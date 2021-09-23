PACT releases security meeting round-up

NSC meeting held Tuesday (click to enlarge)

(CNS): The PACT Government has released a short summary of the issues discussed at the most recent National Security Council (NSC) meeting. While it is a very brief description of what happened, it is the first time any official information has been released about the NSC, which meets behind closed doors. The constitutional body is chaired by the Governor Martyn Roper, who said the summary reflected activity at the meeting on Tuesday, 21 September, as he commended the current administration’s move towards increased equity and transparency.

“I welcome the Government’s support for publishing summaries of NSC meetings,” he said. “National security is a topic that touches closely on all our daily lives. It is appropriate that Caymanians and residents should be able to visit the Government website and inform themselves about the latest developments in this critical area. They are better able to track how closely the concerns of the NSC mirror their own, and provide us with feedback where needed.”

The summary outlines four items discussed at the meeting. These included a security briefing from Police Commissioner Derek Byrne on topics including crime statistics and updates on efforts to address illegal firearms, as well as a briefing from Customs and Border Control Director Charles Clifford on CBC collaboration with the RCIPS.

The members considered a paper on the adverse socioeconomic and crime impacts of illegal gambling in the Cayman Islands, the summary said. They also considered a progress report on the implementation of the national cyber security and an independent review of CIG’s network security by the UK Home Office.

Going forward, the Cabinet Office will publish a summary of the decisions taken at National Security Council meetings on the day following the meeting. This will be posted on the government website alongside the Cabinet summaries that are now also being regularly released.

Premier Wayne Panton said his government remains committed to increasing transparency around its decisions and encouraged the people of the Cayman Islands to use the new measure to gain a greater understanding about the NSC and its work.