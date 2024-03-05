Resident dies during trip to Stingray City

(CNS): A 51-year-old resident was pronounced dead on Sunday evening after he was pulled from the water at the Stingray City Sandbar and taken to shore by the coastguard and transported to the George Town Hospital. According to a press release, Cayman Islands Coast Guard officers responded to the report of a man in distress after he experienced difficulties in the water and lost consciousness.

People at the location performed CPR on the victim until the coastguard officers arrived on the scene and took him to shore aboard their vessel.

They continued the CPR until they handed him over to the ambulance. No other details have been released at this stage, and the victim has not been identified.