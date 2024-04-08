Cayman’s ‘secrets’ to be revealed on TV reality show

Selita Ebanks in the trailer for the show

(CNS): The new reality TV show Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise will be airing on Hulu on Tuesday evening. But the show has nothing to do with any ‘secrets’ of the offshore sector, which Cayman is most often associated with on TV and in movies, but is based on the lives and scandals of a group of wealthy residents. The show is co-produced by former Victoria’s Secret model Selita Ebanks, who was born in George Town.

Ebanks is also part of the cast, alongside Elizabeth Chambers, the ex-wife of actor Armie Hammer, as well as Courtney McTaggart, Chelsea Flynn, Craig Jervis, Cass Lacelle, Aaron Bernardo and Julian Foster.

“Y’all not strong enough for the Cayman Islands,” said Ebanks in the show’s trailer. Promoting Cayman as “a playground for the rich and famous”, the cast in what appears to be a partially scripted and partially staged reality show is purporting to expose “the rocky waters of relationships, friendships and careers in the paradise that is Grand Cayman”.

The upcoming show has triggered a lively discussion on social media over whether this type of show helps or hinders Cayman’s status as a prime tourism destination and a place where people want to do business. Some are cringing with embarrassment while others can’t wait to lap it up.