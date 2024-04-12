Visitor dies after snorkelling in West Bay

(CNS): A 72-year-old man who was visiting the Cayman Islands from Illinois, USA, died on Wednesday morning following a snorkelling trip off Cemetery Beach, West Bay. The emergency services were called to the scene around 11.30am. When the police arrived, EMS and fire officers were administering CPR to the man, who was lying on the beach.

“It was reported that the man was snorkelling with friends when they decided to return to shore, and he got into distress on the way in,” the police stated in a press release.

People on the beach also helped to bring the man ashore and conducted CPR before the emergency services arrived and took over. He was then taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.