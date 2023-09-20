Bill to allow more pension raids goes public

(CNS): The National Pensions (Amendment) Bill, 2023 has been published and is now open for public consultation. The legislation provides for more people to take out more cash from their pensions in relation to buying a home. It increases the maximum amount of withdrawals from plans for deposits on buying or building a house, or reducing or paying off mortgage payments and real estate loans.

The amendments increase the maximum withdrawal to buy or build a home from CI$35,000 to $50,000, allow up to C$50,000 for a payment against an existing mortgage or residential land loan, and increase the withdrawal amount to pay off a mortgage in full to CI$100,000. The draft law also requires applicants to repay an additional 3% contribution, up from 1%, into their pension plan, among other amendments.

The bill springs from a private member’s motion that was presented by independent opposition member Chris Saunders (BTW) at the last meeting in June, when it was passed unanimously. Saunders submitted a parliamentary question, to be asked this week, asking what was happening about the motion. He said that he had written to the premier about the issue but had not received a reply, but he was aware that ministers Jay Ebanks and Kenneth Bryan were pressing the labour minister about the legislation.

After the press release was issued Monday, Saudners sent out a social media message saying he was pleased about the publication of the bill but that, unfortunately, it wouldn’t be ready to be passed through parliament at this meeting as the consultation period takes 28 days.

Once passed, the new law will help ordinary people deal with the rise in house prices and improve the chances of local people owning their own homes as well as help those with increasingly unaffordable mortgages.

Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour said the government’s mission was “crystal clear”, and that the goal was to empower every Caymanian to own a piece of the land they call home.

“We recognise today’s struggles, but with this amendment, we’re paving a pathway for our people to pay off or reduce their mortgages or purchase or build homes,” he said. “I have always been, and will always be, about helping our people. This government is unwavering in its commitment to ensure that every Caymanian has a brighter, more secure future.”

The wording in the bill has been reformed to allow pension withdrawals to be used to buy or build a duplex, as until now the law did not expressly permit this. The new bill still requires restrictions on applicants’ property and extends the duration of those restrictions into post-retirement in the event the property is sold. It also introduces new requirements for applicants to prove the repayment or ongoing repayment of any past property withdrawals.

People will also be able to withdraw the additional voluntary contributions they have made to make a reduction payment on their existing mortgage or residential land loan. Under the National Pensions Act, members are not required to repay other voluntary contributions, whereas mandatory contributions withdrawn for property purposes must be repaid to the pension plan.

Two new sections are also being proposed. If the pension funds withdrawn are not used for the intended property, they must be returned within six months except where a unit is being constructed. If the total withdrawal was not used, it must be returned within twelve months.

Officials said the bill aligns with the government’s commitment to providing solutions to enhance the well-being of the Cayman community. These proposed amendments will provide more flexibility to pension plan members, allowing them to make withdrawals for essential purposes while also requiring repayment to avoid jeopardising their long-term financial security.