Utility solar needed to avert power crisis, says CUC boss
(CNS): Richard Hew, the president and CEO of CUC, Grand Cayman’s electricity provider, has warned that the island is facing a power generation crisis because the company has surpassed its ability to meet peak demand with its existing fixed diesel generators and is currently resorting to temporary, leased machines to meet it. With the rapid population growth in recent years, the demand for power has surged, but the national energy plan calls for a transition to 70% renewables by 2037, and only 3% of the Cayman Islands’ power currently comes from green sources. However, CUC can no longer invest in diesel generators.
In February, CUC became embroiled in a new controversy after the Office of the Ombudsman ordered the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) to release reports created by CUC, which is now challenging the release in the courts. CUC is also fighting back against allegations that it is undermining homeowners’ efforts to install domestic, renewable equipment such as solar panels and wind turbines.
This is largely due to its piecemeal approach to the Consumer Owned Renewable Energy (CORE) programme, which allows domestic producers without power storage batteries to feed their surplus solar energy into the grid during the day and take from it at night. Officials at CUC deny that they are opposed to “rooftop solar”, as the domestic renewable market is labelled, but say that what is needed to transition Cayman to green energy is utility-scale solar because it will be much cheaper.
During a press invitation at the company last week, Hew explained some of the issues the power company faces. He said that CUC’s management team is deeply frustrated with OfReg’s slow progress on the bid for a much-needed utility-scale project.
While domestic renewables can play a part in the transition to green energy, there is a desperate need to begin the work for a much bigger solar farm in combination with battery storage to make the transition in the National Energy Policy’s target time, make a serious impact of the cost of bills and, most importantly, keep the lights on, Hew said.
Because of the targets in the energy policy, CUC will not be acquiring any new diesel generators. However, the company is undergoing the process of adapting some of its existing generators to use LNG as a transitional backup to renewables. While this also remains a controversial decision, Hew said that there is no way yet to achieve power generation here through 100% green technology, and the gas is cleaner in terms of emissions and still cheaper in the long run than diesel.
Illustrating the difficulties CUC now faces with its obligation to keep Cayman switched on no matter what, Hew said that COVID helped avert a looming energy generation crisis in 2020 as the pandemic reduced the demand on the grid. But since the borders reopened, the population has surged, and CUC’s generators are once again working flat out at peak times as the demand grows in line with the headcount.
Hew said that meeting peak demand remains the biggest issue for the company and keeps him awake at night. This is because CUC has become dependent on lease generators as it awaits the green light to either develop its own utility-scale project on land it owns in East End or buy it from whoever wins the bid. But the company is still waiting for OfReg to open the bid for the solar project.
The regulator conducted a pre-qualification process in April 2022, but two years on, it has still not started the actual bid to build a solar farm. CUC says it is only through large-scale operations that it will be able to offer electricity generated through renewables at around 10 cents per kilowatt hour, cutting bills by some 50% on the current rate of diesel.
Hew denied that CUC is a monopoly generator because it buys power from domestic renewable suppliers through the CORE and DER programmes, as well as from the small solar farm in Bodden Town, and if the project ever gets off the ground, it has agreed to buy the energy from Dart’s waste-to-energy facility. However, those supplying power to CUC through renewable programmes account for only 3% of its energy.
Cayman Renewable Energy Association has blamed CUC as well as the regulator for the delay in a much wider rollout of solar or other greener energy, claiming this is due to the power CUC wields over the regulator and anyone else trying to generate electricity. The non-governmental organisation accepts that rooftop solar cannot yet deliver the potential savings that large solar farms could but says it is still much cheaper than all fossil fuels and would help introduce a new sector for Cayman, generating jobs and business opportunities as well as reducing emissions.
CREA President James Whittaker has said that encouraging rather than limiting domestic renewables would still lower costs to consumers. The association supports having solar farms but wants to see much more utilisation of existing developed spaces for solar arrays, but says the incremental release of access to the grid through CORE and DER has significantly restricted the growth of a potential green energy market in the Cayman Islands.
CUC claims that domestic solar can cause grid instability, which is why it limits the access it offers each time it makes some space available for rooftop solar. But Hew said that when it opens its own battery storage plant in the coming months, that problem would be addressed. However, the cost of buying renewable energy through CORE and DER is still too high, which means that customers with solar panels are being subsidised by non-solar customers.
Given its concerns over how CUC’s licence works and the difficulties of having real competition in the energy sector on a small island, CREA feels that people should have the right to access renewable energy. Despite the public support for that during the public consultation on the revised national energy policy, it has not been included in the new draft plan.
Category: Business, Energy, Science & Nature, utilities
As usual Caribbean Utilities Compamy (CUC) is using scare tactics. Do not beleive them and demand the truth.
Here’s an idea. Just spitballin’.
Raise the minimum wage to something an entry level Caymanian can live on, say $14.00/hour. Let them work the hospitality/bartender/waiter jobs that have been relegated to low-paid expats.
Positive Consequences? Less expats. Less traffic. Housing crisis abated. WHOA! Might even solve the energy crisis, at least for now.
Negative Consequences? Government makes less on work permits. Insurance industry makes less on mandatory WP insurance.
requirements? We need to curtail giving concessions to foreign developers that allow them to build boutique hotels that also allows them to unfairly compete with existing Caymanian businesses. The trickle-down stops about halfway from where it makes a difference. These hotels, while bolstering government coffers via expat work permits, also cause a load upon the existing underfunded, undermaintenanced infrastructure, and a drain on the resources. The expats aren’t the enemy. As Pogo said, “we have met the enemy, and they are us.”
We need to do MUCH better for Caymanians leaving school and embarking upon their new lives. Nine low-income houses on the Brac are wonderful, and I applaud them for doing something, but it is not enough as a territory/country.
More Caymanians hired at a living wage. Less expats, less traffic, less energy requirements, more peace, more health, better life.
No, I’m not willing to run for office. Only a madman(or woman) would choose such a fate.
Nuclear power is really the only viable option.
That might be true in a more enlightened environment. Can you begin to imagine the total and complete cock up that would almost certainly ensue if we tried to create a nuclear power plant here???
Saaaaay, are you a relative of Mr. Bush? Hey, why not an oil refinery while we are at it? Let’s just screw up the whole Caribbean, not just us.
I agree 100% – the following has to stop: ” that customers with solar panels are being subsidised by non-solar customers.”
I cannot afford solar panels and storage batteries, and I do not want to pay for solar panels and batteries for those who can afford it.
Mr Whittaker’s company, Greentech Solar, should not rely on selling solar panels and batteries by incentivising rich clients to buy solar systems and to have this ‘investment’ paid back by selling their excess power to CUC at high rates. The general public then subsidises the cost of these systems.
Mr and Mrs Big Stuff should pay their own way.
That’s all I gotta say.
CUC constantly speaking out of both sides on it’s mouth on domestic solar. Seems they only approve of the projects that can make them more money, not the ones people actually need.
Distributed Community (rooftop) solar. Its better for the community & environment. CUC saying the system can only work with industrial scale is diesel smoke and solar mirrors. All OfReg have to do is say (a) install X amount of additional battery capacity as part of the distribution license, (b) X amount of solar is now open on CORE (or whatever replaces it to account for the new centralized battery), then and only then (c) put the next tranche of industrial scale solar+battery out for bid. (I don’t care if CUC are best placed to win the bid; they probably are because lets be realistic about ROI and technical capacity – its why the last industrial solar nearly went bankrupt early.) One year to go from 0 to (c). (Remember that (b) is open-ended so its not filed before (c) starts.)
What CIG needs to do is, through the Cayman Development Bank, provide soft loans for rooftop solar with battery backups to allow more people in the community to tap into the benefits of distributed solar energy production. CIG also need to be looking at ‘district’ battery banks at public buildings (especially emergency shelters) for (b) emergency power but (a) providing the ‘firm’ component of distributed community solar generation. (Puerto Rico is a case study of why islands need these sub-systems in case of emergency. Lets never get like Puerto Rico.)
It will be a little more expensive but the benefits outweigh the costs (costs & benefits to the nation). Just do it.
CUC still has the option to invest in diesel generators, pending approval from our politicians and a departure from adhering to the misguided mandates of #UN2030.
When will the people of these islands wake up and realize that these sustainability mandates could lead to death and famine? We’ll be forced to choose between keeping the lights on or shutting down power to hospitals, all due to what some fraudulent climate change science.
The 3% of capacity solar farms have so far been nothing short of consumer rebilling abuses. The land is re-invoiced at 5 times cost, and panels at up to 20x true market cost. Rest of the world full retail (Home Depot) cost is down to USD$0.60-0.70 per watt. Utility scale is around 2 cents. Commercial scale PV is 3 to 5 cents, amortised over a useful lifespan of 20 years. Latest PV technology and equipment is half of what it cost a year ago. Any figures outside of that general framework can be easily be search-tested as untrue. For comps, Hawaii’s Energy Smart 4 Homes [ES4H] happily offers residential efficiency programs, rebates, and solar incentives, and long ago worked out any of the gridleveling and net metering problems that apparently still confound Richard Hew. CUC shareholders should take note.
Hawaii has higher rates than here and pervasive energy affordability concerns. Is this really a successful case study to apply here? Or is it an object lesson that rooftop solar doesn’t lower Costs (big-C for all consumers), but rather lowers a cost (small-c for the minority who install the system). What solar does do, regardless of who or how it is installed, is lower emissions. Let’s do that, but in the most affordable way.
CUC have literally blocked CORE capacity applications for solar renewable deployment for years – panels which are available now at <50% of the cost from a year ago. Even their limited number of pay-to-play Zef Energy EV kiosks aren’t being commissioned on any timely schedule. CUC shareholders might take issue with leadership talking out of both sides of their mouths, since these ruses do not win hearts and minds. The CIG should consider canceling their license renewal for non-performance if they are not keeping to their required timeline.
CUC has been like an evil company from a movie in relation to solar and other renewables.
Can’t trust a word they say.
solar should be way more affordable on this island and we should be focused on renewable energy just as much as we can fall back on CUC. they should not be a shareholder company trying to make profits for anyone other than those who work there.
“The non-governmental organisation accepts that rooftop solar cannot yet deliver the potential savings that large solar farms could but says it is still much cheaper than all fossil fuels.”
This is what they say now, but if you reference what they stated in submissions to OfReg during various public consultations, they have been advocating for a rate HIGHER than the historical cost of the fuel it would be replacing.
Ask the head of CREA why his personal solar business has sent out sales proposals with anticipated rates which are much higher than the highest rate fuel-generated electricity has ever cost consumers.
Then ask the members of CREA that sell rooftop solar whether it would be more or less difficult to sell their product if the cost of energy in Grand Cayman is lower. It’s very clear that they have a vested business interest in keeping energy costs as high as possible for as long as possible to position their sales proposition against.
LNG is a crazy idea. The cost of that infrastructure will be more than the cost of installing large solar farms. And the danger of LNG cannot be overstated! Do we really want a large explosive tank in town? OfReg and CIG, please stop this and tell them to add more solar.
I thought they were vying for propane generators. Propane is not LNG. Propane still MUCH cleaner than diesel. Baby steps.
Why is there no laughing emoji in the “How do you feel after reading this?” section?
Anyone who understands that both CUC and CREA will say anything to help their bottom lines knows these quotes from them are laughable.
I just cant understand how to reconcile cutting down mangroves and forests for solar arrays, especially on what little land we have now.
CUC needs to wallow in its monopoly of diesel power but keep its greedy, dirty hands off solar. Solar needs to be set free, into the hands of the consumer and anything short of OfReg making this happen is straight up collusion.
The permitted uptake on solar energy is an absolute disgrace.
If we had stupidity generated electricity, we’d even be able to sell off surplus!
If only we had a way to make lies, corruption, self-interest, and poor educational attainment into fuel, we’d be set for life!
I call BS. I was under the impression that CUC was required by Ofreg to have a specific minimum amount of power generation on hand which is supposed to be the max load plus some extra percentage? Is that not the case?
Regardless they’ve stifled the solar programs for years on purpose. If you do just a tiny bit of reading on the rates for DER solar you’ll read that they are some of the worst in the world and have some of the most punitive “ratchet clauses” and highest “ratchet rates” on the planet.
This is a problem of their own making. And if they need utility solar to fix it then they need to buy the damn utility solar equipment now and get it installed. Cry me a river about it not being a monopoly…bunch of crap
Or, hear me out, the barriers preventing people from generating their own power could be lowered a bit..