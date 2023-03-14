CREA blames CUC for stalled adoption of green energy
(CNS): The rapid uptake of the latest release of just 3MWs of renewable energy capacity under CUC’s CORE programme is due to the “scarcity and artificial demand” intentionally created by CUC and allowed by OfReg, according to Cayman Renewable Energy Association Chairman James Whittaker. In a statement posted on social media, he said the latest incremental release of grid access for solar owners is acting as a barrier to the development of Cayman’s renewable sector.
The release of capacity this month was entirely taken up in just five hours, demonstrating the demand from domestic users of solar, and CREA said this “stop-start” release is undermining Cayman’s national energy policy targets and the slow adoption of green energy.
Responding to comments made on Cayman Marl Road’s social media platform by CUC’s VP for Customer Service and Technology, Sacha Tibbetts, CREA said there should be no barriers to the demand, “least of all the constriction of capacity by a monopoly utility company that benefits from the sale of fossil fuel-generated energy”.
In a statement that raised a number of concerns about Cayman’s slow adoption of solar energy, CREA said that to meet the Cayman Islands Government’s energy policy goal that 70% of all power will be generated from renewable by 2037, the island should be aiming to install as much distributed solar capacity now as it can.
“This kind of solar energy takes up existing developed space, such as rooftops, and saves degrading natural land for large solar farms, among other benefits. The island needs to be installing tens of MW’s worth of capacity every year to reach this 70% target, not having CUC release small amounts of capacity every few months or years,” CREA stated.
This stop-start increase of capacity is not sustainable for either installers or consumers, CREA argued. “This sporadic and limited release of capacity has already put local companies out of business,” it said, adding that the main problem is CUC “drip feeding the island renewable capacity” rather than allowing individuals to take installations on their properties into their own hands.
CUC has said on a number of occasions that it is not withholding the capacity to manipulate the sector but does it because of the need to manage grid stability and that the company is keen to roll out much more renewable capacity. “The primary strategy of the company is to get as much… affordable solar on the grid as possible,” Tibbets said when he appeared on CMR, dismissing the allegations that CUC is deliberately undermining the adoption of green energy.
Tibbetts said it was about ensuring a secure, safe supply of electricity for all consumers, and denying that CUC was wedded to diesel, he said its long-term goal was 100% dependence on renewable resources.
However, CREA said that CUC’s own 2017 study showed that the release of more capacity would not make the grid unstable and claimed that CUC’s approach is fuelled by other reasons.
CUC began the CORE and DER programmes well over a decade ago, but Cayman is still only generating around 3% of its energy needs from renewables. The Cayman Islands Government has also expressed concern about the slow adoption. Last April, Premier Wayne Panton announced CIG plans to take ownership of future renewable facilities to create more energy security for the country. But since that announcement almost a year ago, there have been no further developments.
CREA believes the problem is not about the slow development of large-scale facilities but the limit on allowing the installation of solar technology all over the island on rooftops and other suitable surfaces. Among the many arguments that CREA makes about what it says is CUC’s failing approach and OfReg’s failure to address it is the power company’s goal of providing large utility solar, which would enable CUC to control the resource and continue its monopoly.
CREA noted that CUC is “the primary beneficiary of intentional actions to limit the adoption of consumer renewables in the Cayman Islands, which risks putting their competitors in the renewable energy sector out of business by shutting down their ability to operate for months at a time. CUC hopes to then capitalize on this situation once the damage is done,” the association said.
CREA, a non-profit organisation, was formed in 2015 to promote the green energy sector. It is recognised by the Cayman Islands Government, OfReg and CUC as Cayman’s only consumer advocacy association for clean energy in the Cayman Islands. But to create more green jobs, the organisation said that CUC needs to allow a continual release of capacity until the country reaches the targets.
In the wake of another minor release of capacity and indications from CUC that it may release a few more megawatts in about three months, CREA is now asking the power provider to declare the maximum capacity to which solar energy could be raised right now and provide evidence of this to the public.
“Meeting the renewable energy targets in the National Energy Policy but enabling a renewable energy monopoly in the process will hurt the people of the Cayman Islands while only benefiting CUC and its shareholders,” CREA said. “Renewable energy is a disruptive technology and democratizing force;
everyone can own a piece of it, and this is what monopoly utilities fear.”
CNS has reached out to CUC for comment, and we are awaiting their response.
See the full statement from CREA here or below:
The whole argument about grid stability is very odd to me. Right now my roof has 0 solar so 100% of my power comes from the grid.
If tomorrow I add solar and a few days later it is cloudy then my home just goes back to doing what it’s doing at this very instant which CUC has no problem supplying.
So the only way I see this being an issue is if you’re talking about a significant boom in newly constructed loads that also have a lot of solar on them. For existing homes I don’t see how solar creates grid instability.
Open up the market. That said…no more subsidies either. This needs to stand on its own two feet or not at all. CUC is a monopoly but the solar guys are not a significantly different oligopoly with only three main players to speak of so let’s be careful chucking rocks in the glass house. I like James but he should not be president of Crea due to the conflicts of interest which unfortunately diminish the value of his opinions when he speaks on Creas behalf.
Let’s also switch to net metering so I’m not paying fuel charges for power when my panels are making it. Current system is goofy if you ask me
just another civil service cig failure.
we live in a place where the sun melts paint off cars but our government actively makes it difficult for people to use solar….all to protect a cuc diesel burning monopoly.
yep…welcome to wonderland1
IME the only thing that stopped me getting solar, I had a core agreement in place, was the obscene installation prices demanded by the local companies even if I imported all the same kit they were proposing for a fraction of the price.
I would encourage you to get multiple quotes for your solar system and also do some additional research on the installed costs of solar. What you will find is the prices in Cayman are directly comparable with North America. See attached for evidence. The issue isn’t cost are high in Cayman, the key to accessing renewables is viable financing from the private sector being readily available to all, but that is being blocked and stifled and I’ll let you guess who is doing so.
https://www.nrel.gov/docs/fy23osti/84515.pdf
Wonder what Premier Panton’s views on this are and if he actually understands the green energy sector.
If we’re fighting for competition, why aren’t we fighting for competitive price? On the one hand, CREA says everyone should have the right to sell energy to the grid. On the other hand, they say it shouldn’t have to be competitively priced. Who bears that burden? Not CUC – it goes right on to our bills. This veneer of buzzwords, like democratization and competition, are a flimsy façade to hide that these positions are not good for consumer, they are good for the minority with the solar and the people that sell those systems while the rest of us pick up the cheque.
Solar should be a RIGHT. How is it that I can be prevented from making my own energy?? CUC has had 20 years to fix ‘grid stability’ but has chosen not to!
Make it and use it all you want – just don’t try to sell it to me at inflated prices.
CNS, can you provide more info on CREA being formed by the government? The website only states it was formed in 2015, with no mention of government involvement in their intended remit.
CNS: Sorry! Our error. The text has been amended.
No surprises here. CUC has actively opposed the introduction of alternative energy sources for at least the past 15 years. Back then they were saying solar wouldn’t work because the sun goes down at night and wind power was no good because there were times when the wind didn’t blow. The Minister responsible at the time even went on record as saying diesel was the only viable option. In 2007 CUC blocked plans to integrate privately-owned solar panels into the power grid stating that no equipment was available to do this safely even though they must have known that was completely untrue. Next they offered OTEC as a token ‘green’ gesture knowing full well it was a dead end. Get used to this because it’s not going to end any time soon.
CUC are like a mafia that control OfReg instead of being regulated by them.
CUC are solely profit driven where directors make healthy contributions to political campaigns. Many are PEPS and political political appointees. That guarantees their interests supersede the overall public interests by key decision makers that make and implement policies.
CUC are not interested in everybody getting access to solar energy unless CUC are also the company providing the products and installation services. That is why CREA are justified in their criticisms.
If OfREG will not properly adhere to the CIG National Energy Policy and properly regulate licensees there is no point in OfREG existing.
As a solar / battery user i can speak from experience. I installed the system and all the power needs of my home is completely powered by the batteries at night with spare room for hosting a CORE program connection that only ensures the charge of the cars (all electrics), and that part might even move off grid as well in the near future.
Is our home new and efficient? I will reply with a resounding NO yet we maintain year round 75°F temperatures throughout the place come hell or high water.
What the house couldn’t achieve with efficiency is compensated by the system’s size.
Could solar on the island be brought to scale , it certainly can if CUC would be willing to implement Megapacks storage but they are more than unwilling to invest in both the battery storage AND modernizing the transformers that you can see on top of each pole to allow for the paradigm change that is solar.
For those that worry about grid instability, I would like to point out this is a false debate altogether especially if the storage is installed at the substation level. I guess that is one part the “engineers” at CUC don’t want even to consider.
I can demonstrate our installation ad nauseam, bills in hand and consumption data in hand.
The funny part is, I did not go through the installation process for profit, I went through it because of the constant issues I faced regarding the poor delivery of power that forced me to install uninterruptible power supplies all over the home. The number of power events since installation went from over 20 a day to an astounding 0.
What about the cost ? The CORE installation was about 36K CI all delivered, the off grid install was about 130K with the batteries. Those systems don’t relate to one another (aka the batteries aren’t charged by the CORE installation and I would add that given CUC’s infrastructure this isn’t something CUC can handle anytime soon without upgrading their installations at the pole level).
You can take a peek here if you want to:
https://goo.gl/maps/r9dd4rSNFRLhQgfw7
The REAL problem is that there is close no will within the CIG at the moment to act for fear of ruffling CUC’s feathers CUC share offering a nice 5 percent risk free return on investment.
I agree entirely with Mr Whittaker’s take on CUC’s “offer” to increase capacity, this is yet another handout of a pittance. Their offer to finance solar would be candidate to the CORE program is yet another diversionary tactic to further entrench their stranglehold on the energy market.
Spotting CUC staff posting as anonymous is as difficult as shooting fish in a barrel. 🙂
What have CUC really done to push the transition to renewable energy? There are ugly concrete poles clogging our roads and illuminating the sky. Without a choice, the cost to transition will be paid for by the consumer whilst shareholders will continue their profit margin.
“ CUC’s approach is fuelled by other reasons” – essentially equating to shareholders fear of falling dividends and devaluation of their investment. Fortis holds majority share in CUC and Mr. Tibbetts is forced to tow the line. He’s mandated to protect and perpetuate the monopoly with the help of syncophants in OfReg and the Consumer Protection Council, both bogus entities that make all the discord disappear.
James sells Solar products ? right ?
I believe he does, this put him in a vary advantageous position to highlight the corruption infesting both CUC and the CIG while they greenwash their agenda and enrich themselves at our expense.
Not sure if anybody understands what James means by “scarcity and artificial demand”, but basic economics says if capacity was all subscribed within five hours of being released then they were getting paid too much to supply the solar energy. The rest of us non-solar-producing customers can see it in our bills
Not really. Over the last three years its been opened a month. This is blatant artificial demand creation as its a first past the post sceanrio every time.
CUC propaganda bots in full effect here in the comments. Yes, James profits from the sales of solar panels from his company. No, that doesn’t invalidate any of the facts he has stated. CUC is intentionally hindering the growth of solar in our islands, and it needs to be stopped. The profits of shareholders should not be allowed to take priority over the good of our people. This monopoly needs to end.
I am tired of people adding to my electricity bill! The government treated it like a crisis when fuel costs were more than $0.20 per kWh last year and decided to subsidize energy, and CREA is out here trying to push rooftop solar prices up to that level or more? Isn’t the point to make Cayman affordable and stop putting money into Rubis and ESSO’s global accounts from using imported diesel to generate electricity?
We know solar can be cheap – why is the organization that supposedly represents renewable energy interests trying to make it expensive? You know who would join the march to the government building to fight for $0.05 solar here? Pretty much all of us. Why aren’t we fighting for that?
Just read the statement from CREA, I really don’t understand what they are doing. The say CREA does not recommend allowing CUC to assist customers to get solar and storage. Why is the renewable energy association trying to limit my options for ways to get renewable energy??? Then they say that they want to promote access to renewables for all? I don’t understand…. Why they promoting access but saying if I want it from CUC I can’t get it from them? Must be they want all the business for GreenTech. Now it makes sense to me why Whittaker is arguing for higher rates!
It’s funny to me that you think posting anonymously hides your identity or your own business role. Even funnier is your spin on the fact that what CREA argues is best for consumers is free market competition among “ALL” businesses (existing & future) in the private sector providing goods and services; versus allowing a monopoly to use its monopoly advantages to corner the market all under the guise of claiming not doing so is unfair competition for CUC and bad for consumers. You’re fooling no one my friend, not on your multiple posts in here hiding your identity or the spin in trying to push a monopoly competing unfairly against the private sector (who don’t have exclusive monopoly contracts and guaranteed returns) versus having the entire private sector compete against each other, as is the case in most industries here. It says a lot that you don’t have the courage to sign your name, folks here don’t have the luxury of knowing your pro-monopoly arguments as well as I do. Don’t worry, I won’t tell them who you are and what position you hold if you don’t have the courage to. See you soon. 😉
Didn’t CUC say that CORE was the most expensive energy that exists in Cayman today? Heard that it was costing us 2 million or more a year or something like that. Why is James Whittaker blaming CUC for trying to control this extra cost that we can’t afford!!!! Follow the money!!! More CORE with a higher rate is only going to cost us more on our CUC bills and put more money in James Whittaker’s bank account. and why is James Whittaker also involved with the energy policy council if he is saying we need more high cost energy and asking for higher rates.
wow, CUC has a PR team? I’m not shocked but wow. This comment reeks of spin.
CUC said solar was costing $2m more per year. You mean the company that doesn’t want solar uptake because their revenues are based on return on investment. As more solar is installed at the expense of homeowners/business this reduces the requirement for capital investment from CUC so their revenue drops…
So let’s look at those numbers Truth Serum..
The latest CORE release pays either $0.175 or $0.15 per kwh depending on the size of the installation. For the sake of argument let’s assume an average price of $0.1625
https://caymannewsservice.com/2023/02/cuc-opens-grid-for-another-3mw-of-renewables/
CUC charge in the region of $0.37kwh to residential users (look at your bill)
About $0.24 kwh of this cost of fuel (gov’t fuel duty + fuel cost) meaning that CUC’s effective revenue per kwh is around $0.13 kwh
By adding this margin $0.13 kwh back to the latest CORE price average of $0.1625 you get to about $0.2925 per kwh much lower than the $0.37 currently being charged, in fact nearly 21% cheaper. Not to mention cleaner, reducing Cayman’s energy dependence blah blah.
I don’t know about you but I could really do with a 21% reduction in my CUC bill about now..
EXPAND THE CORE PROGRAM!
and what would you expect them to say exactly? There is nothing that helps CUC’s bottom line in CORE. They have ZERO reasons to speak highly of it.
what on earth are you on serum?
The Payroll. 😉
Simply not true.
They have said it yes. It is self serving though and always remember that. But they have also said that now with the cost of diesel as it is is the only reason CORE was allowed to be opened up. I.e. It’s cheaper than diesel and thats one of the problems. Look at your bill. Whats the largest cost right now? Solar controls costs, diesel doesn’t. But solar has scared the hell out of CUC for over a decade because its a disruptor. CUC’s WHOLE game is not about costs. Its all about control.
The release is signed by “CREA Board of Directors” but CREA doesn’t have any up to date information on who runs the organization. Aside from James, who makes money from selling the thing he’s lobbying for, it would be helpful to contextualize CREA’s position.
James, any chance you could get an up to date website or provide more info for the “not for profit” that serves as a screen for your “for profit” business positions?
Important Note: CREA meetings are open to everyone in the Cayman Islands save but one entity, CUC. Who the CREA board (all 9 members) unanimously voted to remove as a CREA member for much of the reasons stated in this press release. Thus by default you keep giving away your identity with these comments; fyi not very clever. The reason why CUC specifically don’t have the identity of the board members and anyone in the public can/does is because CUC demanded the contact details of all the board members once notified of their exclusion so CUC could personally contact them to protest your exclusion from CREA’s meetings, instead of the proper route CUC were given which was to write to the CREA Board and have them reconsider the matter if CUC were able to make a compelling case as to why they would be an asset and not a liability to the association, an option CUC refused to take. So in your attempt at spin here, you should at least try come across as somewhat balanced and credible.
For a non-engineer the CREA chairman seems to have a lot of opinions. As a non-solar producing consumer, I have a question for him.
If CUC allows as much roof-top solar generation as he/CREA wishes and the grid becomes unstable as CUC indicates, can the consumers affected come to his house to live/work until each instance of instability is resolved? I am presuming that his home has solar with battery capacity/generator to instantly cover the instability.
As a consumer I feel better relying on CUC (engineers) to allow solar power production into our grid at a pace that is reliable. Yes, I will continue to pay a bit more in the near term, but I prefer that to black-outs when the solar production is not up to the demand.
Yes. Well said CUC Chairman.
Sounds like you work for CUC! Ask the engineers if its possible to put roof top solar without instability. Or perhaps ask engineers outside of Cayman who will give you a more accurate picture. We have less than 2% roof top solar for goodness sake. This is nonsense. Purely a delay tactic and this whole game for them is about control and protection of profits. One day its because of costs then grid instability but ultimtaely its all about control. They are old paradigm thinkers.
Put Dart in charge of it. Sister Island s to be demonstration project
CUC doesn’t make it easy for adopters and OfReg take a hands-off view to their enforcement of net zero obligations and stated energy transition targets. People need to be fired, but are instead promoted.