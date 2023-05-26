Police ask for speed cameras to tackle crashes
(CNS): The worsening road safety situation has led to a call from the police for the installation of speed cameras, according to a summary of the latest National Security Council meeting. While Cayman already has a wide network of CCTVs on the roads and an electronic registration plate system, this technology is not yet used for traffic enforcement.
With almost 3,000 collisions on the roads in 2022 and over 1,000 already recorded in the first four months of this year, police have said that speeding is still the main cause of many of the more serious crashes. Last year the RCPS issued 3,063 speeding tickets.
The proposal to use speed cameras that can automatically generate and send out an administrative fine to the driver is provided for in the National Road Safety Strategy. Last year the government began exploring the introduction of speed cameras that can read registration plates after specialist cameras were fitted on the Dart underpass.
“As part of ongoing road safety, the government and the Traffic Management Panel are looking at speed cameras to complement existing enforcement efforts of curtailing speeding along our streets,” officials from the Ministry of Planning told CNS in response to our questions last May.
At the time, officials said this was at the exploratory stage but the concept of e-fining is already provided for in the Traffic Act. However, there has been no further information released about the proposal. The NSC meeting summary says nothing more about the likely rollout or when it might happen.
The summary notes also indicate plans to expand the CCTV system in both Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac to help with both the detection and prosecution of serious crime.
We can all guess which company is going to get this contract. It will no doubt be a great success. Just like the CCTV.
Speeding is just one facet of a host of driving issues here.
FFS, the most obvious one is lack of seatbelt use. If people can’t be bothered to use something responsible for saving millions of lives worldwide, when it’s mandated, then fine their stupid asses.
“Let them be, it’s not harming you!”, well my insurance goes up due to idiots that go flying through windscreens, so it does affect me.
Its about time they brought this in. High time the rally drivers on this island, with no regard for anyone else on the roads, get reined in.
I feel we need a period of low to zero tolerance on infractions including;
Speeding, cell phone usage, brake lights out, driving with full beam and/or fog lights on in regular traffic, not indicating properly, poor lane discipline, dangerous driving, red and 4 way stop jumping, driving too close to the car in front, stopping in the middle of an intersection when lights turn red, no insurance, no inspection certificate etc.
The laws around fines and bans and alternative measures such as having to attend driver retraining, retaking the tests, introducing and advanced test etc should all be revisited
It is not the speed at fault. It is the driver don’t know how to drive safely and respect other drivers. In Germany they have no speed limit on motorways and they have one of the lowest accidents in the world.
The second unna install this I changing the 0 on my plate to an 8 with a strip of black tape and covering the RFID with aluminum foil.
RCIPS too lazy to do speed checks where it matters like school zones. Instead you primarily see the shooting fish in a barrel on the ETH which should NOT be 40 but a 50 mph zone anyway.
Anyone ever notice that you never see a radar gun if they can’t stand in a shaded area or the sun too hot? Makes them so predictable.. and now we’ll know exactly when and where to slow down for 100 metres.
Dumb idea that will be an ineffective waste of money – CCTV for millions yet barely helps solve crime. How my car got stolen from under one and unna can’t find it all now?