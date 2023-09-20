$200k transport report remains under wraps

Traffic jam on Grand Cayman (from social media)

(CNS): It is not clear whether or not the $200,000 public transport report that was undertaken by private sector consultants has been approved by Cabinet yet as the minister responsible for transport, when asked about it in parliament on Wednesday, failed to tell MPs when it would be released to the public. Answering questions from Deputy Leader of the Opposition Joey Hew, Planning Minister Jay Ebanks told him to “stay tuned” but gave no real information about the status of the report or what government was doing as a result of it.

While it appears that another year will pass without any steps taken to introduce a modern, reliable public transport network to tackle traffic congestion, Ebanks indicated that some money would be allocated in the forthcoming 2024/25 budget towards this. However, he did not say what the money was for or why it is taking so long for the government to unveil the costly report, which was compiled by Deloitte.

Premier Wayne Panton has said on a number of occasions that he wants to roll out an electric bus network to reduce traffic and tackle Cayman’s disproportionately large greenhouse gas emissions.

But Ebanks, who took over responsibility for transport in the Cabinet reshuffle in March, said nothing about what plans his ministry has for the future of public transport. Answering the parliamentary question, he said the report would be published shortly, and that Cabinet had fully gone through the report and understood it before its release.

Hew pointed out that the report had been expected at the beginning of this year, and nothing had yet been done to address public transport. In response, Ebanks said the government was taking the issue seriously and was “steadfast in our commitment” to meet and exceed public expectations in finding solutions to the transport system.

“We are looking forward to putting some funding in the new budget coming up to be able to tackle this transportation system,” he said, adding that he understood the importance of fixing this problem.