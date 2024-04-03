Education data report reflects poor school results

High school students sit exams (file photo)

(CNS): At the end of the 2022/2023 academic year, only 26% of children leaving all government primary schools achieved the expected standard in reading, writing and mathematics, according to a data report published last month by the Department of Education Services and the Ministry of Education. This is 1% down from the 2021/2022 academic year.

While the figures improve in government secondary schools, the report shows that less than half (48.5%) of students achieved Level 2 standard (based on external examination results) in five or more subjects including English and maths at the end of their high school years (Year 11), and 38.5% of students achieved Level 2 standard in seven or more subjects including English and maths. (See page 36 of the report for the definition of Level 2 standard.)

A high number (79.8%) achieved L2 in English, but maths continues to be a major problem in government schools, and only 52.3% reached L2 standard at the end of high school.

By the end of Year 12, after students who attended the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) had the opportunity to retake external exams, 56.5% of students had achieved five or more Level 2 subjects including English and maths, and 48.9% had achieved seven or more L2 subjects including English and maths.

The education budget accounts for one of the largest chunks of government spending, at around $200 million annually, which does not include scholarships for post-secondary education. The money invested in government-owned schools per child is one of the highest rates in the world, but a high proportion of students fail to reach basic expectations in core subjects.

Girls continue to outperform boys in school from start to finish and across all subjects, in some cases by significant numbers. At the end of the 2022/2023 school year, 75% of Year 11 girls but only 60.5% of boys had passed five L2 subjects. However, problems with maths are universal and only 53% of girls and 51.5% of boys had failed to reach Level 2 in this subject.

By the end of Year 12, 63% of students had reached L2 in maths, up significantly from 48% in the previous cohort. This was largely due to a jump to around 67% in girls after the opportunity to retake the exam.

Meanwhile, the government will spend a significant amount of public cash on facilities as well as education services this year and next, including a new high school on Cayman Brac and repairs to the existing estate. Over the last year, the government has spent money on security booths, upgrading air-conditioning systems and roof repairs.

In a press release last week, Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said that investing in schools was not just about blocks and cement but investing in the future of our young people. “These improvements will ensure our students have the best possible environment to learn and grow, preparing them to be successful contributors to our community,” she stated.

However, neither the minister nor any education officials have commented on the new data report.