Local women admit selling lottery tickets

(CNS): Four women who appeared in Grand Court Friday all admitted that they had sold lottery tickets. The women, who have been charged under the gambling law, were caught selling the tickets near Archie’s Bar bar on Shedden Road, George Town, during a police bust in March last year. The women, aged between 19 and 47, were all previously of good character, the court heard, but they now have criminal convictions. They are expected to be sentenced Tuesday, but as the law currently stands, they are likely to face a small fine.