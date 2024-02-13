Agriculture show to promote local food security

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Agricultural Society will be hosting the 55th Agriculture Show on Ash Wednesday with the theme “Food Security – Everybody’s Business” to highlight the critical importance of ensuring a reliable and accessible food supply in the face of global challenges. With growing concerns about global food security, particularly during emergencies and natural disasters, the society supports the agriculture ministry’s goal to create a local Food and Nutrition Security Policy.

“This year’s Agriculture Show theme emphasises the crucial role each of us plays in ensuring the well-being of our community,” said CIAS President Justin Woods. “The event not only celebrates the hard work and dedication of our local farmers but also underscores the importance of food security as a collective responsibility. We invite the wider public to join us for this family-oriented event, showcasing the very best in the Cayman farming community.”

The popular annual family event, which takes place on a public holiday, will showcase the best of local farming and agribusiness as a whole, according to a press release. Attendees are encouraged to support initiatives relating to food prices, shortages and nutritional security.

The show, as always, takes place at the Stacey Watler Agricultural Pavilion in Lower Valley, Bodden Town, from 7am to 6pm. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for children under 2 and seniors 65+. The official opening ceremony will take place at 10am.

Given the popularity of the show, Park N’ Ride locations have been established to facilitate a smoother flow of traffic. Ample signage will guide the public to the designated locations, and shuttle services will be available to transport attendees from the locations directly to the pavilion.