‘Lengthy consideration’ given to rape charges

(CNS): A 20-year-old resident of George Town who was first arrested by the police in 2023 in relation to sexual offences committed against an underage girl has been charged with sexual communications with a child, taking a child from lawful care and two counts of rape. In a press release, the RCIPS said that the charges were brought after “careful and lengthy consideration by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions” and that he is due to appear in court on Tuesday. No other details of the case have been released.