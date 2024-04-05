CSU predicts ‘extremely active’ hurricane season

Source: HMCI

(CNS): Scientists from one of the world’s most respected storm forecasting institutions say that the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season will be extremely active, with the expected transition from the current El Niño conditions to La Niña later this year. In their early forecast, Dr Philip Klotzbach, the lead forecaster at Colorado State University, and his team predict that there will be eleven hurricanes, five of them major, and 23 named storms this season due to the warm tropical and eastern subtropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures as well as the development of La Niña.

“When waters in the eastern and central tropical and subtropical Atlantic are much warmer than normal in the spring, it tends to force a weaker subtropical high and associated weaker winds blowing across the tropical Atlantic,” the team stated in a press release on Thursday.

“These conditions will likely lead to a continuation of well above-average water temperatures in the tropical Atlantic for the peak of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. A very warm Atlantic favors an above-average season, since a hurricane’s fuel source is warm ocean water.”

Sea surface temperatures in the eastern and central Atlantic are currently at record warm levels and are anticipated to remain well above average throughout the season.

The researchers anticipate a well above-average probability of major hurricanes making landfall in the United States and the Caribbean. The forecast comes just a few days after Accuweather also predicted a very busy season with up to a dozen hurricanes.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands Director Danielle Coleman said early seasonal forecasts are interesting but they do not significantly change the approach of the government agencies.

“Whilst we are aware that the sea surface temperatures are above average for this time of year in our region, we consistently encourage residents to prepare for hurricane season no matter what the forecast,” she said in a social media post.

“Our response infrastructure, including our emergency shelters, are ready to activate throughout the year, not just for hurricanes, and we are constantly working to build awareness and increase resilience. Once again, we strongly encourage everyone to heed the preparedness message and plan ahead.”

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service also noted the forecast on its social media pages, stating, “With this prediction, it is important to ensure that we are and remain prepared.”

The CSU forecast follows a similar one by AccuWeather, which also predicted a very busy season with up to a dozen hurricanes.

This September marks 20 years since Hurricane Ivan hit Grand Cayman as a category 4 hurricane (though many still argue it reached a category five) and devastated the island. Since then, no major hurricanes have struck the island, though Cayman Brac was badly hit in November 2008 by Hurricane Paloma.