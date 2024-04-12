Visitor dies after snorkelling in West Bay
(CNS): A 72-year-old man who was visiting the Cayman Islands from Illinois, USA, died on Wednesday morning following a snorkelling trip off Cemetery Beach, West Bay. The emergency services were called to the scene around 11.30am. When the police arrived, EMS and fire officers were administering CPR to the man, who was lying on the beach.
“It was reported that the man was snorkelling with friends when they decided to return to shore, and he got into distress on the way in,” the police stated in a press release.
People on the beach also helped to bring the man ashore and conducted CPR before the emergency services arrived and took over. He was then taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
The Bermuda Chub at Cemetary “Reef” are notoriously aggressive and nippy from years of unnatural human feeding interactions, boosting anxiety and stress levels on arrival at that reef, already a disappointing swim from shore. When not under attack, the small blanket of coral heads are uninteresting, too deep to appreciate, and really not amenable to novice snorkelers or photographers. To the front desks that keep directing years of tourists there as though it’s a hidden snorkeling gem it will never be: please do it yourself and then reconsider. Instead, kindly redirect our valued guests to one of the hundreds of more approachable, biodiverse, and enjoyable colored reefs and/or shipwreck landmarks along our laddered coasts. Anyone far beyond their age of youth and fitness, considering a high exertion swim, might think about, or be advised to hire a licensed local guide with safety training and equipment. Let’s try to give everyone the best show possible and also get them home safely. Rip to this site’s latest victim.
I am very sorry for two things.
1) I am very sorry yet another elderly American visitor died here snorkeling. I so wish that everyone visiting here that wants a water experience uses a guide of some sort. Perhaps these people did, I don’t know. I want our visitors to be protected and cared for. This should not happen, but it does happen here much too often.
2) I am sorry that someone saw fit to click on the ‘happy’ icon. Your life must be pretty poor and without spark to be happy about a stranger to you dying in our waters. I will pray for you, because I don’t think you have anything left.
Let’s hope #2 was a fat-finger error.