BOTC passport holders will not need ETA for UK
(CNS): The UK Government will “soon” introduce its Electronic Travel Authorisation requirement for travellers who do not need a visa to enter Britain. However, the office of Cayman Islands Governor Jane Owen has worked with the Home Office to ensure that people who hold a British Overseas Territory Citizen (BOTC) passport will not need an ETA. In a short release, officials said that BOTCs will be exempt from the new requirement for trips of up to six months.
“The UK’s 14 Overseas Territories are an integral part of the UK Family,” Cayman Islands Governor Jane Owen said. “I am pleased to be able to announce that BOTCs will be exempt from the ETA requirement, in the same way that British Citizen passport holders will be exempt. This means that, as now, when visiting the UK, BOTCs will be able to travel on the basis of their BOTC passport without having to apply for prior permission in the form of an ETA.”
BOTC passport holders who wish to go to the UK for more than six months will still need to obtain a visa or apply for a British Citizen passport.
More information is available on the UK Government website here.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News, Travel
Good to know!
Why is then that the BOTC passports are not allowed to apply for an ESTA to travel to the US? Is this just a money grab for the CI Government to keep charging for a waiver?
I understand that one can apply for the ESTA and get an approval but the airlines will not accept the ESTA for travel. IS this so?
The Cayman Islands belong to the UK. Hence the reason for BOTC exemption from The ETA.
What the US demands of us is their business.
Applying for the US ESTA is easily and quick. Once granted it is valid for 2 years.
At the airport, the only time one might be not be allowed to travel to the US on the ESTA is if one is trying to travel on another passport other than the one connected to the ESTA.
Just apply for your full British passport, geez.