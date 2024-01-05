CAL leaves jet with cracked windshield in LA

Cayman Airways (photo by Lana Gilyun)

(CNS): One of Cayman Airways Limited’s 737 Max8 aircraft was left in Los Angeles Wednesday so that its windshield could be repaired. The plane is not expected back until Saturday, leading to a reshuffle of the airline’s schedule after it ferried a replacement plane to operate flight KX481. The minor damage to the outermost, non-structural layer of the captain’s windshield occurred on landing at LAX on the evening of 3 January.

CAL said that while the defect did not affect the aircraft’s ability to be safely operated, a decision was taken to remove it from service and have the windshield replaced in Los Angeles.

Cayman Airways dispatched another plane from Grand Cayman to Los Angeles on the morning of 4 January to carry passengers booked on the weekly return flight to Grand Cayman from LAX, which was originally scheduled to leave at 7:00am.

Today’s flights have also been impacted, including the controversial Barbados route underwritten by that government’s tourism department. KX803 to Grand Cayman was due to depart Barbados at 11:40am (AST) today (Friday), while KX604 to Kingston was scheduled to leave Grand Cayman at 3:20pm with KX605 returning at 5:30pm.

KX606 to Kingston will now depart from here at 7:40pm and the return leg KX607 will leave Kingston at 9:50pm. All other flights remain as originally scheduled.

“Cayman Airways maintains its steadfast commitment to safety as the primary focus of the airline’s daily operations, and extends its apologies to affected passengers for any inconveniences that may arise as a result of these changes to the airline’s flight schedule,” the airline stated.

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has said that all Boeing 737 Max8 aircraft will need to undergo a special inspection after a bolt was discovered with a missing nut in the rudder control system during routine maintenance of one of these aircraft last month. The FAA has said it will remain in contact with Boeing and the airlines while the inspections are underway.

The agency is asking all the airlines, including CAL, to work through their approved Safety Management Systems to identify whether any loose hardware has been detected previously and to provide the agency with details on how quickly these two-hour inspections can be completed.