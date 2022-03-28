Gas prices pass $6 as Gough takes over OfReg

H&B One Seven Mile gas station at the junction of Eastern Ave and West Bay Rd

(CNS): Several gas stations across Cayman are now charging well over CI$6 per gallon as prices at the pump begin to reflect the jump in prices paid by local wholesalers after global oil prices sky-rocketed. While everyone knew it was coming, the increase to $6:53 for premium per imperial gallon and CI$6:38 for regular was still painful. Meanwhile, OfReg has confirmed that veteran civil servant Peter Gough has taken over the regulator until a new general manager can be recruited.

OfReg has not yet updated the islandwide price guide on its website to reflect the hike, which started at the Shedden Road Esso gas station on Thursday, followed by other George Town stations on Friday.

However, there are indications that the prices could go even higher, with fears that a gallon will exceed $7 in the coming weeks. This will have a direct impact at the pump and on CUC bills and will exacerbate the already rising inflation, which is hitting consumers on everything they buy.

The subject was the hottest thing on social media and chat groups over the weekend, as people pointed out that one gallon for gas in Cayman now far exceeds the minimum wage.

Two weeks ago Chief Fuel Inspector Duke Munroe pointed out that the Cayman Islands has no influence over prices on the global market and the country should brace itself for a significant increase in gas prices. However, he also said that retailers cannot increase the pump price as a result of speculation.

Interim CEO at OfReg, Peter Gough, who is now officially on secondment from the Portfolio of Civil Service, has said it is imperative that consumers prepare themselves for the prospect that fuel prices might increase.

“The US is initiating moves to open up reserves to try and balance any shortfall in supply, which should alleviate some pressure in demand globally. We will continue to keep an eye on their movements,” he added.

While Gough is no fuel expert, Board Chairman Rudy Ebanks said he hoped that his “vast experience” in the development of legislation, policy development, management, HR, finance and governance would prove invaluable to OfReg while the board undertakes the recruitment process for a permanent CEO.

“Mr Gough has had a long and distinguished career in the Cayman Islands Civil Service. His tenure has been varied, allowing him to gain knowledge and proficiency in several key areas that will directly benefit OfReg,” he said.

“Mr Gough is well placed to assist OfReg in advancing its mandate to protect our critical national infrastructure and ensure a fair marketplace in a manner that focuses on building consumer satisfaction, while balancing the needs of stakeholders, including licensees, and Cabinet.”

More than five years after it was created with the issue of the price of gas as a priority, the regulator has still not found a way to tackle continuing public concerns over how the price people pay at the pump for gas is calculated.

Speaking on Radio Cayman recently, Munroe admitted that OfReg has still not determined the best way to regulate local gas prices.