NSC discusses proposed RCIPS anti-gang strategy
(CNS): As Cayman faces another spate of gang-related violent crime, the National Security Council held a closed-door meeting in December to discuss what law enforcement agencies are doing to tackle it. During the meeting, the Strategic Reform Implementation Unit gave a presentation on a proposed Anti-Gang Strategy and Plan, which aims to “deliver tangible impacts on this significant community risk area”, according to a summary of the meeting published Tuesday.
Officials have talked about the need for a gang strategy for many years, but it has never taken shape. The summary said that this latest proposal is a “multi-phased plan” that would consider prevention, intervention, enforcement and rehabilitation” involving the continued collaboration of key agencies, including the RCIPS, HM Cayman Islands Prison Service, the Department of Community Rehabilitation, and the education ministry.
The NSC comprises members of the political arm of government, the opposition, civil society and senior civil servants, including the police commissioner, and is chaired by the governor. It is provided for under section 58 of the Constitution and was established in 2010 to advise the governor, who has constitutional responsibility for crime and security.
However, the body did not meet regularly until Martyn Roper claimed to have “reinvigorated monthly meetings” in 2019. It was not until 2021 that then-premier Wayne Panton made the decision to release summaries of the meetings and confirm when they took place.
At the December meeting, members were given an update on last year’s crime statistics, which have not yet been released to the public, as well as information on the day-to-day efforts to combat the serious crimes, including those involving guns and drugs. The director of customs and border control provided an update on patterns of illegal migrants, border-related security concerns and continued joint operations with the RCIPS.
See the summary note of the meeting on the government website.
Category: Crime, Crime Prevention
How about take away the drug money so they cant buy and import guns?
Instead you gonna bring in more crooked ass Jamaican cops and build a new 5 star prison for their buddies.
FIX Corruption Please! Strategic Reform of corruption in government Unit is what we need Cayman not this foolishness just another branch of coffee sipping deli sandwich eating fools wasting our time and govt funds who will get absolutely nuttin done for government our Cayman. 2 things corruption and immigration will lesser our crime situation.
Job creation 101 nothing strategic about this Cayman. Who Proposed this CNS we the public need to at least who is going to waste our money.
More government programs and units that Quakers have Oats. UPM grabbing at straws again. Fixing the current problems please before starting new ones.
Strategic reform implementaion unit those who cause this dire situation on our streets now come to fix it really Cayman???? really. Please name the members of this unit so we can see who cause these problems.
Aaaah Cayman the architects of this crisis and chaos situation now come to set and sell us idiotic plebs programs to manage it What a very nasty nasty game some play in our society indeed Cayman. The gin has been let out no return or containing this terrible situation now certainly not by those who orchestrated it nor those from jurisdictions like Jamaica where it is totally out of control now! Strategic reform implementation Unit SRIU another Government behemoth doing absolutely nothing but bleeding our economy and fleecing government don’t me make a laugh!Boy you can hear some BS in this little place.
The. Horse. Has. Bolted.
we should start with CIREBA and the taxi cartels
Showing up for work?