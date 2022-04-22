OfReg opens bid for 23MW solar plant

Solar Farm in Bodden Town

(CNS): The utilities regulator is looking for expressions of interest from qualified bidders to build a dispatchable solar photovoltaic (DPV) plant and an energy storage facility. The quest for this new plant is part of the country’s efforts to reduce its diesel dependence and a step towards the extremely ambitious target of generating 70% of Grand Cayman’s electricity through renewables within the next fifteen years. The successful bidder will be required to sell the power it generates to CUC.

This procurement exercise, which opened last week and closes on 20 May, is in the first instance an opportunity for companies capable of building the plant to demonstrate their qualifications before a full bid is made for the job and a company is selected to build the plant, which must be operational no later than 1 May 2024.

OfReg said that it will evaluate the responses and then develop an approved list of qualified bidders. Only those on the list will be allowed to bid on the requested generating capacity of 23 megawatts. Whoever secures the contract will need to negotiate a power purchase agreement (PPA) for the sale of the output of the generating capacity to CUC in its role as the transmission and distribution licensee.

But as a generation licensee, CUC will also be permitted to compete on the bid. CUC is responsible for providing adequate and reliable reserve electric capacity and energy for Grand Cayman customers, and OfReg said it has prepared a preliminary technical operational specification for this project to demonstrate the need for the additional reserve generation resources.

All of the potential bidders must demonstrate prior experience in developing this type of generation, according to the documents, including evidence of the success of those projects and how that will translate to the Cayman Islands.

The first, and so far only, utility-scale solar project in the Cayman Islands, which opened in 2017, generates just 5MW of energy to CUC. This new project will be more than four times the size of the existing Bodden Town plant, which was originally built and owned by Entropy. According to a 2018 report, that company failed to make a profit on the project before selling it on to BMR, a company owned by Richard Branson.

Following the problems surrounding that project, the utilities regulator will be hoping that lessons have been learned to ensure that this time things go more smoothly. Its report at the time revealed a budget overrun of $2 million. It also found that the project was delivered six months behind schedule and energy production was less than estimated because of ‘unfavourable weather’ as well as inverter faults and software fine-tuning, all during the first few months of operation.

The teething problems throughout the project appeared to be due to a lack of experience and previous knowledge in the field. With no established procedures in place, CUC had looked for a solar partner, and OfReg found the process was developed as things went along.

It appears that this time around the regulator is at least trying to ensure that whoever wins this bid will have demonstrated they are capable of delivering on the project before the contract is signed.