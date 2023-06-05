OfReg clears more piecemeal CUC green capacity

Inside CUC’s control centre

(CNS): The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) has given CUC the green light to release another 6MW of capacity for the Consumer-Owned Renewable Energy (CORE) and Distributed Energy Resources (DER) programmes in the continuing piecemeal approach to the adoption of renewable energy in Cayman. As the clock ticks on the government’s unrealistic goal to have 70% of the islands’ electricity generated through green sources by 2037, CUC claims that this is the most it can currently accommodate on the grid.

This release means that just 9MW of capacity has been released so far this year. 1MW that is being reserved for the Cayman Islands Government will be available on 1 July.

Despite the small amount, OfReg Interim CEO Peter Gough, who has now been at the helm of the regulator for more than fifteen months in what was supposed to be a temporary posting, said it was “another important step in managing the sustainability and stability of the national grid infrastructure and increasing Cayman’s renewable energy power generation”.

He added, “OfReg is committed to the long-term protection and sustainability of our critical national infrastructure such as our electricity grid. Grand Cayman’s transmission and distribution grid is recognised as one of the most stable and robust systems, with one of the lowest outage rates in the region. Distributed generation programmes, such as CORE and DER, are a key part of delivering the long-term goals of the National Energy Policy (NEP) and continue to provide incentives for consumers to generate energy from renewable sources.”

Despite the piecemeal approach being taken by CUC and the amount of time it is taking the country to take the goals of the national energy policy seriously, Gough said this release was good news for consumers with small-scale solar systems or wind turbines who will be able to reduce their monthly energy bills by generating their own electricity while remaining connected to the grid.

“We will continue to balance the opportunity for further expansion of renewable energy power generation by protecting those consumers who do not have renewable energy sources from being unfairly charged or disadvantaged,” he said.

Cayman Renewable Energy Association (CREA) Chairman James Whittaker recently criticised CUC for the continued incremental access to the grid for solar owners, which he said is a barrier to the development of Cayman’s renewable sector. After the 3MW released in March was taken up within five hours, he said the power provider was creating an artificial demand with the“stop-start” release of capacity.