Fugitive charged with rape, remanded in custody

Cedric Everton Ellis

(CNS): Cedric Everton Ellis (52), a resident of George Town who was arrested on 2 April after he turned himself in, has been charged with rape. Ellis had been wanted by police in connection with serious sex crimes, and the RCIPS had put out an alert asking for the public’s help in tracking him down. He appeared in court on 5 April, having been charged with two counts of rape of an underage girl. He was remanded in custody and is due to return to court to answer the charges on 12 April.