DPP called witness in Bush trial against her wishes

McKeeva Bush arrives at court

(CNS): Justice Stanley John has lifted reporting restrictions on the recent trial of McKeeva Bush (69), which collapsed last week as a result of a serious abuse of the process by the crown in relation to how they brought the case against Bush for indecent assault and the information that was withheld from him and his legal team. From the very beginning, police and prosecutors were aware that one of the alleged complainants, who was bitten on the hand by Bush at a cocktail party, did not wish to file a complaint or take part in a prosecution over what she said was an unintentional act.

The West Bay MP and member of the UPM government, who was speaker of the House at the time, had allegedly assaulted two female civil servants at an official social event during the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s conference held on Grand Cayman in September 2022. Bush vehemently denied the charges, which have now been discharged following a successful argument by his attorney to stay the proceedings.

During the course of the trial, the jury heard how the first of the two women had endured unwanted touching by Bush, who had also kissed her bare shoulder twice during an uncomfortable interaction as he arrived at the cocktail party.

The witness had been reluctant in the first instance when asked by the police to pursue charges against Bush because she did not think his behaviour was indecent and didn’t warrant him being taken to court. But a few days later, she agreed to give a video statement and to press ahead with a formal complaint.

However, the second witness continued to maintain that she did not see what Bush had done to her as a crime. Although she described the unpleasant encounter with him as “weird and creepy” and even as “disgusting”, she said it was not criminal and that if she had believed it reached the level of assault, she would have reported it to the police immediately.

The witness sent a message to her boss on the evening of the incident describing the bite as an accident, which she later defined as unintentional. However, this message was never revealed to Bush until part-way through the trial and only as a result of persistent efforts by Sallie Bennett-Jenkins KC, who was leading Bush’s legal team, to get the crown to release all of the relevant material.

The witness had also given a written account to her senior managers, not to report the crime but to document what had occurred that night because Bush was drunk and behaving inappropriately at an official event.

After that, she had given a video interview to the police to ensure that her version of events, rather than the distorted versions flying around, were properly recorded. But she had made it clear that she was giving the information as a witness to Bush’s behaviour in general that night rather than as a complainant.

She consistently stated that she did not see what Bush had done as a crime.

As the trial developed, it emerged through various legal arguments that the witness had no idea that the police had continued to use her evidence to pursue Bush. She was surprised when told by the police that he had been charged in relation to biting her.

It then appears that there was very little communication between prosecutors and the witness until days before the trial was due to start when she was issued with a summons threatening her with arrest if she did not testify. The woman had said all along that what happened did not amount to an indecent act, and she had never given her consent to use what she had said to charge Bush with a crime against her.

During legal arguments, Bennett-Jenkins had argued that the crown had “ridden roughshod over the wishes” of the witness, who had never wanted to pursue a case against Bush or come to court. Given the lack of evidence that there was any intention to assault, this case she never have been brought, she said.

She had also argued that ever since Bush was charged, the defence team had been seeking disclosure in relation to the correspondence that existed between the women and officials, police and prosecutors, but “evidence vital to the defence was not released until the week of trial”.

The court also heard during the course of the arguments that neither of the women in this case had made a report to the police and that it was only when the police contacted them that they gave any information.

Bennet-Jenkins had pointed out that the investigation was never based on an actual complaint; even the police officers assigned to the Protocol Office for the event who were at the party and witnessed Bush’s behaviour with one of the witnesses had given evidence saying that they had not seen anything criminal. It appeared that the investigation was not prompted by the women or the police but had been initiated by others.

Bennett-Jenkins successfully argued that the crown had abused the process and withheld material from the defence that was relevant to support Bush’s position and should have been disclosed before Bennett-Jenkins cross-examined the women. She said that information had “to be dragged” from the director of public prosecutions, and the way they used the witness was “a wholesale manipulation” of the process.

This behaviour of the prosecutors in this case did give the judge cause for concern, and he stayed the proceedings last Thursday and discharged both the jury and Bush.

So far there has been no comment from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions about the findings against the office or if the judge’s decision to throw out the case will be appealed. Governor Jane Owen issued a short statement on Monday indicating that she would be making no comment until the judge completes his full written ruling.

“It would, therefore, be inappropriate for the Governor to make any comment until the reasons in the full written judgment are provided,” Owen stated, avoiding having to answer any awkward questions about the role of DPP Simon Davis or that of her predecessor, Governor Martyn Roper, as it is understood that he had been in correspondence with other senior civil servants about the prosecution of Bush.

The opposition leader has raised his own concerns, stating that the judge’s short ruling issued last week was a “very damning finding” which the governor and the Judicial and Legal Services cannot turn a blind eye to.