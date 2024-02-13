79% call for stamp duty increase in CNS straw poll

(CNS): The policy U-turn by Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly on a proposal to increase stamp duty in areas with a high concentration of luxury development, such as Seven Mile Beach, is not supported by the majority of CNS readers. According to the results of a straw poll posted here last week, 79% of those who took part believed that the Cayman Islands Government should increase stamp duty in one way or another.

While the poll did not define “luxury property”, more than one-third of the 500 participants thought the CIG should increase stamp duty on such properties in all areas for non-resident owners. While only 21% thought there should be no increases at all, 16% said the increase should only be in designated areas for non-resident owners, 15% supported increasing duty in designated areas for all owners, and just 14% wanted to see it apply to all owners of luxury property in all areas.

More than 100 comments were submitted by CNS readers on the article, with the majority of those who took time to express their opinion favouring an increase in duty, especially for wealthy non-Caymanian owners, given the impact on local infrastructure of over-development of high-end property destined to be sold on the international market.

There is a growing concern that the continued development of luxury property by developers sold on the open market is pushing up all real estate prices beyond the reach of local families. It is also fuelling population growth as more and more work permit holders are brought in to build and service condos and hotel projects. But these are then sold to foreign owners, bypassing any benefits to local people but leaving them facing the costs and inconvenience of traffic congestion, over-subscribed schools, the hospital at capacity, and over-crowded supermarkets.

The premier announced the proposal during the budget debate in December as one of a number of potential new sources of revenue for the government, which is seeking to raise an additional $130 million to meet operating expenses over the next two years.

