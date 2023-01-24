Jackson and Soto to stand trial together

Harry Elliott

(CNS): The two men who were charged separately with murdering Harry Elliott, a former prison officer who was gunned down at a gambling shop in George Town last year, will be tried together. Justin Kyle Jackson and Eric Brian Williams Soto are now facing a joint indictment for killing Elliott and for the possession of an unlicensed gun. Both men had previously denied the charges but were formally arraigned Friday on the new charge sheet. Both men entered not-guilty pleas to both charges and were remanded in custody until April, when they are expected to face a jury trial.

Elliot was shot at a barber’s shop on School Road in George Town, which was a well-known gambling den.