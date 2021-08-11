Task force begins work on 7MB erosion

DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie, Premier Wayne Panton, Chief Officer Jennnifer Ahearn and Marriott Manager Hermes Cuello

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has committed to developing an action plan that will include short-, medium- and long-term proposals to address the myriad issues surrounding the erosion at the southern end of Seven Mile Beach. Last week Panton and staff from the Department of Environment met with Hermes Cuello, the manager of the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort, which is one of the properties with the most beach erosion as well as being one of the structures that is likely adding to the problem.

The current erosion along a more than a mile long stretch of the world famous beach has shocked residents and sparked public calls to take down the concrete structures on the beach and put a freeze on Seven Mile Beach development.

“Everybody has seen the videos and photographs of what has been happening here over sometime now,” Panton said on the visit to what is left of the beach in the area. “It is a significant concern and…. we need to find a longer term solution.” He warned that short-term fixes won’t last because the beach needs to be stabilised. He said the beach is a national asset, not just for tour operators but all Caymanians.

“My approach… is about promoting sustainability,” he said. “We are looking at the erosion issue and our action plan through a lens of sustainability,” Panton stated, as he explained the creation of a task force that will develop the plan.

As minister for sustainability and climate resiliency, Panton chaired a meeting yesterday with Planning Minister Jay Ebanks, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan and their senior civil service teams, where both the historical and current work to address the issue was discussed. Officials said the group will convene again next Monday to begin mapping out a collaborative approach to developing and implementing solutions.

“It is expected that any approach will focus on sustainable solutions that strive to achieve the ‘triple bottom line’ of environmental, social and economic benefits,” DoE staff said in a social media post. “Climate resilience will also play a role in any considerations.”

The focus is on the significant level of erosion, which technical experts at the DoE say is caused by a combination of factors but that the main issues are development on the beach in the face of rising sea levels, fuelled by climate change.

On Monday the United Nations released a landmark report which indicated that climate change is spiraling out of control. One of the many issues directly related to climate change is sea level rise, which will present an ongoing challenge for the Cayman Islands, already listed in the top 30 countries most vulnerable to sea level rise.

The report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change points out that the deadly heat waves, massive hurricanes and other weather extremes that are already happening will only become more severe. Sea level rise is caused by both the increase in ocean temperatures, which causes the water to expand, and rapidly melting glaciers and ice caps that are flowing into the sea.

Greenland’s sheet of land-ice is “virtually certain” to continue melting and raising the sea level, which will continue to rise for centuries to come as the oceans warm and expand, the report has warned.

The Earth has not been as warm as it is now since the Pliocene Epoch roughly three million years ago, and scientists are now warning things could easily get worse if warming triggers feedback loops that release even more climate-warming carbon emissions, such as the melting of Arctic permafrost or the dieback of global forests.

Coastal areas will see continued sea level rise throughout the 21st century, contributing to more frequent and severe coastal flooding in low-lying areas and coastal erosion. Extreme sea level events that previously occurred once in 100 years could happen every year by the end of this century, the scientists have said.