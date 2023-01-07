7MB pressure grows as hotel buses guests north

Marriott guests enjoy the leased stretch of beach

Marriott guests enjoy the leased stretch of beach

Marriott guests arriving by bus

Marriott guests arriving by bus

(CNS): Seven Mile Beach is coming under even more pressure as the impact of erosion and the lack of access begins to bite. This holiday season the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort has been transporting guests by minibus to a stretch of the beach owned by the Dart Group, north of the Kimpton Seafire Resort, because the beach at the hotel has completely gone.

With no sand at all in front of the Marriott, general manager Hermes Cuello said that leasing a stretch of Dart’s beach along the old West Bay Road for its guests was a temporary solution. Along this stretch, Marriott staff manage the lounge chairs and towels and offer a mobile food and drink service, and guests have access to chemical toilets.

Cuello told CNS that the pop-up beach was not a sustainable long-term solution and was already proving very costly, but for the time being, it was “a sufficient solution” to the immediate problem for the beachless hotel. Cuello said the Marriott had seen a number of high-season cancellations and people were complaining about the situation.

However, guests who spoke to CNS at the site on Wednesday said the hotel had been transparent about the lack of beach, and while it was not the same experience as the beachfront hotel they had hoped for, it was a beautiful spot and they were happy to be able to enjoy it.

But the situation has also caused concern for locals, given the increasing pressure on beaches as the population grows, cruise passengers return in significant numbers and more beach access is blocked as a result of development. Posts about the appearance of the beach umbrellas and chairs went viral on social media as Caymanians pointed out that they are losing access everywhere, especially to their own world-famous beach.

As local people are squeezed between the vendors catering to cruise passengers on Public Beach and the developers who do all they can to curb access to beaches in front of their luxury properties, there are concerns that by leasing this stretch of beach, which is particularly popular with locals, the Marriott will be pushing them out from the spot, even at weekends.

Although Cuello said they are not stopping people from entering the beach area, the chairs and umbrellas are for guests only. With more than two dozen loungers laid out along the water’s edge, the space for locals is certainly reduced, compounding the pressure along the whole of Seven Mile Beach as the space available to all decreases.

The beach erosion that has impacted the Marriott covers well over a mile of the southern end of Seven Mile Beach, from Plantation Village to Coral Beach Bar, which still has some sand and is now packed with beach chairs and umbrellas to service cruise ship passengers. Beach erosion is the result of rising sea levels, changing weather patterns and excessive development far too close to the sea, including hard structures such as bars and cabanas, pools and decks.

Property owners who have benefited financially from building too close to the water but are now suffering the consequences have been pressing the government to come up with a solution and want the public purse to foot the bill, a proposition that is not going down well with voters. Both Premier Wayne Panton and Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan have acknowledged the issue and are considering options for beach replenishment, but there are concerns that this will not work.

The government has previously indicated a willingness to invest $21 million to restore the lost sand along the southern end of Seven Mile Beach, but unless the properties most affected commit to retreating from the beach by moving the pools and patios causing the problem further away from the water, the money could be wasted.

There is some indication that buildings earmarked for renovation or demolition will be replaced by ones much further back but, with the single exception of Lacovia, there are no concrete plans to completely rebuild any condo complex or hotel along Seven Mile Beach in a managed retreat.

Last month in parliament, as MPs debated a motion to increase the number of storeys allowed, Panton said that exchanging height for far greater beach setbacks could be enough of a carrot for developers to rebuild, which would give the beach a chance to naturally replenish.

But as Cayman’s population soars and development gallops on unchecked, the beach access problem is only going to get worse. With cruise ships returning to business as usual and no indication yet that visits will be more evenly spread throughout the year, severe pressure on the beach is increasing.

On Wednesday there were four cruise ships in port carrying almost 10,000 passengers. Combined with a record number of overnight guests and residents with time off from work, pressure on the Cayman Islands’ famous stretch of beach mounts, presenting an unsustainable situation.