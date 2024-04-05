Bryan: Ministers need more say in CS recruitment
(CNS): Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan wants Cabinet ministers to have more power in government’s hiring of Caymanians because people expect their MPs to help them get work. Speaking on Radio Cayman yesterday, he admitted that the current immigration system had created challenges for local people, from the increasing population to the housing crisis. He said private sector employers were not playing their part by hiring and promoting Caymanians, and ministers should be able to call out the civil service when it also overlooked local workers and recruited overseas.
When he appeared on For the Record on Thursday, Bryan said that “drastic measures” were needed to reform immigration, but it required the government’s caucus to agree. He said some changes that had already been agreed upon were coming.
The minister said the problem of people not hiring local workers had a far-reaching impact and that employers had an obligation to give local people work to support society. But he also voiced concern about the lack of powers ministers have when it comes to opportunities in government and the promotion of local people. He said they no longer had any influence over the civil service, even though it’s one of the country’s biggest employers.
Bryan said constituents expect MPs to help them find work in government. However, they can no longer do this because the elected arm cannot get involved in human resources in government and could be sanctioned if they do, as was the case with one minister. He said he was very cautious about making any comment to any civil servant about recruitment to avoid any allegation of interference.
Once in government, he realised he did not have the power to meet his constituents’ expectations. Even if Cabinet were to propose legislation requiring the government to get work permits for foreign civil servants, the governor could stop the act by refusing to assent to it, the minister told the radio audience.
Bryan said he planned to discuss this issue with the governor because trying to help Caymanians get work in the private sector was also very difficult. This is one of the main reasons why he has been so vocal about immigration reform, which he added “was desperately needed” to at least reduce the number of permits that are granted.
He said that politicians were unable to play any part in controlling the number of foreign workers hired, trained or promoted by the public sector, even when Caymanians are overlooked, and were also unable to influence private sector employers because the business community insists they should be able to hire who they want. But he said that was only true to a certain degree, which was why immigration reform was necessary.
“If we are too loose with immigration policies… and if it’s easier to find a non-Caymanian, then you are going to find a non-Caymanian,” he said, adding that employers “should be required to find Caymanians regardless of the ills they come with”.
Bryan argued that if it were not so easy to recruit expatriate workers, then employers would have to find, hire, train and promote local people. “Immigration is related to so many problems that we have,” he added.
Changes to the immigration law are coming this year, but Bryan said he was not the person to say what they are because the labour minister should make that announcement. But he said there was a power struggle between politicians and the administrative branch of government, which meant they could do nothing to address the problems in the public sector.
He argued that the civil service should give preference to Caymanians and the deputy governor should not have the sole power to make decisions about hiring overseas workers over locals. He said the civil service should not be exempt from the screening and requirements of a permit system.
In both the private and public sectors, he said, politicians were prevented from assisting their people because of the pressure from the business community and their profit margins on the one hand and the constitutional exclusion of politicians from the civil service recruitment process on the other.
Acknowledging that the political arm of government should not have absolute power over the civil service, he said there was room for more shared responsibility, and it was necessary to reform the legislation to make management more accountable when they put expatriates ahead of local staff.
The minister accepted that politicians should not interfere by placing people who support them in favourable positions but said there was room to open the door about discussing the issues when Caymanians are overlooked or special favours appear to be given to expatriates.
Category: Government Administration, Politics
Just when I think Kenny can’t surprise me by saying something, he comes along with this.
The elected politicians choose who is appointed to the Work Permit Boards and Tribunals. So, if there is a problem with Caymanians not getting jobs or opportunities for jobs, that seems to be ultimately the fault of the elected politicians.
Every time they open their idiotic mouths they show how little they know about government, economics and how to handle matters concerning the public purse.
Isn’t his wife an expat or is she now a “paper Caymanian” through marriage?
This moronic MP does not understand the offence of corruption. He does not know we have a Constitution to protect among other public officers from political interference. Lord save us from this tin pot ex drug dealer.
can’t remember reading that recommendation in the miller-shaw report!
this clown should be sacked yesterday
Caymanian is not a qualification.
“people expect their MPs to help them get work”. Says it all doesn’t it?
WTH “should be required to find Caymanians regardless of the ills they come with” ????
So I am to hire a drug addict and a thief just because they are Caymanian ??? Make it make sense???
I must hire and pay someone who is functionally illiterate just because they are a Caymanian???
I’ve heard a lot of stupid ideas before, many of them from Kenny, but this one takes the cake.
I wonder what his wife thinks about this.
Even if Cabinet were to propose legislation requiring the government to get work permits for foreign civil servants, the governor could stop the act by refusing to assent to it, the minister told the radio audience.
This is scaremongering. There is no chance the governor would get involved in stopping such legislation.
Maybe Mr Bryan should read the news about performance in government primary schools if he is looking to solve the issue.
No! Civil service needs less involvement from political parties. It should not be anywhere near a political appointment. Our civil service already runs to closely to political appointments and there needs to be certainty than goes beyond political beliefs. Sorry, no.
I understand where that is coming from, but the best you can do is encourage your constituents to use the processes afforded them.
If the civil service ran closely to political appointments I wouldn’t be unemployed. It very much does not. A political appointment can be made in a day. Just waiting for the civil service to advertise a job you know about takes 6 months.
The solution to all of the Kenneth’s usual griping, is to create a functioning education system that delivers graduates capable of obtaining jobs by virtue of their own merit. This mandate lies with the elected government of which Kenneth is a part.
Handouts may help Kenneth’s political ambitions in the short term, but they are certainly not helpful to society in general.
The problem is that no one in Government knows how to fix the education problem! One of the most serious problems is that Government primary and high schools cannot hire their own teachers, so Mark Ray, Director at the Department of Education, does the hiring, and he does a blanket hire, and then places people as best he can. If they were to look at the teachers that Cayman Prep School hire for their Reception (4-5 year olds) and their Year 1 (5-6 year olds) classes they would find that these teachers are highly specialised in teaching that age group, and therefore their results in laying the early Maths and early literacy skills has been producing exceptionally good results. For decades! Looking at what Cayman Prep and St. Ignatius do, would be a great place to start. I got on really well with the previous head of the Office of Education Standards, and he was quite open about the fact that, in his view, the problem with the education of Caymanians in Government schools was because they were not picking up the early phonics/literacy skills in Reception or Year 1, and then by Year 2 they felt so far behind, that they ‘switched off’. If the Government really wanted to fix the education problem they could! They just need to talk to the private schools, work out what they are doing and copy that. I think you will find it starts with really really well qualified early primary school teachers with lots of experience.
Kenneth Bryan wants Cabinet ministers to have more power in government’s hiring of Caymanians because people expect their MPs to help them get work.
Once in government, he realised he did not have the power to meet his constituents’ expectations.
employers “should be required to find Caymanians regardless of the ills they come with”.
If he is willing to make these statements on the radio, can you imagine what he says in private?
If a cocaine dealer can become a Minister, they why not Chief Inspector with the RCIPS?
What he is saying out loud is the exact definition of corruption.
Exactly. Politicians are not supposed to be able to secure a specific job for a specific person. That’s corruption and bribery. They’re supposed to create a framework for the country to function properly.
To say, “well my voters want me to get them better jobs with more money, regardless of their ability to do the job and earn the money; but I can’t because I don’t have the authority, please give me more authority” is beyond ludicrous.
GTC voters you need to find someone else to be your rep. This guy talks a good game, smiles nice for the cameras, and shows up to all the events to mingle with the right people. He is a self-serving moron who couldn’t land a job in the private sector if his life depended on it. That’s why he needs this job SOOOO badly. Vote for someone else please.
Get rid of the small percentage of expat CIG staff and watch the productivity level fall to a level never seen before. Sit back and watch, it’s going to be entertaining!
Small percentage? More than a thousand, not counting hundreds more that ultimately granted themselves status!
So his constituents are struggling to find work & he’s at risk of losing their vote in the next election if he can’t help secure them a job they probably aren’t qualified to do is essentially what I’m reading.
Caymanian workers should always be looked at first based on merit. my company offers training for all Caymanian staff. 4 of us were enrolled in an online It certificate program. I was the only one to complete the course, and now have to do the work of 4 because the other 3 have no clue. Life is too easy for the Caymanian worker. we throw in the face of the expat we will report them to WORC all the time, so horrible work ethic and attitude just gets ignored. A foreign worker misses a shift, we send them packing after 3 warnings…. this is the problem. Laziness and protectionism is the cause for poor qualit of work on this island
I have recruited numerous Caymanians, with their ills, and guess what? They were terrible employees. Late, no-shows, lazy…yes, there’s a reason they find it hard to get jobs.
To counter that, I’ve employed many amazing Caymanians, but those who are unemployable are just that for very good reasons.
It’s a shame we can’t get non-Caymanian politicians, you know, someone with more than a pair of brain cells.
100% of civil service should be Caymanian. They are typically overpaid and underperform their duties. So, pay the Caymanians and dump the expats.
9:48 – That would finally bring the complete collapse of the CIG. 😂😂😂
The Myth of unemployed Caymanians continues. There are definitely underemployed Caymanians for certain but any that are unemployed are there of their own making.
Also, I bet the people asking are of a certain 2003 generation. Big Kenny should ask to see their papers and marriage certificates first.
There is not an unemployment problem in Cayman. Based on international standards, there is full Caymanian employment. The Public Service Management Act requires the Civil Service to appoint Caymanians over expats and so expats will only be employed when there are no Caymanians meeting the requirements of the job. It is to avoid nepotism and cronyism that Ministers are rightly kept out of recruitment but of course they can ask questions to hold recruiters to account for their actions.
So true. But them ones you all gave status to is controlling HR hiring now.. and getting kickbacks.
Just like the NAU voucher and aid scammed do.
And then throw it back in the face of locals.
Fix that first Mr Ken.
BTW sir, does the DART DutyFree Development Concessions Agreement have any expiration? Asking for a friend.
“…because people expect their MPs to help them get work…”
That’s the problem right there. Again, link the above to the poor educational standards.
Minister Bryan said “Cabinet Ministers need to have more power in government’s hiring of Caymanians because people expect their MPs to help them get work.”
No.
Letting Mininisters help their constituents get jobs in the Civil Service that they cannot get on their own merit will only weaken the Civil Service with unemployables.
Cabinet Ministers need to fix the broken public sector education system, invest in training and TVET to match the labour force needs and stop making work permits so damn easy to get.
Then your constituents got get one of the nearly 40,000 jobs currently held by work permit holders or get a job in the Civil Service.
Vote buying is essentially what he means lol.
I hope so because there’s too many foreigners here and yes it does make life difficult for us Caymanians.
But you Caymanians are always complaining. Theres one that i work with that constantly whine and leave work early. Cussing out the expats, that work hard.
If you think life is difficult with them here, just wait until all the foreign born professionals that make the island’s quality of life as high as it is all disappear.
That would make life significantly easier, right?
except quality of life has continuously gone down for Caymanians…