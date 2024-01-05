Port fees hiked by Cabinet but not on budget list
(CNS): A substantial hike in some of the cargo fees charged by the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI) could impact the already soaring cost of living, despite claims by Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly last month that the government’s new revenue measures would not be inflationary.
In her new capacity as finance minister, O’Connor-Connolly outlined a number of fee increases in her 2024/25 budget address but made no mention of the port fees going up. However, new regulations approved by Cabinet and gazetted on 21 December reveal that from 1 January, some fees have doubled.
Vehicle imports have been hard hit by the amended regulations with the introduction of flat rates of $300 for a vehicle weighing less than six tons and $500 for those weighing more. Storage costs have also increased to $5.25 per day or a fraction of a day per ton or part ton for cargo other than vehicles, and a charge of $25 has been implemented for vehicles for each day or fraction of each day.
The charge for trucking cargo from the ship to the Industrial Park distribution centre is now $60 for a container 20 feet or under, $120 for a container over 20 feet long but under 40 feet, and $135 for those 40 feet or longer.
While the government has made no official announcement about the port fee increases, PACI recently sent a letter to some of its customers to inform them.
During the budget address, when O’Connor-Connolly announced that the UPM Government was increasing fees, she said, “The decision to implement new revenue measures was not taken lightly, and efforts were made to ensure that they were non-inflationary and did not have a direct impact on the average citizen and the already high cost of living.”
After the budget was passed, she doubled down on that commitment, saying that the fee increases would not affect those on lower incomes. However, it is clear that merchants are very likely to pass on what are, in some cases, stiff increases to their customers, fuelling more inflation.
At the time of the budget, O’Connor-Connolly said the new revenue measures were projected to yield an additional $52 million next year for government coffers and another $80 million in 2025.
The measures included an increase in administrative and regulatory-related fees charged by the General Registry, the Department for International Tax Compliance, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority and the Department of Commerce and Investment; increases to work permit application fees; an increase to the import duty rate on hybrid and electric vehicles with a value of more than $70,000; an increase in the environmental tax on hybrid and electric vehicles with a cost, insurance and freight value (CIF) of $80,000 or more; and some increases to customs and procedural fines.
She also said there would be an increase in the fees for immigration-related visas and extensions and that an increase in the stamp duty rate was being considered for properties purchased in certain “high-end” geographical areas on Grand Cayman.
See the new regulations below:
These charges are very insignificant, the majority of them are for the importation of cars which should be higher to reduce the number of cars in Cayman, the others is for storage which will only affect those who import and don’t collect their goods which will not apply to any of the importers who take their items right away. The trucking fees are still less than the private sector trucking fess so as one of the major importers I have no issue and am quite satisfied that these costs won’t substantially increase the cost of living.
They need the money to pay for their next Christmas party.
I still blame Wayne Panton for breathing life into this monster of a government despite it biting him in the ass afterwards!
What does everyone really expect? First she threw around a $1500.00 bonus, then all the pork barrel projects and I heard a rumor that they will be getting full time protection along with drivers. So how do you think you pay for all this? Raise taxes my friends and believe me her and Seymour are no where near done yet. Utterly disgusting. Say CNS can you find out if the land that the new Cayman Brac school is going to built on is her family’s property?
just another way to stick it to the common man. let alone her constituents in the brac. julie has no business running the country, but to be honest im not sure anyone in government has the skills to manage cayman….
And you all really believed what juju had to say? Port Authority and customs fee increases hit everyone.
We have had some bad governments in the past but this one has to be the worst. A 50 Million dollar school for 300 students which makes it more per student than clifton hunter, flights to Barbados, extending the runway and building a new general aviation terminal while the main teminal is too small,building roads that do nothing to solve the real cause of traffic congestion. I could go on and on. And to pay for this madness they are going to raise fees that will affect prices of most things. As a caymanian I really hate to ask this but are voters really that stupid or am I missing something?
You’re not missing anything other than its 155 students not 300, so making it even worse.
They are incompetent, corrupt (although they don’t see it that way) and any other number of non-complimentary adjectives you can think of.
The voters are either bought or too overwhelmed to care. It’s time to change the Constitution so that Status holders can run for office. Think of the expertise in the financial industry, the legal profession, procurement, business administration, etc., that could be brought to the table.
Caymanians saying they don’t want this because they don’t want Jamaican officeholders are having a knee-jerk reaction and refusing to open their eyes and see the benefits of this change. What about Status holders from the U.K., the States, European countries, etc.? There’s a lot of expertise — and loyalty to the Cayman Islands — that is being ignored, and native Caymanians will continue to pay the price until they decide to open their eyes and try to save these islands.
CNS please investigate in more detail. Many of the Port fees have been increased by 400%.The net effect on retail amounts to just under 1% on landed cost. This adds to a retailer’s inventory costing and will have to be marked up and passed on to the consumer as retail businesses are already paying exorbitant CIG fees. Contrary to popular opinion, retailers struggle to make a profit in Cayman as they are hit directly by all CIG revenue measures. Freight duty on a 40′ empty container alone is over $600.
Of course fees have increased, as Predicted.
What did you expect from a board who awarded themselves 400% pay increases, hired staff adding $1m to the payroll, spending $600,000 extra because of night shift workers who don’t show up for work, spending almost $60,000 on a party and fireworks, and the long list of inefficiencies goes on.
Board members with political ambitions won’t do squat to control expenditure, nor will the Minister as they all fear losing votes.
Bring back Joey and run the Port as a business and not a welfare scheme that we all now have to pay for through increased costs.
The biggest financial pool government can tap into is the average joe because he lacks teh resources to pick up and leave like the wealthy can. so just prepare for the inevitable my friends.