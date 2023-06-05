‘Face of GAB’ wins Employee of the Year
(CNS: The first person that many people see when they enter the Government Administration Building in George Town was confirmed as the civil service Employee of the Year 2022 last week. At the Deputy Governor’s Awards Ceremony held on 1 June, Sarah Orrett, who leads the reception team at the front desk at the building on Elgin Avenue, was a popular choice for the top award.
Deputy Governor Franz Manderson started holding the annual ceremony in 2012. The awards programme seeks to identify and recognise civil servants who embody the vision, purpose, mission and values of the CIG, and Orrett was described by many people on social media as that and much more.
“I am the face of GAB,” she said as she accepted her award, adding that she would continue to do what she does with “passion, integrity and professionalism”.
Orret was chosen from twelve public servants who had been selected for the monthly accolade last year after being nominated by their chief officers.
See the ceremony on CIGTV’s Facebook page here.
Category: Local News
caymanians…best self back-slappers in the world!
A prestigious awards ceremony for essentially doing your job.sure there are individuals that excel but overall this is just another example of cig babying civil servants. it’s certainly harder to get sacked from cig for improper misconduct or illegal acts, than to get an award for turning up on time and doing the minimum required.
Congrats Sarah.
Civil service haters should watch the awards show. I did and was simply blown away by the talent within our civil service. Also the moments of magic segments were outstanding. The civil service performs amazing work that we simply take for granted.
Kudos to all.
Congratulations Sai Sai!!
Well done Sarah
Congratulations Sai Sai! You earned this!!
Congratulations on being awarded civil service “Employee of the Year 2022”, Ms. Orrett.
I’m always most grateful for your kind and helpful assistance at the Government Administration Building.