Ex-football club boss denies jury tampering

Allen Kennedy Ebanks

(CNS): Allen Kennedy Ebanks, from George Town, pleaded not guilty on Friday when he appeared in Grand Court for the first time, facing allegations of jury tampering. Ebanks, who was the president of FC International when the George Town team was functioning, is accused of trying to influence one of the people sitting on the jury in the CIFA fraud trial of Canover Watson and Bruce Blake in 2022.

Represented by local attorney Richard Barton, Ebanks denied one charge of doing an act to defeat the course of justice during the trial. He is accused of trying to persuade a juror to render a verdict of not guilty. No other details of the case against him were revealed in the court. He is expected to stand trial this summer.