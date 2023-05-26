Police ask for speed cameras to tackle crashes

Electronic licence monitor put in place on Grand Cayman

(CNS): The worsening road safety situation has led to a call from the police for the installation of speed cameras, according to a summary of the latest National Security Council meeting. While Cayman already has a wide network of CCTVs on the roads and an electronic registration plate system, this technology is not yet used for traffic enforcement.

With almost 3,000 collisions on the roads in 2022 and over 1,000 already recorded in the first four months of this year, police have said that speeding is still the main cause of many of the more serious crashes. Last year the RCPS issued 3,063 speeding tickets.

The proposal to use speed cameras that can automatically generate and send out an administrative fine to the driver is provided for in the National Road Safety Strategy. Last year the government began exploring the introduction of speed cameras that can read registration plates after specialist cameras were fitted on the Dart underpass.

“As part of ongoing road safety, the government and the Traffic Management Panel are looking at speed cameras to complement existing enforcement efforts of curtailing speeding along our streets,” officials from the Ministry of Planning told CNS in response to our questions last May.

At the time, officials said this was at the exploratory stage but the concept of e-fining is already provided for in the Traffic Act. However, there has been no further information released about the proposal. The NSC meeting summary says nothing more about the likely rollout or when it might happen.

The summary notes also indicate plans to expand the CCTV system in both Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac to help with both the detection and prosecution of serious crime.