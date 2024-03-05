PPM: Officials ‘cannot turn blind eye’ to abuse in trial

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart (file photo)

(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has called for action to address the “deliberate and disquieting abuse of process” by the crown last month in the case against McKeeva Bush, who had been charged with the indecent assault of two female civil servants. The PPM leader pointed out that the abuse was “of such gravity” that it led the judge in the case to discharge Bush and said that Governor Jane Owen and the Judicial and Legal Services Commission cannot simply turn a blind eye” to what has happened.

“The judge found that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, in their determination to mount a case against MP McKeeva Bush, engaged in an abuse of process that threatened the integrity of the justice system,” McTaggart said in a statement released Monday. “This is a very damning finding.”

Bush had been accused of assaulting the women at a cocktail reception at the Ritz-Carlton during the Caribbean Tourism Association conference in September 2022 — allegations that he denied.

McTaggart said he now expected an announcement over what action would be taken to address the findings of the judge but that he would not comment further until the opposition sees what action will be taken by both the governor and the JLSC.

So far, there has been no comment from the JLSC, while the governor issued a very short statement on Monday indicating that she was waiting on the judge’s full written ruling on his decision to stay the case, which is expected by the end of this month, before commenting on the situation.

