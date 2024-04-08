Cayman’s ‘secrets’ to be revealed on TV reality show
(CNS): The new reality TV show Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise will be airing on Hulu on Tuesday evening. But the show has nothing to do with any ‘secrets’ of the offshore sector, which Cayman is most often associated with on TV and in movies, but is based on the lives and scandals of a group of wealthy residents. The show is co-produced by former Victoria’s Secret model Selita Ebanks, who was born in George Town.
Ebanks is also part of the cast, alongside Elizabeth Chambers, the ex-wife of actor Armie Hammer, as well as Courtney McTaggart, Chelsea Flynn, Craig Jervis, Cass Lacelle, Aaron Bernardo and Julian Foster.
“Y’all not strong enough for the Cayman Islands,” said Ebanks in the show’s trailer. Promoting Cayman as “a playground for the rich and famous”, the cast in what appears to be a partially scripted and partially staged reality show is purporting to expose “the rocky waters of relationships, friendships and careers in the paradise that is Grand Cayman”.
The upcoming show has triggered a lively discussion on social media over whether this type of show helps or hinders Cayman’s status as a prime tourism destination and a place where people want to do business. Some are cringing with embarrassment while others can’t wait to lap it up.
See the trailer below:
Category: Art & Entertainment, Local News
Bad choice these people made being involved in this. We all make mistakes, but this one is so public how does one justify it? Hope it gives them some sense of worth that they all apparently lack. Be kind, they clearly need attention. No need to spew so much hate we all make mistakes.
Seletas contribution to Cayman LMAO!
These are the kids that spent too much time poppyshowing at home instead of being encouraged to read a book, in school instead of getting an education to learn a usable education and had one too many adults lying to them telling them how smart they were in doing so instead of telling them the truth about the type of self-indulged, annoying and narcissistic behaviour is really was. And we get… wait.. forget the name of this burning trash pile since it is soooooo engaging and meaningful… Damn.. forgot it again reading this… oh yes.. “Look at me i’m pretty: In Grand Cayman”. God help us.
When is it coming on?
You can always tell the complete blow hard nobodies when they have worry about getting “kicked off the island”
Not here the beat a dead horse. Real rich and famous people would never this, so it’s just entertainment. Hope it’s enjoyable (but setting expectations accordingly).
I daren’t even consider watching it. I suspect a cast of desperate wannabe morons who haven’t done a day’s work between them.
Did anyone watch The Retirement Plan they filmed here during covid with that block head from Hellboy and cretinous idiot Cage were in?
Absolutely ghastly.
I am behooved with excitement be watchin dis in mi yard wit Bobo just hopin da Secret sugar daddy be big Mack McKeeva and maybe Diddy poppin bottles.
I prefer the 1993 Tom Cruise Gene Hackman movie The Firm “wire that money to the Caymans” depiction of the Cayman Islands than this show.
This reality TV show words that come to mind are twits, cheesy, fruitcakes and head cases.
However they should do a big screen viewing of this show somewhere like at Camana Bay square as it would be entertaining to see Cayman locals reaction to it. 🍿 🥤 … the reality tv show could be so cheesy it’s a big hit “what you cheated on me while I was pregnant” 🧀
Influencers like these are a plague unto the world. No worthy contributions to anyone or anything but their bank accounts.
Vague empty vassals of flesh and blood. Cue The Beautiful People by MM.
Should be named “I Lost my job as a model, so now I need some attention.”
Not one person in that show is attractive. Just skinny and arrogant. They couldn’t pound back casava cake like a real Caymanian.
Plus 1, please!
Stupid is as stupid does!
CRINGE
American style trash TV comes to Cayman. What a fing embarrassment for the whole island.
Bunch of wanna be, look-at-me, social vipers. These people are flagrant narcissists who only care about their looks and hanging with the “in” crowd. Disgusting. Have these people made any contribution to Cayman society? At all? Ever?
Try so go spend some of that energy mentoring a kid or coaching a youth sports team or saving the coral reefs or delivering food to shut-ins. Do something productive. Jeez.
Trash is trash even if it was filmed in Cayman.
I did an IQ test before watching the trailer. I did an IQ test post-trailer.
I lost approximately 20% of my brain function due to watching these clowns.
Cayman does not need the type of attention these junk “reality” shows bring. 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼 This type of “entertainment” needs to be a thing of the past.
An alternative version, set in the real world…
Title: “Cubicles in Paradise”
[Opening Scene: A drab, fluorescent-lit office filled with cubicles. The sound of typing and the occasional ring of a phone fill the air. The camera pans over a sign that reads “Cayman Financial Services: We Excel in Excel.”]
Narrator (Voiceover): Welcome to the thrilling world of Cayman Islands financial services, where the most dangerous thing we do is… a pivot table.
[Cut to DAVE, an English expat in his 30s, standing by the water cooler with a mug that says ‘I’d rather be in Luton.’]
Dave: You see, when I told my mates I was moving to the Cayman Islands, they were all, “Dave, you’re gonna be living the dream! Sun, sea, and… well, you know.” Turns out, the most exciting part of my day is deciding whether to use a bar chart or a pie chart in my report.
[Cut to JEN, another expat, sitting in her cubicle surrounded by stacks of paper.]
Jen: People think it’s all glamorous, living in the Cayman Islands. And it is, if you find tax compliance and anti-money laundering regulations particularly sexy. I moved here for the adventure; the only risk I’ve taken is eating the office sushi.
[Dave walks over to Jen’s cubicle.]
Dave: Fancy a wild night out after work? I hear the new compliance guidelines just dropped.
Jen: Oh, you rebel. Let me grab my highlighter.
[Cut to MARK, the office manager, modeled after the boss from Office Space, walking through the office with a coffee mug.]
Mark: Alright, team, we need to talk about synergy. And by synergy, I mean figuring out why none of you have updated the client database. Remember, our idea of money laundering is accidentally leaving a fiver in your trousers on wash day.
[Scene: The office break room. A group of expats gathered around a table, eating lunch.]
Group Member 1: I thought moving to the Cayman would mean rubbing elbows with the rich and famous. The only thing I’ve rubbed elbows with is the photocopier.
Group Member 2: And everyone back home thinks we’re out here uncovering financial secrets. The only secret I’ve discovered is the mystery of who keeps stealing my yogurt from the fridge.
[Cut back to Dave at the water cooler, this time with a new employee, SAM.]
Dave: You’ll love it here, Sam. It’s just like being in a British office, but with the occasional palm tree sighting.
Sam: I was promised exciting offshore finance adventures!
Dave: Oh, the adventures! Just last week, I had to use the emergency exit… because the lift was being serviced. Pure adrenaline.
[Closing Scene: The office at sunset, with everyone packing up to leave. The camera pans out to show the beautiful Cayman beach in the background, untouched by the office workers.]
Narrator (Voiceover): So, while the world imagines a life of intrigue and luxury in the Cayman Islands, our heroes in the financial services sector know the truth. Their lives are filled with spreadsheets, compliance reports, and the ever-persistent quest for the perfect pie chart. In Cayman, paradise isn’t just a place; it’s a state of mind… that comes with a great dental plan.
[Fade out with the sound of a printer jamming and Dave sighing in the background.]
THE END
LOL! Dude!! This is brilliant!
ok whoever this is, I want to be your friend, this is hands down wickedly funny scripting!! Well done!
When is it coming on?
I would totally watch this!
Do they reveal how that one guy got the nickname “Rolex”?
I had a dog named Rolex, he was a watch dog.
Do these people not realise this show makes them look like whores?
I don’t blame them. The show could open doors & they probably made some money off of it.
What a mess. Most of them are poor with the exception of Elizabeth. Aaron has wealthy parents.
I have never really understood reality shows. Target audience appears to be morons with nothing better to do.
Stay Classy Cayman
That’s Really likely with this cast of shallow wannabees….who the hell are these people, what have they got to do with Cayman’s success. .?
Wish they could hear all the people laughing at them.
What a laughable bunch of unemployed self obsessed losers.
How dare they pretend to represent Cayman…?
I think its hilarious that they al pretend to be “wealthy” aside from Chambers, the rest are wanna be’s and obviously thirsty for attention. SO SAD actually. BTW, if you have rich parents, you’re not rich, they are…
And I don’t think she’s actually that wealthy either.
Who told you chambers is wealthy lol !
Sorry but what has she ever done except been married to an actor? Nothing.
Secrets….BUH
Shit is an embarrassment to the entire island and the people living here.
All the ACTORS should be shunned and disgraced.
We already have enough shit for the tax haven now we just adding rocket fuel to the fire.
Most of theses Caymanian(actors) families have a lot of money so they did it for their 5 mins of fame so don’t even come at me about them wanting a career in acting.
Another stupid show
Let’s hope the educated youth of cayman are intelligent enough to laugh at this and move on without trying to become like them . Reality tv , social media has been one of the biggest mental health issues for young people today . Feeling they don’t fit in because they have not had surgical enhancements, fillers , daily treatments all to make themselves look like reality stars , it’s just gone crazy. Natural beauty and kindness not scandal and meanness towards each other should be promoted . If this is all that Selina could bring home to cayman then her years away were not that fruitful . We can do better and this should not be what Cayman wants to be represented by even if it’s only fake entertainment.
this is beyond embarrassing. I hope the world doesn’t think this small handful of pretentious and uneducated fools represents the rest of us. SMH
the real secret is how these people survive here finacially…what do they do for a living….????
you can’t survive by doing selfies on insta surely?????
isnt one character on the show a bank robber/drug dealer?
Free Casper.
Also fractured someone’s skull with a champagne bottle in the club back in the day around the same time as the balaclavas and gloves found, using Daddy’s car rental for the crime, to find one of the stolen rolex….
Believe HMP is where we got his love for tattoos whilst sitting there sweating it out.
Who Kenneth ? Thats a different show!
car-crash tv….should be renamed grand cayman: instagram muppetts
Reality TV is so boring these days. No doubt this will be as well.