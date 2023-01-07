7MB pressure grows as hotel buses guests north
(CNS): Seven Mile Beach is coming under even more pressure as the impact of erosion and the lack of access begins to bite. This holiday season the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort has been transporting guests by minibus to a stretch of the beach owned by the Dart Group, north of the Kimpton Seafire Resort, because the beach at the hotel has completely gone.
With no sand at all in front of the Marriott, general manager Hermes Cuello said that leasing a stretch of Dart’s beach along the old West Bay Road for its guests was a temporary solution. Along this stretch, Marriott staff manage the lounge chairs and towels and offer a mobile food and drink service, and guests have access to chemical toilets.
Cuello told CNS that the pop-up beach was not a sustainable long-term solution and was already proving very costly, but for the time being, it was “a sufficient solution” to the immediate problem for the beachless hotel. Cuello said the Marriott had seen a number of high-season cancellations and people were complaining about the situation.
However, guests who spoke to CNS at the site on Wednesday said the hotel had been transparent about the lack of beach, and while it was not the same experience as the beachfront hotel they had hoped for, it was a beautiful spot and they were happy to be able to enjoy it.
But the situation has also caused concern for locals, given the increasing pressure on beaches as the population grows, cruise passengers return in significant numbers and more beach access is blocked as a result of development. Posts about the appearance of the beach umbrellas and chairs went viral on social media as Caymanians pointed out that they are losing access everywhere, especially to their own world-famous beach.
As local people are squeezed between the vendors catering to cruise passengers on Public Beach and the developers who do all they can to curb access to beaches in front of their luxury properties, there are concerns that by leasing this stretch of beach, which is particularly popular with locals, the Marriott will be pushing them out from the spot, even at weekends.
Although Cuello said they are not stopping people from entering the beach area, the chairs and umbrellas are for guests only. With more than two dozen loungers laid out along the water’s edge, the space for locals is certainly reduced, compounding the pressure along the whole of Seven Mile Beach as the space available to all decreases.
The beach erosion that has impacted the Marriott covers well over a mile of the southern end of Seven Mile Beach, from Plantation Village to Coral Beach Bar, which still has some sand and is now packed with beach chairs and umbrellas to service cruise ship passengers. Beach erosion is the result of rising sea levels, changing weather patterns and excessive development far too close to the sea, including hard structures such as bars and cabanas, pools and decks.
Property owners who have benefited financially from building too close to the water but are now suffering the consequences have been pressing the government to come up with a solution and want the public purse to foot the bill, a proposition that is not going down well with voters. Both Premier Wayne Panton and Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan have acknowledged the issue and are considering options for beach replenishment, but there are concerns that this will not work.
The government has previously indicated a willingness to invest $21 million to restore the lost sand along the southern end of Seven Mile Beach, but unless the properties most affected commit to retreating from the beach by moving the pools and patios causing the problem further away from the water, the money could be wasted.
There is some indication that buildings earmarked for renovation or demolition will be replaced by ones much further back but, with the single exception of Lacovia, there are no concrete plans to completely rebuild any condo complex or hotel along Seven Mile Beach in a managed retreat.
Last month in parliament, as MPs debated a motion to increase the number of storeys allowed, Panton said that exchanging height for far greater beach setbacks could be enough of a carrot for developers to rebuild, which would give the beach a chance to naturally replenish.
But as Cayman’s population soars and development gallops on unchecked, the beach access problem is only going to get worse. With cruise ships returning to business as usual and no indication yet that visits will be more evenly spread throughout the year, severe pressure on the beach is increasing.
On Wednesday there were four cruise ships in port carrying almost 10,000 passengers. Combined with a record number of overnight guests and residents with time off from work, pressure on the Cayman Islands’ famous stretch of beach mounts, presenting an unsustainable situation.
It is not that hard. Beach replenishment is needed and has been used in the last 15 years very successfully in tourist areas in the US for example from Florida to Main. The government and DOE does not have to reinvent the wheel and there are many case studies out there researching the results of the replenishment.
Demolish all buildings on the beach side and re-build it across the WB road…wait, they will be closer to the Dump…a bummer…
Sorry, Grand Cayman is doomed…
Here’s an idea how about Marriott just give to the reality that they have no beach, their hotel lobby is 4 stars lobby but rooms are 3 stars hotel, market themselves has a no beach property and let the free market drop their laughable high room prices down from $500+ a night to a reasonable rate of $100 to reflect the value they offer. Continuing on that view drop their drink prices at their nice lobby bar. Roll with the situation Marriott.
The room I stayed in over the Christmas holiday at the Marriott cost $700/night. No beach. THAT IS A JOKE! Lower the price to fit the situation. Hampton, Sunshine Suites, Locale along with Holiday Inn should not be priced over $150/night as none of those hotels have any beach.
Island of concrete
This is a problem of the Marriott’s own making. Tear down those walls!
When it opened in the 1990s (as Radisson Beach Resort), it had a huge and deep beach. Hard to believe it looked like this in the 1990s:
http://www.citycliks.com/graphics/24_06.jpg
wow
Just change the name to “Marriott Oceanfront Resort”, and take down any beach pictures from your website.
Every review complains about the lack of beach at a “beachfront” resort. It is not coming back.
People do not have unfettered access to private property.
The law as written allows access to the mean high water mark…
…that means anyone sitting on sand that doesn’t get wet is on private property if it isn’t crown land.
BTW It’s the vegetation line.
What vegetation?
no it’s not it is the high water mark
The beach is public access property below what is a mean annual spring high tide line, which is a very different point than where a wave might finish on a Sunday. The buildings and private furnishings that are occupying beach in that full tidal zone should be removed without any debate, and there should be an observed storm buffer setback as good practice.
Perhaps the Marriott Beach Resort should just drop the “Beach” in its title.
It is a real misnomer and people will get pissed off for certain when they discover there is no beach there.
When I pay for a beach resort I expect a beach. Doesn’t everybody?
Lets all give thanks to Mr. Dart for his help to make Cayman a great place.
What a comfort it is to know that we have the pure and incorruptible CPA to protect our interests and environment.
DART does not need Planning permission to rent some of its land to the Marriott. The CPA has nothing to do with this.
Dart does not “own” ANY stretch of beach. Period.
Not the narrow beach, but does own the land in front of the beach. That is what is being rented. Marriott has to use the land in front of the beach to make this work.
A private landowner permits the use of their land within the confines of the law? Say it ain’t so! Quick, call the PoPo!
We are pumping our Sewage into the ground which leaches into the Ocean killing the reefs that supply the sand that replenishes our beaches! Nothing to do with climate change! Or Sea Level Rise!
Our deep wells are only 300 ft! The keys are at over 3,000 ft deep and only pumping the salt water they can’t use to recycle and pump back to the Ocean safely! Be informed. Do your own research our water quality is way worse than Florida but no one is explaining that to us!
https://fla-keys.com/news/article/734/
The Reefs are Dying/Bleaching! Go for a dive, you can see it! I used to go diving off SS and remember the Coral Elk-horns so big and healthy. They now look like broken bones piled on top of each other! Ask your elected official for our water quality tests compared to Key West! Pumping Sand is only a quick fix and will be gone after the next Storm!
Who is actually disagreeing with this though? If you do, please make yourself known and explain on here. I am not the OP, but it’s clear as day what we’re doing to this island. The dump has been on fire for now four – six months, a deep set fire that we’ve been pumping water into every day for the entire time. Guess where that water goes? Through the depths of our most toxic waste and out into the North Sound. Yet no one is talking about it, we are killing ourselves, our children and our island and yet we sit idly.
A friend of mine has left the island, after living in Cayman for 15 years. she was smart enough to sell her beach front condo (nearly across the Dump) before the beach started to disappear. She owns 2 more condos which she is renting out.
Do not worry as Honorable Bryant will get it resolved!
Again, kick the Governor off the beach and have that property adjoining the current ‘gov beach’ extended and given to the people….do not allow concessions on it
Why are we continually catering to the developers/realtors/cruise passengers against our own interests?
Utter madness. Total and utter self-abusing madness hurting Caymanians overseen by Caymanians
What SMB beach will our future generations have? Why must we house a governor there? FFS
Please change the record FFS. Fine get rid of the governors house, what are we gaining? Maybe 60 – 100 metres stretch? For what gain? It’s not like we can’t access the beach there anyway.
I don’t think your ignorance allows you to see that tourists like Governors beach, and find it quaint – it’s an appealing location.
Having the governor in that location is the best option for Caymanians so we can go to the beach in front of it. The house has a big beach in front of it and the governor has NEVER kicked anyone off it. If it turned into shops or restaurants or anything else, there would be tables, loungers, scam artists and hustlers scattered all over the place.
Plus look at the disgrace that Smiths Cove has turned into, with cars being able to drive onto the beach and people hooking up generators to blast awful music from their cars at all hours of the day.
A great initiative. Well done to all involved. The beach looks amazing, much nicer than when the nasty freeloaders are left to their own devices and leave all their shit behind.
Marriott guests going to Dart property??
Sounds like Dart buying Marriott now too, dirt/sand cheap!
Sounds like you need professional help.
Only a matter of time till Dart buys the Marriott.
I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for the do-nothing pact to make any difference.