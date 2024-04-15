CIG has cruise pier plans for Cayman Brac, says Bryan

Proposed site of Port Zeus on the northwest coast of Cayman Brac

(CNS): Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has told a tourism journalist that the Cayman Island Government is planning to build a cruise ship pier on Cayman Brac. In an interview Bryan gave to the Caribbean Journal during the Seatrade Cruise Global conference in Miami Beach last week, he said, “We’re planning to either build it ourselves or partner with a local business owner who is building an inland marine harbour called Port Zeus,” Bryan told the online magazine.

Port Zeus is a marina-village proposal by former dot.com millionaire turned developer Frank Schilling, who is currently going through the process of drawing up the terms of reference for that project’s environmental impact assessment, given the concerns surrounding the proposed development.

There has been no previous indication from the tourism minister or any other members of government that the UPM administration has plans to build a cruise pier in Cayman Brac, where it would go, or any connection to Schilling’s marina proposal.

Nevertheless, Bryan told the Caribbean Journal that the pier was “not going to be the traditional model where you have big ships coming in, even with a pier. We want to keep it more toward small ships. That way we don’t have an abundance of persons traveling over to disrupt the flavor and flow of things.”

He said it would focus on “quality, not quantity”, something he has previously said about Grand Cayman’s cruise sector.

The minister implied that the Brac, which has a population of around 2,000, could be visited every week by three to four ships, each with up to 2,500 passengers. Bryan told the magazine that “the government gauged interest from cruise lines to make sure it fit what they wanted”.

“The plan is for a pier in 2026,” he said, though it’s not clear if that is when the pier will be started or finished. It is also not clear if there have been any discussions with local stakeholders, particularly as the construction of a pier in that location would destroy many of the dive sites on the north side of the island, greatly impacting scuba diving on the Brac, by far its most significant tourism attraction.

While Bryan chose to share the CIG’s plans with a foreign journalist, there has been no official public announcement about what would be a major project and significant change for the Sister Islands.

Bryan said the sleepy nature of Cayman Brac was an “attractive quality for some travelers, and we think that we can share that with them and offer up a more white-glove approach”. Previous attempts to attract very small cruise ships to the island have largely failed because the island has few sandy beaches — most of the shoreline is ironshore — and lacks the infrastructure to satisfy cruise passengers.

“Not every cruise line is going to be able to get this option because we want to keep it small… We’re doubling down on the quality over quantity concept,” the minister said.

CNS has contacted Bryan asking for more details about the proposal and whether or not the government has conducted a strategic business case or if it has been discussed in caucus. It’s not clear whether or not the people of the Brac are behind the project and how the CIG would try to gauge public sentiment.

Bryan has previously stated that he would like to hold a referendum on the idea of a berthing facility in Grand Cayman.

When in government, the PPM planned to move ahead on a major cruise project in George Town Harbour without broad public support but a successful campaign was launched to secure a people’s referendum on the proposal. The PPM government did all it could to undermine that vote before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, and then-premier Alden McLaughlin cancelled the project. As a result, the issue was never put to the people.