CUC opens grid for another 3MW of renewables

(CNS): As Cayman continues its painstakingly slow adoption of renewable energy, OfReg has cleared the release of three more megawatts of power for CUC’s CORE and DER Programmes, which allow customers to connect their solar and wind-generated power to CUC’s grid. While it is only a fraction of the power consumed each day, it was described by OfReg as an initial release for 2023.

A recent CUC study found that more renewable energy will not have a negative impact on the fuel efficiency of its existing generators at the current price of oil. In addition to CUC’s study on whether or not it could manage more renewables from customers, OfReg began a study late last year on solar power in general, but that study is still in progress.

Following this release for the CORE and DER Programmes from 1 March, OfReg said it anticipates further general capacity allocation and new distributed renewable generation programme development to fill another 6MW of capacity this year. All of this is expected before CUC’s 20MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) is up and running, which should move the amount of electricity Grand Cayman consumes that is generated from green sources to a more significant level.

The extension of the CORE Programme will continue to be limited in capacity, with established tariff rates of CI$0.175 per kilowatt-hour for solar PV systems 5kW and below, and a FIT rate of CI$0.15/kWh for systems between 5kW and 10kW. The size of any individual consumer system is still restricted to the normal kW peak load of the consumer if less than 10 kW. The DER Programme provides opportunities for system sizes up to 250 kW, or the normal kW peak load of the consumer, whichever is less.

CUC President and CEO Richard Hew said the programmes are popular with both residential and commercial customers.

“We anticipate that the extension to these programmes will be rapidly taken up by our customers and will assist in our goal of reducing the Cayman Islands’ dependence on fossil fuels,” he said in a press release. “In advance of the commercial operation of the planned 20MW Battery Energy Storage System, which is anticipated to support further deployment of intermittent renewable resources to the grid, CUC conducted an incremental distributed solar study.”

He added that this was to ensure the benefits of releasing increased solar capacity, within grid technical limits, outweighed the operational costs and constraints of managing additional intermittent generation. “Our company remains committed to promoting and developing renewable energy as a source of electricity generation and we believe that programmes including but not limited to CORE and DER demonstrate that commitment,” Hew stated.

Interim OfReg CEO Peter Gough said the regulator would continue to develop a plan to release the remaining capacity to achieve the 29MW limit for renewables and would announce details around June.

The CORE and DER Programmes take into consideration the long-term goals of the National Energy Policy and the Integrated Resource Plan and are designed to incentivize consumers to generate energy from renewable sources. The programmes allow customers to connect renewable energy systems, such as small-scale solar systems or wind turbines, to CUC’s distribution system and to reduce their monthly energy bills by generating their own electricity while remaining connected to the CUC grid.

The CORE Credit and Interconnection Agreement and the DER Excess Energy Sale and Interconnection Agreement between the consumer and CUC will set out the terms under which services, connectivity, metering and billing credits will be governed. The agreements, which also act as the method by which customers apply, will be released on CUC’s website on 1 March.