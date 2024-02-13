Agriculture show to promote local food security
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Agricultural Society will be hosting the 55th Agriculture Show on Ash Wednesday with the theme “Food Security – Everybody’s Business” to highlight the critical importance of ensuring a reliable and accessible food supply in the face of global challenges. With growing concerns about global food security, particularly during emergencies and natural disasters, the society supports the agriculture ministry’s goal to create a local Food and Nutrition Security Policy.
“This year’s Agriculture Show theme emphasises the crucial role each of us plays in ensuring the well-being of our community,” said CIAS President Justin Woods. “The event not only celebrates the hard work and dedication of our local farmers but also underscores the importance of food security as a collective responsibility. We invite the wider public to join us for this family-oriented event, showcasing the very best in the Cayman farming community.”
The popular annual family event, which takes place on a public holiday, will showcase the best of local farming and agribusiness as a whole, according to a press release. Attendees are encouraged to support initiatives relating to food prices, shortages and nutritional security.
The show, as always, takes place at the Stacey Watler Agricultural Pavilion in Lower Valley, Bodden Town, from 7am to 6pm. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for children under 2 and seniors 65+. The official opening ceremony will take place at 10am.
Given the popularity of the show, Park N’ Ride locations have been established to facilitate a smoother flow of traffic. Ample signage will guide the public to the designated locations, and shuttle services will be available to transport attendees from the locations directly to the pavilion.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Agriculture, Business, Community, Local News
.
Let us thank the Cayman Community Farm on Hirst Road which is a charity providing vegetables including scallions to the elderly and needy at no cost. They get little recognition and are always looking for help.
Please support them as you are able.
We are on our own. What we can grow, we can eat and keep. What we can harvest from the sea, we can eat and keep. There is nothing more. There are no government programs that will help you. There are no government programs that will protect you.
Health insurance will take everything financially from you, and deny you service. If you use your health insurance, it will double or treble, until you cannot afford to keep it any more.
All governmental services are geared to make money and screw us the people in the process. Sorry for the heads up. Be well.
The park and ride last year was so badly operated. Poor signage, then the buses got stuck in the traffic it was designed to stop.
It’ll be bad this year, as everyone thinks that park and ride will suit everyone else but them.
Let’s hope they’ve finally wisened-up and dispensed with the “Farm Queen” and “Beautiful Baby” competition as advertised last year…right along side the livestock prizes. Honestly.
So, why does the public have to pay admission to its own government (again), to attend a government-sponsored agricultural open house on a public holiday? Where does that ticket money go, and why? Make it make sense.
Get the supermarkets supporting more and at reasonable prices, that in itself could encourage more farming and food security.
OfReg said NO: https://www.instagram.com/p/CqDzh8YpWl6/
No $25K raffle this year I see. How disappointing!
A great theme, no doubt! But it still cannot explain or justify local scallion at $7.46 a pound in the local supermarkets as opposed to imported scallion at $1.79 a pound. Just an example.
Government should do more to reduce the costs to farmers of producing local crops….clearly the small discounts and allowances currently in place are not enough…..
…or it is simply greed???
No such thing. One storm and it’s all gone, we start again from scratch.