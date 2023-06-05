‘Face of GAB’ wins Employee of the Year

Sarah Orrett, Employee of the Year 2022

(CNS: The first person that many people see when they enter the Government Administration Building in George Town was confirmed as the civil service Employee of the Year 2022 last week. At the Deputy Governor’s Awards Ceremony held on 1 June, Sarah Orrett, who leads the reception team at the front desk at the building on Elgin Avenue, was a popular choice for the top award.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson started holding the annual ceremony in 2012. The awards programme seeks to identify and recognise civil servants who embody the vision, purpose, mission and values of the CIG, and Orrett was described by many people on social media as that and much more.

“I am the face of GAB,” she said as she accepted her award, adding that she would continue to do what she does with “passion, integrity and professionalism”.

Orret was chosen from twelve public servants who had been selected for the monthly accolade last year after being nominated by their chief officers.