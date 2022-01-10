Ag show cancelled in face of COVID and wake of Grace

Minister Jay Ebanks at the Department of Agriculture (file photo)

(CNS): The annual Cayman Islands Agricultural Show has been cancelled for the second year due to coronavirus restrictions as well as the loss and damage suffered by several farmers as a result of Tropical Storm Grace, officials from government and the Agricultural Society said Friday. The show, which usually takes place on Ash Wednesday, attracts thousands of visitors and provide a chance for local farmers to show off and sell their produce.

But this combination of adverse factors has dealt another blow to the farming community at a time when more and more people are realising the importance of expanding and supporting local agriculture.

Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks said the cancellation of the show was a setback but the circumstances were understandable.

“I have spoken to a number of our commercial farmers who are focused on their farm rehabilitation and recovery efforts at this time. Over the past few months government has been working to support many of our farmers and I feel certain that they will be ready for the next staging of the event,”, he said.

“We injected the largest one time investment in the agricultural sector through the Tropical Storm Grace Farmers’ Assistance Project as well as provided other grants so they will have the resources to help strengthen their resilience to boost the Islands’ food and nutrition security”.

Cayman Islands Agricultural Society President George Smith said the society members supported the cancellation given the situation. “The team at the Ministry and Department of Agriculture have assured us that they will find other ways to highlight the work of the farmers throughout the year,” he added.

The PACT government is striving to invest in local agriculture and has been involved in a number of projects and initiatives to help them recover from Grace and increase production.

The agriculture ministry signed a contract with the society recently to fund the importation of livestock. Government has put up $350,000 for around 180 animals, mostly cattle but also 30 goats, all of which are coming from the US and expected in the next few weeks.

“This strategy to import new animals to our Islands aligns well with our livestock development plan which includes reintroduction of embryo transplant, natural insemination and an upgrade of the artificial insemination programme. This will improve herd and beef quality, increase production as well as enhance the local genetics of the livestock sector. All of this will be supported by our establishment of the National Livestock Identification Tracking System,” Ebanks said.

Over 90 commercial farmers recently received over $1.7 million under the Tropical Storm Grace Farmers’ Assistance Project to support those who lost crops, livestock, farm infrastructure and income as a result of the storm in August. Government has set aside a total of CI$3 million for the project, the single largest investment of its kind in the agricultural sector.