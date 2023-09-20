$200k transport report remains under wraps
(CNS): It is not clear whether or not the $200,000 public transport report that was undertaken by private sector consultants has been approved by Cabinet yet as the minister responsible for transport, when asked about it in parliament on Wednesday, failed to tell MPs when it would be released to the public. Answering questions from Deputy Leader of the Opposition Joey Hew, Planning Minister Jay Ebanks told him to “stay tuned” but gave no real information about the status of the report or what government was doing as a result of it.
While it appears that another year will pass without any steps taken to introduce a modern, reliable public transport network to tackle traffic congestion, Ebanks indicated that some money would be allocated in the forthcoming 2024/25 budget towards this. However, he did not say what the money was for or why it is taking so long for the government to unveil the costly report, which was compiled by Deloitte.
Premier Wayne Panton has said on a number of occasions that he wants to roll out an electric bus network to reduce traffic and tackle Cayman’s disproportionately large greenhouse gas emissions.
But Ebanks, who took over responsibility for transport in the Cabinet reshuffle in March, said nothing about what plans his ministry has for the future of public transport. Answering the parliamentary question, he said the report would be published shortly, and that Cabinet had fully gone through the report and understood it before its release.
Hew pointed out that the report had been expected at the beginning of this year, and nothing had yet been done to address public transport. In response, Ebanks said the government was taking the issue seriously and was “steadfast in our commitment” to meet and exceed public expectations in finding solutions to the transport system.
“We are looking forward to putting some funding in the new budget coming up to be able to tackle this transportation system,” he said, adding that he understood the importance of fixing this problem.
See Wednesday morning’s session of parliament on CIGTV below:
Where one can see the 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣4️⃣Road Safety Assessment Report?
I think some oversea company was hired to conduct the assessment and the report was promised upon completion of the assessment. If my memory serves me right they were from Jamaica.
2014
NRA launches new road safety initiative. Safety assessment teams are hitting the highways and byways of the Cayman Islands to give star ratings on the state of local roads.
REPORT REMAINS UNDER WRAPS
2018
NRA to host Cayman’s first road safety week,1 October.
Billed as Road Safety Week, the conference will include local and international speakers.
https://caymannewsservice.com/2018/09/nra-to-host-caymans-first-road-safety-week/
https://www.irf.global/cayman-island-puts-road-safety-into-focus-with-irf/
2019
NRA plans 2nd road safety conference
Among local and international speakers, the key note speaker for the four day event will be Michael Dreznes from the International Road Federation (IRF), a non-profit that assists countries to create better, safer and smarter road systems. The agenda includes discussions on Cayman’s new road safety strategy and presentations by local agencies, covering emergency services, enforcement and education on road safety.
https://caymannewsservice.com/2019/10/2nd-road-safety-conference/
