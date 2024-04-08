Addiction led nurse to bring cocaine for wedding trip

(CNS): Yoojin Oh, a nurse from the United States, was fined $11,038 by the Grand Court on Friday for trying to smuggle more than 7 grams of cocaine into the Cayman Islands last month when she arrived for a destination wedding, which she missed. Justice Cheryll Richards accepted that Oh had brought the drug with her for personal use rather than commercial purposes due to a cocaine addiction, and opted to fine her instead of sending her to jail.

When Oh arrived at the Owen Roberts International Airport on 28 March, customs officers asked her a few questions as she walked through the ‘nothing to declare’ channel. Thinking that she appeared nervous, they conducted a bag search and found several baggies of cocaine in her luggage, all containing relatively small quantities but together they amounted to 7.15 grams with an estimated street value of around $850.

She was arrested, charged and remanded to Fairbanks for a week before she was bailed by her brother, a US special forces marine who travelled to the Cayman Islands to support her.

During the sentencing hearing, Oh wept quietly as the circumstances surrounding the offence were revealed to the court. Local defence attorney Jonathon Hughes from Samson Law explained that Oh had worked as an emergency room nurse in a major New Jersey hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic and had become heavily dependent on cocaine as a way of blocking out the stress and trauma in one of the worst-hit regions of the world.

However, Hughes told the court that this incident was a major wake-up call for her and she would be seeking help for her addiction, which was now out in the open. Dozens of character references were sent to the court and some were read out during the hearing. All of them expressed deep affection for Oh, describing her as a compassionate and selfless person and saying that what she had done was wrong but a mistake. Her friends and family, who know her as Grace, said that they would rally to ensure she got the help she needed to address the addiction.

Oh also wrote to the court, and Justice Richards said that she had expressed genuine remorse and had taken responsibility for what she had done. However, the judge said that this was “much more than a mistake” but a serious criminal offence.

Justice Richards noted all of the mitigation and the full circumstances of the case before arriving at a $10,000 fine — $2,500 for each of the four counts — which Oh had already paid on bond. She was also ordered to pay $1,038 in costs for the testing that was conducted on the drugs and was given until Monday morning to pay this or spend six months in jail on default.

As she handed down the sentence, the judge told Oh that she must seek help and that she should not think the non-custodial sentence in any way gave less weight to the crime.

“You let yourself, relatives and friends down, and all of them must be deeply ashamed,” Richards said, noting that she had at least made the first step by admitting she had a problem. “But you must face reality,” she said and urged Oh to get the help she needed to address her mental health without resorting to illegal drugs.

“This must be a wake-up call for you,” Richards said as she handed down the $11,038 fine.