Ministers wrongly blame NCC over EWA delays

Planning Minister Jay Ebanks

(CNS): Cabinet ministers have once again unjustly criticised the National Conservation Council and the Department of Environment for delays to the start of the East-West Arterial Road extension, and falsly asserted that environmental issues are blocking development and the construction of low-cost housing. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan attacked the NCC and DoE over both issues on Wednesday, just days after Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks had wrongly taken aim at the NCC for similar reasons.

Appearing on Radio Cayman’s morning talk show, For the Record, on Wednesday, Bryan said he believed the housing crisis was caused by the growing population but claimed it was made worse by the planning process.

He further claimed that the process was being hindered by environmental issues and that, in his opinion, the DoE was the biggest hurdle to all development, but offered no evidence for his allegations, which have been debunked a number of times.

“We need to do a better job at developing more houses… but I think it has a lot to do with the bureaucracy that we have within planning,” he said. “It takes so much to go through planning processes and the Department of the Environment, which has become the biggest hurdle, in my humble opinion… within any kind of measured development… or true development for housing. The headache of going through that does not allow us to build fast enough.”

To date, the DoE and the NCC have made directives to planning or required an EIA in only a handful of cases. All of those have involved roads, large developments or condos in marine parks. The department has not made directives of any kind in relation to the government’s own affordable housing projects.

The DoE often makes recommendations to the Central Planning Authority not to allow people to clear subdivisions until planning permission has been granted for the buildings in order to give future homeowners the chance to retain the native landscape in the gardens. However, the department has done nothing at all to slow down, hinder or obstruct any kind of low-cost housing developments.

The DoE submits comments about developments in the same way that the National Roads Authority, the Department of Environmental Health, the Water Authority, the Fire Service, the Department of Tourism and other agencies do when necessary. All of these entities sometimes recommend changes to a project or impact the CPA’s decisions.

Bryan also incorrectly took aim at the DoE for slowing down the EWA extension, claiming that Minister Ebanks had still not been given approval to start this even though the Cabinet had been trying to get it started since the PACT government was elected three years ago.

“Somebody somewhere is hindering… Who’s in the way of what?” he asked, and said politicians needed more constitutional power so they could make hard decisions and get things done.

Bryan’s comments about the road followed inaccurate allegations by the planning minister during his own appearance on the same show on 25 March. Ebanks said that it was “this EIA study that is actually still holding this road up”, and that the hydrology work had been completed and given to the DoE.

Ebanks said he was going to write to the NCC to ask if the NRA could start the work on the first phase from Hurst Road to Lookout Gardens, maintaining that everyone agrees that this leg of the route is in the right place.

However, the environmental impact assessment is not yet complete and therefore no recommendations regarding the route have yet been made, which is one of the basic questions the EIA will seek to answer. The assessment is also a technical advisory document and it will be Cabinet members who will decide, based on the EIA findings, where the road goes. this is not decided by the DoE or the authors of the EIA.

Ebanks also failed to tell the radio audience that the hydrology study is incomplete and cannot adequately supply the required information necessary to design the road.

Speaking at the NCC meeting on Wednesday, DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie explained that the NRA had carved out the hydrology study outside of the EIA process, employing its own separate contractors to undertake that work, even though it is informing the EIA.

“There is a large amount of misunderstanding about the details contained in those hydrology reports,” she noted, explaining that the reports have enough information for the consultants conducting the EIA to do a comparison of the routes of the road but not enough for the NRA to start the design or any engineering of the road, leaving much work still to be done.

“The idea that if there were no EIA, we have enough information now to deign and construct this road is just simply not borne out by the facts,” Ebanks-Petrie stated. “It is not the EIA that is holding up the construction of the road,” she said, describing this as the “refrain that we are all hearing”.

On the radio show, Ebanks said there were others who were trying to block the road project, though he was not clear who he was referring to. However, there has been a considerable opposition to the road, especially the phase that will slice through the Central Mangrove Wetlands, from conservation groups and non-profits, none of which have any power to stop the road.

Nevertheless, Minister Ebanks, who is responsible for roads and transport, continued to incorrectly blame the National Conservation Council for holding up the project.