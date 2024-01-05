Former local CJ and Channel Islands judge join CICA

Sir Anthony Smellie

(CNS): Sir Anthony Smellie, the Cayman Islands’ former chief justice, and Clare Montgomery, an appeal court judge in Guernsey and Jersey, have been appointed to the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal, the governor’s office has said. The Judicial and Legal Services Commission (JLSC) carried out a competitive, open recruitment process in the latter part of last year, advertising locally and overseas. Four people who were short-listed were interviewed and Sir Anthony and Montgomery were the successful candidates.

Governor Jane Owen accepted the recommendations of the JLSC and has appointed both to the higher court bench. “These individuals bring a wealth of skills, experience and knowledge that will enhance the already exceptional calibre of the Court of Appeal,” she said in a press release. “I look forward to Sir Anthony’s return to the Cayman Islands judiciary and to welcoming Ms Montgomery to the islands in due course.”

Sir Anthony Smellie served as a judge here for nearly 30 years, including almost 25 years as chief justice and has also served as an appeal judge in Bermuda. Montgomery has served as a Channel Islands appeal judge since 2007 and is Cayman’s first and only female appeal court justice.

The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal now comprises eight judges as follows: