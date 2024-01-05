Port fees hiked by Cabinet but not on budget list

George Town cargo dock

(CNS): A substantial hike in some of the cargo fees charged by the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI) could impact the already soaring cost of living, despite claims by Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly last month that the government’s new revenue measures would not be inflationary.

In her new capacity as finance minister, O’Connor-Connolly outlined a number of fee increases in her 2024/25 budget address but made no mention of the port fees going up. However, new regulations approved by Cabinet and gazetted on 21 December reveal that from 1 January, some fees have doubled.

Vehicle imports have been hard hit by the amended regulations with the introduction of flat rates of $300 for a vehicle weighing less than six tons and $500 for those weighing more. Storage costs have also increased to $5.25 per day or a fraction of a day per ton or part ton for cargo other than vehicles, and a charge of $25 has been implemented for vehicles for each day or fraction of each day.

The charge for trucking cargo from the ship to the Industrial Park distribution centre is now $60 for a container 20 feet or under, $120 for a container over 20 feet long but under 40 feet, and $135 for those 40 feet or longer.

While the government has made no official announcement about the port fee increases, PACI recently sent a letter to some of its customers to inform them.

During the budget address, when O’Connor-Connolly announced that the UPM Government was increasing fees, she said, “The decision to implement new revenue measures was not taken lightly, and efforts were made to ensure that they were non-inflationary and did not have a direct impact on the average citizen and the already high cost of living.”

After the budget was passed, she doubled down on that commitment, saying that the fee increases would not affect those on lower incomes. However, it is clear that merchants are very likely to pass on what are, in some cases, stiff increases to their customers, fuelling more inflation.

At the time of the budget, O’Connor-Connolly said the new revenue measures were projected to yield an additional $52 million next year for government coffers and another $80 million in 2025.

The measures included an increase in administrative and regulatory-related fees charged by the General Registry, the Department for International Tax Compliance, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority and the Department of Commerce and Investment; increases to work permit application fees; an increase to the import duty rate on hybrid and electric vehicles with a value of more than $70,000; an increase in the environmental tax on hybrid and electric vehicles with a cost, insurance and freight value (CIF) of $80,000 or more; and some increases to customs and procedural fines.

She also said there would be an increase in the fees for immigration-related visas and extensions and that an increase in the stamp duty rate was being considered for properties purchased in certain “high-end” geographical areas on Grand Cayman.