Task force begins work on 7MB erosion
(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has committed to developing an action plan that will include short-, medium- and long-term proposals to address the myriad issues surrounding the erosion at the southern end of Seven Mile Beach. Last week Panton and staff from the Department of Environment met with Hermes Cuello, the manager of the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort, which is one of the properties with the most beach erosion as well as being one of the structures that is likely adding to the problem.
The current erosion along a more than a mile long stretch of the world famous beach has shocked residents and sparked public calls to take down the concrete structures on the beach and put a freeze on Seven Mile Beach development.
“Everybody has seen the videos and photographs of what has been happening here over sometime now,” Panton said on the visit to what is left of the beach in the area. “It is a significant concern and…. we need to find a longer term solution.” He warned that short-term fixes won’t last because the beach needs to be stabilised. He said the beach is a national asset, not just for tour operators but all Caymanians.
“My approach… is about promoting sustainability,” he said. “We are looking at the erosion issue and our action plan through a lens of sustainability,” Panton stated, as he explained the creation of a task force that will develop the plan.
As minister for sustainability and climate resiliency, Panton chaired a meeting yesterday with Planning Minister Jay Ebanks, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan and their senior civil service teams, where both the historical and current work to address the issue was discussed. Officials said the group will convene again next Monday to begin mapping out a collaborative approach to developing and implementing solutions.
“It is expected that any approach will focus on sustainable solutions that strive to achieve the ‘triple bottom line’ of environmental, social and economic benefits,” DoE staff said in a social media post. “Climate resilience will also play a role in any considerations.”
The focus is on the significant level of erosion, which technical experts at the DoE say is caused by a combination of factors but that the main issues are development on the beach in the face of rising sea levels, fuelled by climate change.
On Monday the United Nations released a landmark report which indicated that climate change is spiraling out of control. One of the many issues directly related to climate change is sea level rise, which will present an ongoing challenge for the Cayman Islands, already listed in the top 30 countries most vulnerable to sea level rise.
The report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change points out that the deadly heat waves, massive hurricanes and other weather extremes that are already happening will only become more severe. Sea level rise is caused by both the increase in ocean temperatures, which causes the water to expand, and rapidly melting glaciers and ice caps that are flowing into the sea.
Greenland’s sheet of land-ice is “virtually certain” to continue melting and raising the sea level, which will continue to rise for centuries to come as the oceans warm and expand, the report has warned.
The Earth has not been as warm as it is now since the Pliocene Epoch roughly three million years ago, and scientists are now warning things could easily get worse if warming triggers feedback loops that release even more climate-warming carbon emissions, such as the melting of Arctic permafrost or the dieback of global forests.
Coastal areas will see continued sea level rise throughout the 21st century, contributing to more frequent and severe coastal flooding in low-lying areas and coastal erosion. Extreme sea level events that previously occurred once in 100 years could happen every year by the end of this century, the scientists have said.
Category: Climate Change, Science & Nature
Knock down the buildings from Darts house south to The Marriott and the problem is solved. This is all a result of human greed and concrete.
Unless they move the seawalls and other structures back there is no answer. If we continue on the same oath we have been on there will be no more Seven Mile Beach. It will be the World famous Seven mile Seawall with no beach involved.
Meanwhile someone has put up a seawall in the South Sound/Prospect area with no planning permission whatsoever. DOE has warned him several times that he’s breaking the law and now hes been advised that they are getting ready to prosecute. The changes to the beach there has been immediate and there’s nothing that can be done not even forcing him to take the wall down. Its been a complete disaster.
A task force? Made up of government members and civil servants? God help us all, I’m moving to higher ground.
Glad to see Wayne is looking at longstanding environmental problems caused by development.
Hopefully he will act to prevent new ones such as the proposal to build a development overtop of a Marine Reserve in Little Cayman.
I know that there is a wealth of older local knowledge that can be tapped to review currents, wave patterns and the shifting of the sands. Imperial College of Science Technology and Medicine in London also has a very good wave machine, which can model your beach and the impacts of tides, currents, wind, etc on the movement of beach sands, and explore alternative methods to mitigate these effects – Government should reach out as part of this exercise, so that their solutions will also have a scientific base.
The first question that needs answering is:
Is this shifting sand or increased water level?
Shifting sand can be mitigated increased water level not as much.
I am sure most of you have heard of whole Islands going underwater because of the rising sea level. This might be our clearest sign of it happening right here in Grand Cayman.
Yes but we have Civil Servants so to hell with all those knowledgeable people, we don’t want them thanks!
It will be waste of time and money. There is nothing we can do as it is end of an era for seven mile beach. 15 years ago beach in some place was 40 to 70 feet depth. Over the years with bad storms and waves taking sand away. Sea level is rising. Look at Barkers beach also it is disappearing and no sea walls, no building at Barkers.
I think all taxpayers should really think about this: these developers for years have been getting duty concessions yet we taxpayers are always footing the bill down the road. Example; these places all built to close to the water and allowed sea walls have now destroyed the beach, these same groups also make it very very hard for local people to use the beaches in front of their properties. Now when their is a problem who gets to pay – we the same local people who were not good enough to have beach access when there was a beach. Next is all the apartments/condo’s being allowed without taking into consideration all the new traffic issues. An example is at the Hurley’s round about, there are four new massive properties getting ready to open yet when they go onto the road (which is already a mess with traffic) they will add to the current gridlock. Again who gets to pay for the road improvements – the local taxpayers again – but these same developers were all granted permission and concessions on top of it all. What about on poor old South Church street where the massive FIN development is. How is that little road and all the people in the area going to deal with all the added traffic and congestion? I do not want to beat a dying horse but that developer already owes the taxpayers back duty from the Ritz (granted a different company but the same main person) and got more concessions for that job. It is really looking like these developers come in to the Cayman Islands, get what they want, load up the money and move on and leave all of us to foot there bills. I for one do not feel it is fair at all.
I think you’ll win in the comments today 🥇
There is a hearing coming up at CPA on an application by Ergun Berksoy to build a FIN-style development on South Church Street, just over from Palm Springs. A four-storey monster completely out of keeping with anything else in the area, bringing who knows how much additional traffic to an already dangerously over-crowded road.
We will see from that decision whether the new commitment to sustainable, responsible development means anything more than hot air.
Ergun Berksoy should never be allowed to build anything, anywhere, ever again…
Well I heard a wee rumour form a good source that Sunset House owner wants to build a 10 storey behemoth where the exisiting Cathy Church place is. Imagine a monstrosity like that there!!!!
Is he the bloke who owns that hideous house on West Bay Beach which looks like the compound in Pakistan where they found Osama bin Laden?
Funniest comment of the day!
These insensitive developments drafted by unskilled technicians seek to maximize return on investments.
The massive uninterrupted wall of condominiums opposite Hurley’s is a case in point.
Look at the concrete encroachment on West Bay road just before Harbour heights.
Does no one on the planning board have any concern when they blindly accept these applications.
Aesthetics are abandoned to meet the developers needs at the expense of turning Cayman into communist era East Berlin.
Well done so far, Wayne. Keep it up!
A bit premature. Well done what? He not hit a lick yet bobo!
What exactly has #noplanpanton done? Be specific.
More so far than what #alldone did in 16yrs
The beach issue can be solved for $6. That can buy a gallon of diesel to run the backhoe that knocks down the seawalls in the affected area.
Next. How about a task force to fix MRCU?
This is not necessarily a matter of climate change or rising water levels. It’s a matter of simple physics. Without any impedance, the waves natural motion take them up the beach until their dynamic energy is expended.
With obstacles in the way (retainer walls, pool decks, foundations), the energy cannot be dissipated so it is consumed by taking the sand back out into the sea when the waves ebb.
Replacing the sand is pointless. Unless any remediation is approached from the understanding and accommodation of dynamic wave action, it will not succeed.
Having said that, the best solution is to remove the offending obstacles, whatever they may be. Will that happen? Doubt it!!
Yep 💯%. Can’t remove the developers out of the equation either.
We can also take them to court, throw them in jail, confiscate the properties, and add them to a global blacklist registry, if they brazenly step out of line.
Being found in breach of the law or guilty of poor environmental management has sadly become only a good happy hour tale to tell at the bar. They simply do not care, folks. The money talks and everything else including educated judgement, fades into the background.
Moral of the story: enact and enforce. We appear to be learning the former, but we still need serious work on the latter.
For decades, international developers take us for driftwood(idiots) in our ‘all bark, no bite’ approach. Unfortunately, they cannot self-govern amongst themselves, so we will have to take matters into our own hands. They have simply blown their chance.
Convictions and serious fines on shoddy construction jobs never go out of style. Maybe then will they avoid breaking the rules like coronavirus. Just saying.
@ 11:18 Every now and again we get an intellectual post made on these forums. This is one of those times. It was a pleasure reading this whilst having my lentil and vegetable soup today. Thank you.
You would be correct about the seawalls but it’s also removal of natural vegetation. This applies to lakes but the same physics are at play with the ocean. There should be a ban on removal of any more Mangroves or natural beach vegetation.
According to the Michigan Shoreline Partnership, the “two most destructive actions” that lead to shoreline erosion are removing natural vegetation and building seawalls or “hardening of the shoreline” in any way (Michigan Natural Shoreline Partnership, 2019).
Vegetation Removal
Plant roots create a natural barrier to shoreline erosion by protecting the soil and holding it in place. When property owners remove this vegetation and replace it with a grass lawn, they are destroying that barrier and causing accelerated erosion to occur. Aquatic plant removal can have the same effect. Shallow lakes tend to have more aquatic plants near the shore. These plants help protect the shoreline from erosion by reducing a wave’s energy before it comes in contact with the shore. When too many aquatic plants are removed, the ecosystem in the lake is not only damaged, but the full erosive force of waves is able to hit the shoreline and cause damage there too.
How Seawalls Make Erosion Worse
A “seawall” is any type of hard “wall” installed along the shore that is intended to prevent waves from hitting the shore. Seawalls can be constructed from materials like concrete, rock, or wood. When property owners install these walls hoping to control the erosion of their beaches, they actually cause more problems. Seawalls create barriers for wildlife like turtles, which disturbs the ecosystem. Ecosystem disturbances are not only issues for wildlife, but can cause the entire lake to have issues and become less enjoyable for lakefront residents too.
Source: https://www.superiorgroundcover.com/shoreline-erosion-a-complete-guide/
Video showing how mangroves stop excess erosion:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4HDQRduj5f8
I notice in many countries that the sea walls are curved. Surely this is to take the energy out of the waves. If not can the experts explain the reason.
Having lived on SMB for over 40 years I have seen the sand come and go. What is very noticeable is that we have so very few Northwesters these days which may a part explanation as to what is taking place with the sand movement.