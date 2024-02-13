Visiting diver dies during trip off South Sound coast

(CNS): Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man last Thursday morning following a dive trip off the coast of South Sound. According to the RCIPS, the man, who was from the US state of Iowa, was just 37 years old. He was taken back to the Red Bay Dock on South Sound Road at around 8:30am after experiencing difficulties while diving, and received CPR as the dive crew waited for the emergency services. When they arrived, he was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.