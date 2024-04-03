$250k raised for Trust to buy a slice of primary forest

Mastic Trail (file photo courtesy of the National Trust)

(CNS): A local couple hosted a private fundraising dinner for the National Trust for the Cayman Islands and raised a quarter of a million US dollars, which will go towards acquiring a piece of primary forest identified by the Trust. While this is the largest-ever contribution to the Land Reserve Fund, it is still only enough to cover half the cost of this particular piece of land.

The event was organised and hosted by Karen and Chris Luijten, who covered all the expenses of the dinner, including flying in two chefs from Positano, Italy. It was held on Friday, 2 February, at the Luijten’s South Sound home.

Cayman is losing pristine natural habitat to development at an unprecedented rate, but across the Cayman Islands, around 12% of land is either formally protected by the National Conservation Law or owned by the Trust.

The land the NTCI wants to acquire is in the eastern half of Grand Cayman, an area that includes more diversity than the developed western side of the island, with many plants and animals not seen elsewhere. Given that the land is for sale, it is at risk of development, the Trust said.

“These include a variety of birds, including the endemic Cayman Bullfinch, many animals, including endemic blue iguanas, a host of local trees, including the historically significant ironwood and silver thatch, and possibly other species as yet unknown to science,” said NTCI Executive Director Frank Roulstone.

“In the face of overwhelming destruction of natural areas for development, our ability to purchase even the smallest parcel gives a little more space to these natural treasures to survive and continue to provide health benefits, clean air and water to ourselves and future generations. Sadly, as things stand in Cayman today, any privately owned land, regardless of its ecological value, is in danger of development while it remains on the open market,” Roulstone added.

The Land Reserve Fund was established in 2010 to buy and protect environmentally sensitive land. That land is then protected under the National Trust for the Cayman Islands Law to preserve critical natural habitats and the species they support in perpetuity.

NTCI Environmental Programme Manager Catherine Childs explained that the non-profit is aiming to help reach the goal of ’30 by 30′, a global initiative to designate 30% of the earth’s land and oceans as protected areas by 2030 in the face of biodiversity loss around the planet. “We would like to see Cayman in the vanguard of countries meeting this target with the National Trust playing a key role in preserving our natural treasures for future generations.”

With the price of land skyrocketing in Cayman and the government often using the land it acquires to create parks or recreation areas and car parking instead of preserving natural habitat intact, the goal of protecting 30% of pristine habitat within the next six years will not be easy.

Melanie Carmichael, chair of the National Trust Board of Directors, said the non-profit recognises the need to appeal for philanthropic donations. “We currently protect 6% of Cayman’s natural environment, and we’d like to increase that amount to 11% across all three islands,” she said. “Together with the health and wellness benefits they provide to the community, these goals are vitally important as we strive to protect and sustain our environment for future generations.”

She said the success of this private event was an indication that the community cares. However, the Trust now needs to raise the other half to acquire the land and is appealing to those in a position to help to make a donation to the Land Reserve Trust.