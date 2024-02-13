NSC discusses proposed RCIPS anti-gang strategy

RCIPS Firearms Response Unit

(CNS): As Cayman faces another spate of gang-related violent crime, the National Security Council held a closed-door meeting in December to discuss what law enforcement agencies are doing to tackle it. During the meeting, the Strategic Reform Implementation Unit gave a presentation on a proposed Anti-Gang Strategy and Plan, which aims to “deliver tangible impacts on this significant community risk area”, according to a summary of the meeting published Tuesday.

Officials have talked about the need for a gang strategy for many years, but it has never taken shape. The summary said that this latest proposal is a “multi-phased plan” that would consider prevention, intervention, enforcement and rehabilitation” involving the continued collaboration of key agencies, including the RCIPS, HM Cayman Islands Prison Service, the Department of Community Rehabilitation, and the education ministry.

The NSC comprises members of the political arm of government, the opposition, civil society and senior civil servants, including the police commissioner, and is chaired by the governor. It is provided for under section 58 of the Constitution and was established in 2010 to advise the governor, who has constitutional responsibility for crime and security.

However, the body did not meet regularly until Martyn Roper claimed to have “reinvigorated monthly meetings” in 2019. It was not until 2021 that then-premier Wayne Panton made the decision to release summaries of the meetings and confirm when they took place.

At the December meeting, members were given an update on last year’s crime statistics, which have not yet been released to the public, as well as information on the day-to-day efforts to combat the serious crimes, including those involving guns and drugs. The director of customs and border control provided an update on patterns of illegal migrants, border-related security concerns and continued joint operations with the RCIPS.