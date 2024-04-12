Utility solar needed to avert power crisis, says CUC boss

CUC offices on North Sound Road

(CNS): Richard Hew, the president and CEO of CUC, Grand Cayman’s electricity provider, has warned that the island is facing a power generation crisis because the company has surpassed its ability to meet peak demand with its existing fixed diesel generators and is currently resorting to temporary, leased machines to meet it. With the rapid population growth in recent years, the demand for power has surged, but the national energy plan calls for a transition to 70% renewables by 2037, and only 3% of the Cayman Islands’ power currently comes from green sources. However, CUC can no longer invest in diesel generators.

In February, CUC became embroiled in a new controversy after the Office of the Ombudsman ordered the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) to release reports created by CUC, which is now challenging the release in the courts. CUC is also fighting back against allegations that it is undermining homeowners’ efforts to install domestic, renewable equipment such as solar panels and wind turbines.

This is largely due to its piecemeal approach to the Consumer Owned Renewable Energy (CORE) programme, which allows domestic producers without power storage batteries to feed their surplus solar energy into the grid during the day and take from it at night. Officials at CUC deny that they are opposed to “rooftop solar”, as the domestic renewable market is labelled, but say that what is needed to transition Cayman to green energy is utility-scale solar because it will be much cheaper.

During a press invitation at the company last week, Hew explained some of the issues the power company faces. He said that CUC’s management team is deeply frustrated with OfReg’s slow progress on the bid for a much-needed utility-scale project.

While domestic renewables can play a part in the transition to green energy, there is a desperate need to begin the work for a much bigger solar farm in combination with battery storage to make the transition in the National Energy Policy’s target time, make a serious impact of the cost of bills and, most importantly, keep the lights on, Hew said.

Because of the targets in the energy policy, CUC will not be acquiring any new diesel generators. However, the company is undergoing the process of adapting some of its existing generators to use LNG as a transitional backup to renewables. While this also remains a controversial decision, Hew said that there is no way yet to achieve power generation here through 100% green technology, and the gas is cleaner in terms of emissions and still cheaper in the long run than diesel.

Illustrating the difficulties CUC now faces with its obligation to keep Cayman switched on no matter what, Hew said that COVID helped avert a looming energy generation crisis in 2020 as the pandemic reduced the demand on the grid. But since the borders reopened, the population has surged, and CUC’s generators are once again working flat out at peak times as the demand grows in line with the headcount.

Hew said that meeting peak demand remains the biggest issue for the company and keeps him awake at night. This is because CUC has become dependent on lease generators as it awaits the green light to either develop its own utility-scale project on land it owns in East End or buy it from whoever wins the bid. But the company is still waiting for OfReg to open the bid for the solar project.

The regulator conducted a pre-qualification process in April 2022, but two years on, it has still not started the actual bid to build a solar farm. CUC says it is only through large-scale operations that it will be able to offer electricity generated through renewables at around 10 cents per kilowatt hour, cutting bills by some 50% on the current rate of diesel.

Hew denied that CUC is a monopoly generator because it buys power from domestic renewable suppliers through the CORE and DER programmes, as well as from the small solar farm in Bodden Town, and if the project ever gets off the ground, it has agreed to buy the energy from Dart’s waste-to-energy facility. However, those supplying power to CUC through renewable programmes account for only 3% of its energy.

Cayman Renewable Energy Association has blamed CUC as well as the regulator for the delay in a much wider rollout of solar or other greener energy, claiming this is due to the power CUC wields over the regulator and anyone else trying to generate electricity. The non-governmental organisation accepts that rooftop solar cannot yet deliver the potential savings that large solar farms could but says it is still much cheaper than all fossil fuels and would help introduce a new sector for Cayman, generating jobs and business opportunities as well as reducing emissions.

CREA President James Whittaker has said that encouraging rather than limiting domestic renewables would still lower costs to consumers. The association supports having solar farms but wants to see much more utilisation of existing developed spaces for solar arrays, but says the incremental release of access to the grid through CORE and DER has significantly restricted the growth of a potential green energy market in the Cayman Islands.

CUC claims that domestic solar can cause grid instability, which is why it limits the access it offers each time it makes some space available for rooftop solar. But Hew said that when it opens its own battery storage plant in the coming months, that problem would be addressed. However, the cost of buying renewable energy through CORE and DER is still too high, which means that customers with solar panels are being subsidised by non-solar customers.

Given its concerns over how CUC’s licence works and the difficulties of having real competition in the energy sector on a small island, CREA feels that people should have the right to access renewable energy. Despite the public support for that during the public consultation on the revised national energy policy, it has not been included in the new draft plan.