated.
The writ states that other tenants have repeatedly complained about the bar and its patrons, and staff and customers of neighbouring premises feel unsafe owing to the clientele the bar has attracted.
“The Defendant is the source of and responsible for the nuisance, annoyance and danger it is attracting to the premises,” Cayman Technology Centre said about Vine and Tap, adding that the centre was now “suffering the stigma that comes with the nuisance, annoyance and danger that the defendant is permitting, suffering to be done and attracting to the premises and the vicinity, with people commenting adversely on social media and being put off from coming and spending time in the business park”.
Used condoms, cigarette butts and broken bottles now regularly litter the car park, while pole dancing, drug-taking, vomiting, urinating and excessively loud music in and around the bar are becoming frequent, especially on the weekends. As a result, the landlord issued an eviction notice in January, saying that the bar had breached the condition of the lease.
In a letter sent to the managers of Vine and Tap in January through its attorneys, Cayman Technology Centre gave them notice that the lease would terminate at noon on 29 February and also asked them to produce the insurance policy required under the lease. However, the tenant has refused to leave and failed to produce the insurance documents.
“The Defendant has refused to vacate and remains in unlawful occupation of the premises without the Plaintiff’s consent,” Cayman Technology Centre stated in the suit. “Instead of acting responsibly, in response to the Plaintiff’s termination and forfeiture of the Lease, the Defendant has sought to hold the Plaintiff to ransom and asserted that it… will not vacate unless and until the Plaintiff gives it CI$1.2 million.”
CNS has contacted Vine and Tap for comment on the allegations and their demand for the $1.2 million but so far the owners have not responded.
See the writ on the Grand Court online public register here and search for cause no# G 0114 of 2024.
Category: Local News
It’s a cesspool of undesirables
Sounds like the Sunday crowd that used to frequent Power Supply Bar at the Marquis. Cayman’s finest!
It’s the kind of music they play there. Dancehall I understand so of course it’s going to attract the unruly people of Cayman + Jamaica. Shut them down and never approve a bar to operate in a business centre again. That was just a poor decision from the jump.
Why approve the bar/wine room to open there in the first place? Secondly, who opens a bar in this economy? The owners took a big risk that’s clearly not paying off.
take the doors off and let the power bill run up. They won’t pay. CUC will cut them off. Shut the water off. Remove their parking places. Call the police on their “clients” every hour or so. They’ll leave.
$1.2m disgraceful. Who are the new owners.
This why I stay home and bun my ganja in peace. Only thing I be a threat to on a Friday night is a large plate of stew turtle and bulla & cheese.
Fight or shoot who? For wa? Lol I going watch netflix.. While unna allowing these hoodlums to mash up the place and drive home DUI you wanna lock me up for a spliff in my backyard.
Spoiler alert they called in sick on Monday morning because they were hungover, meanwhile me, the ‘pothead’ of the crew, open up shop first thing in the mornings!
Location, location, location.
It’ll be a shame if the bar goes away. The food generally is pretty good.
I found the food to be over smoked, bruised, and a bit rubbery for my liking….
The bar can open in a more suitable location….dog city?
Windsor park.
The landlord should just change the locks. Security Centre is right there.
Can they get the water and power switched off too? no power and water will equal no business.
Take the doors off for repairs and don’t put them back on.
That’s what my father did when he wanted his tenants to move out and they wouldn’t leave.