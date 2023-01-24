National Security Council given list of crime woes

National Security Council (file photo of meeting held Friday, 9 July 2021)

(CNS): Members of the National Security Council were faced with a number of pressing crimes and law enforcement-related issues when they met on 1 November for the last meeting of 2022. The council was briefed by Police Commissioner Derek Byrne, CBC Director Charles Clifford, Chief Officer for the Ministry of Border Control Wesley Howell, and WORC Acting Director Jeremy Scott, who each outlined some of the woes they are dealing with, from violent crime to problematic foreign nationals.

According to a brief release, during the meeting Byrne briefed the council on the current status of criminal and drug-related activities, burglaries and serious violence as well as traffic incidents. Clifford told the members about drugs that are being intercepted at the airport, and Howell provided details on the Cuban migration situation and shared plans for security improvement and processing asylum applications and appeals.

Scott raised concerns about other far more complex criminal activities relating to immigration, including marriages of convenience, illegal workers and what were described as “high-risk foreign nationals”. Although the release did not explain what the term meant, it is likely referring to the number of people entering Cayman with criminal records or who are wanted by the police in other jurisdictions, especially Jamaica. Scot also outlined the agency’s plan to address these concerns.

According to the release, the council also recommended the approval of prescribed outcomes in the Panel Report of the Police Service Commission. CNS has contacted the authorities requesting a copy of this report, and we are awaiting a response.