OfReg ordered to release CUC fuel and solar reports

Solar panels outside CUC offices

(CNS): The Office of the Ombudsman (OMB) has ordered OfReg to release two reports, in full, that were created by CUC and given to the utility regulator. A freedom of information request in April last year had encompassed the 2014 CUC Cost of Service Study and the Incremental Distributed Solar Study (2023), but both had been withheld and the applicant had appealed to the OMB. Ombudsman Sharon Roulstone found that the documents were not exempt from the law. She also discovered that they revealed a conflict of interest.

The FOI had been made for “copies of all fuel efficiency studies and cost of service studies” related to the CUC. While the two reports were initially entirely withheld, a portion of the study on the cost of service, which had been given to OfReg to justify CUC’s proposal to increase base electricity rates, was released during the appeal process.

OfReg had claimed that the release of the reports would prejudice CUC’s commercial interests in a bidding process for renewable energy generation. However, Roulstone found that OfReg had not demonstrated the relevance of the records to the bidding process or the potential harm to commercial interests that might be caused by releasing them.

The applicant himself had argued during the appeal that there is no competition for CUC in the sale of electricity to consumers, so claims that the cost of the service is commercially sensitive were “absurd and simply illogical” and there was no risk from any other fossil fuel competitor in this country.

Roulstone also raised a general concern about how the proposed bidding process for renewable energy generation was being conducted.

“It appears that one bidder (CUC), which already holds a monopoly position in terms of the sale of electricity, is co-designing the specifications of the request for proposal for an upcoming bidding process, in which they, themselves, will be an interested party,” she said in her written decision.

“In my mind, this has the appearance of a conflict of interest. It may be fairer in these circumstances to ask whether disclosure of the responsive records… would be more likely to undermine, or rather enhance effective and fair competition, given that one party already seems to have an advantage.”

Given her findings, she ordered that both documents be fully disclosed since releasing them could not “reasonably be expected to destroy or diminish information of a commercial value, nor would the release prejudice the commercial interests of any person or organisation”.

Although a public interest test was not required, Roulstone also found that it would be in the public interest to disclose the records, concluding that “the public interest in disclosure would far outweigh the public interest in maintaining the exemptions. In other words, even if one or both of the exemptions claimed by OfReg were to apply to the responsive records — which I have found not to be the case — disclosure of the responsive records would be required in the public interest.”

There is no doubt that both studies will reveal a considerable amount of information into the public domain about how CUC is granted rate hikes, which impacts everyone but has not been previously available. The solar study will also offer some further insight into how CUC has been managing its solar programmes and the limited release of access to the grid for the owners of solar panels and domestic wind turbines.

OfReg has 45 days from the date of the decision (5 February) to apply for a judicial review of the order to release the documents. If no application to the court is made before 15 March, the reports must be disclosed.

A tiny part of the 2014 Cost of Service Study remains redacted, namely, a signature which is protected as personal information.