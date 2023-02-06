Ag shows return in wake of COVID and Grace

Local cattle

(CNS): The annual Agricultural Shows on all three islands are returning this year after a two-year hiatus as a result of COVID restrictions and the impact of Tropical Storm Grace on produce. Cayman Islands Agricultural Society (CIAS) President George Smith is promising an even bigger and better event on Grand Cayman, as well as a town market on Cardinall Avenue on Friday, 17 February, when over two dozen farmers and artisans will ply their wares.

The show on Grand Cayman will be held on Ash Wednesday, 22 February. The shows on the Sister Islands will be held on Saturday, 18 March, on Cayman Brac, and on Saturday, 29 April, on Little Cayman.

“It is good that the agriculture shows are back on track,” Agriculture Minister Jay Ebanks said. “The government has been supporting our commercial farmers to modernise and strengthen the sector and will continue to assist them with needed resources. They have been focusing on their rehabilitation efforts, and so I feel confident they are in a position to put on a good show this year.”

Encouraging everyone to turn out for the shows, he said they provided “an opportunity to support our hardworking farmers as they sell their produce, display their livestock and just showcase the best of what we have in agriculture”.

Features of the event on Ash Wednesday will include a Farm Queen Competition, Beautiful Baby Competition, expanded agro-industrial area, district and livestock displays, equestrian showcase, interactive children area, food court, live music and entertainment. The Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team, a professional gymnastics troupe and members of the Cuban Circus are confirmed for the event.